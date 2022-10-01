Former Republican Tom O'Halleran faces 'conservative warrior' Eli Crane in race for Congress

Tom O’Halleran (D) and Eli Crane (R) are facing off in Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Flagstaff, on this November's ballot.

A former Chicago police officer, O’Halleran is a familiar figure in state politics. He’s a current member of the U.S. House, serving District 1.

He started his career in Arizona politics as a member of the Republican Party. Then, he crossed party lines in 2014, running unsuccessfully as an independent for a seat in the state Senate. O’Halleran joined the Democratic Party in 2016.

As a Democrat in the House, he has sat on the Committee on Agriculture and the Committee on Energy and Commerce.

Crane, by contrast, is a political newcomer.

He was a Navy Seal and is endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He appeared on Shark Tank, launching his company, Bottle Breacher, which makes grenades and bullets into bottle openers. Crane beat Walt Blackman and five others in the primary, bringing in more than 33% of the vote.

In an interview on Fox and Friends, Crane referred to his opponent as “the most vulnerable Democrat in the country.”

The Arizona Daily Sun has submitted several interview requests to Crane and his campaign manager and received no reply.

O’Halleran responded and outlined what he believes is one of the most important issues in the state.

“For rural Arizona and the Southwest as a whole, it’s water,” he said. “We’ve funded over $8 billion for water augmentation and water pipelines and retreatment plants so we can reuse water and everything in the Western United States. We’ve marched ahead and acknowledged that we need to address the Colorado River water issues. I have a whole team who works on that all the time, because the Flagstaff area and other areas in rural Arizona don’t necessarily have a central Arizona water project. They have Colorado River water coming into their homes. That dries up completely, we don’t have augmentation, and we all of a sudden start to look at the groundwater supplies and think, ‘We have water there.’

"We can’t do what we used to do and take it from the aquifers of rural Arizona. We have to be very aggressive in addressing this and we have been over the last couple of years. In 2005, I developed and sponsored and got passed into law, in the history of Arizona, the first-ever groundwater water plan, the first statewide drought management plan, and the first statewide conservation plan. I’m thankful that occurred.”

Crane doesn’t list water resources as one of the core issues holding together his political platform, instead placing “election integrity” at the top of the list of things he is hoping to tackle in Congress.

His website states: “Eli knows that without fair elections, our Republic cannot be saved. Eli will fearlessly fight for clean elections and will push back aggressively against voter fraud. Arizona and America must reinstate Election Day voting, bolster polling sites, end unregulated mail-out balloting, and enact stronger voter ID laws and stiffer penalties for anyone caught harvesting ballots or found guilty of voter fraud.”

O’Halleran, on this topic, underlined that he does not believe fraud is the rampant problem the Crane campaign says it is. Instead, he said work needs to be done to restore faith in a system that has safeguards and is secure.

“The security of the elections is imperative,” O’Halleran said. “The American public has to have trust. I believe that the last election, based on a multitude of court decisions throughout America, identified that it was a fair election and dealt with appropriately. We have study after study that has identified that also. Where there need to be tweaks -- let's do it.

"But the idea is to make sure that Americans are able to vote, no matter where they live. That’s why mail-in ballots are important. That’s why each and every polling place has multiple checkpoints to make sure that our elections are fair. At the polling places themselves, people from both parties, appropriately, are there. It’s not like it’s one side or the other. This is a process that goes through scrutiny from the time that paperwork arrives at the polling place all through the entire cycle. If we find lapses in that, then we’ll fix it. This idea that the last election was not a fair and impartial election? I got elected. Republicans got elected.”

This time around, O’Halleran’s opponent is an ambassador for Sig Sauer Firearms and describes himself as a “conservative warrior” and a “faith-oriented family man and is pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and unafraid to take a stand against cancel culture and the radical left,” according to marketing materials.

When asked directly where O’Halleran lands on the issue of abortion access, he said, “Here in Congress, we’ve already voted in the House to be able to assert the woman’s right to choose back into the law so that we can address the decision that the Supreme Court, I believe, wrongly made. A number of instances where we’re trying to make sure the civil rights of women are kept.”

He said he’s concerned about the implications for the state’s healthcare system if there are more women seeking prenatal care, but said he’s confident the state will move in the direction of codifying a woman’s right to choose.

In addressing other statewide issues, O’Halleran mentioned his background in tackling climate change.

“I started working on carbon neutrality and climate change back in the early part of the century. In 2003, 2004, when we worked on trying to make sure that the Colorado River Modeling Program contained climate change as part of its evaluation,” O’Halleran said. “We found out that about 9% of the Colorado River, we were losing that much water because of the climate. Now we’re up to 16, 17% depending on what year, it’s not getting any better."

O’Halleran spoke at length about flood and fire mitigation in the district.

“One of the biggest issues for flooding is of course management of the forest," he said. "We have been able to develop through both the infrastructure plan and the American Rescue Plan $54 million a year for each of the next five years to be able to thin the forest out, not just on the San Francisco Peaks but over in Williams and some of the other areas in northern Arizona to help with the management of that forest in a way that will both produce a better ability for us to address flooding, fires and protection of the community, and also a more reliable and resilient forestry system for our water supplies."

O’Halleran’s main message to voters this year is that their voice matters. “Don’t sit back and not let your voice be heard. I don’t care which party you’re from, vote. That’s part of our system that’s part of what makes America great, is that the American people do have a voice with their vote.

"My message otherwise is that my job is not to create enemies, but to work with people to find that ground on which we can find compromise. The issues that are priorities for the American people now and our children and grandchildren into the future, and make sure we do it in a way that allows America to be the great nation that it is, and prosper and for our families to be able to do better. It still comes down to the kitchen table, and how we’re going to make sure that our families are treated equally, they have the same opportunities.”

He also said he hopes folks will choose a candidate at the polls who is more than a “30-second sound bite.”

“Listen and identify the capacity of a person to actually do the job, and keep their promises,” O’Halleran said.