Flagstaff vice mayor resigns to run for mayor; city seeks interim councilmember

Vice Mayor Becky Daggett officially resigned from Flagstaff City Council Tuesday to run for the office of mayor in the 2022 elections.

As the next highest vote-getter in the most recent general election, Councilmember Miranda Sweet has been appointed to fill the role of vice mayor until the next general election. The City of Flagstaff is now accepting applications for an interim councilmember to occupy the vacant seat left by Daggett until Dec. 20, when the newly elected council will take office.

Daggett’s resignation was expected, but after she officially qualified for the mayoral ballot on Monday, she formally resigned during Tuesday’s work session. Because Daggett had two years remaining in her term, her resignation will create a fourth open council seat up for election in 2022.

At Tuesday's session, Daggett dispensed gratitude to the city council, city staff and the residents of Flagstaff for their engagement in the process of city governance.

“The run for mayor wasn’t a decision I made lightly, and I’ve appreciated your support in my decision,” Daggett said. “It has been an honor to be elected to the city council, and it has been my privilege to serve our community in this capacity.”

Immediately following the vice mayor’s resignation, Council appointed councilmember Miranda Sweet as the new vice mayor in accordance with city code that states the role should be filled by the candidate “with the highest number of votes in the most recent general election.”

Formally, the position of vice mayor has the duty of filling in for the mayor should they be unable to fulfill their role. Sweet sees it as an opportunity to extend her service.

“Personally, I feel like I want to take a deeper dive into the issues facing Flagstaff,” she said. “There's often extended invitations to mayor and vice mayor, and I'm excited to see what doors that opens.”

Sweet’s appointment was unanimously welcomed into the position by her peers.

“I’m so grateful for your service and excited for you and the city,” said Councilmember Adam Shimoni. “I know you’re up to the task.”

The city is now on a tight timeline to select an interim councilmember who can fill the open seat until Dec. 20. As of Wednesday, it is accepting applications from citizens interested in filling the vacancy. Ultimately, the appointment is made by the existing council.

Sweet said she’ll be looking for applicants who are well-versed in city issues and council proceedings.

“I don't mind if they are completely in line with how I vote or not,” she said. “Are they willing to listen? Are they willing to do their homework and really be invested in that role?”

Applications are due April 20.

During the regular work session on April 26, Council will announce interview callbacks, and then interview applicants during a special work session on April 28. According to City Clerk Stacy Saltzburg, the hope is that the appointment will be made during Council’s regular work session on May 3, but the appointment must happen no later than May 5.

To be eligible for appointment to the city council, a citizen must be registered to vote in Flagstaff, a city resident for a minimum of one year, and cannot hold any other public office. Application materials and information are available online at https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/4721/Council-Vacancies. Completed application materials should be returned to the city clerk via email at stacy.saltzburg@flagstaffaz.gov no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

