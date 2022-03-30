‘Flagstaff first’ says city council candidate Deborah Harris

Flagstaff City Council candidate Deborah Harris says her grandmother’s advice runs through her head.

“You need to take care of home,” she said. “And then you can take care of everybody else.”

Harris is now running for Flagstaff City Council.

For Harris, who has called Flagstaff home since 1993, covering home base has been a focus since she volunteered for her son’s youth baseball league. She recalled thinking that “if we're going to live in Flagstaff, then we need to be as involved as we possibly can.”

Since that time, Harris has developed a lengthy record of public involvement. She has served as dean of students for Northern Arizona University, on the board of directors for United Way of Northern Arizona, as a member of the Northern Arizona NAACP, on the Flagstaff Unified School District Governing Board, as president of the Southside Community Association (SCA) and as a faithful volunteer at the Murdoch Center.

To top it all off, many will recognize Harris from her regular attendance and participation in city council meetings as a representative of the public.

Throughout her decades of involvement in Flagstaff’s municipal life, she has become well-versed in the city’s pressing needs — housing, livable wages, transportation — and she has an angle of approach based on what she helped accomplish in the award-winning Southside Community Plan.

“We need to to finish the neighborhood plans,” Harris said.

In her estimation, focusing municipal action at the neighborhood scale allows the city to best leverage community block grants such as those available through U.S. Department of Housing and Urban development, while also getting a better picture of how the needs of Flagstaff’s neighborhoods intersect.

“Once you get those neighborhood plans done, then it really does help you see where the whole city needs to go,” Harris said.

Harris is also an advocate for bringing all voices to the table.

“I think I have a good feel for the pulse of the community, and all of the community, not just certain aspects or certain parts of it,” she said.

Harris takes joy in talking to the people of her daily life — grocery store clerks, folks in line at post office — and believes there is room for imagination at the level of city government.

But Harris is also a realist. While she wonders at the solutions our city could find if we “let the dreamers dream,” she emphasizes actions over ideas.

“We don’t need to take 40 years” to put plans into action, Harris said.

She’d rather mobilize an imperfect plan than be paralyzed trying to come up with a flawless approach to an issue. Otherwise, “All you’re doing is talking about it, talking about it,” Harris said. “And five years down the road, you're still talking.”

One way the city could talk less and do more, Harris said, is by putting trust into the city staff.

“We've got some amazing people working for the city,” she said. “They've got great ideas. And I trust them. They know their jobs.”

To Harris, trust is a key component to successful leadership.

“You hire good people, and then you let them do their jobs, and you don't micromanage,” she said. “There are definitely checks and balances, and there's still things that we need to encourage staff to do. But then we need to give them the authority and the power and the resources that they need to do the job.”

Whether she is elected, Harris said, she will continue to participate in city governance through her routine participation in meetings, her letters to city council and her general community activism.

“But if I were sitting on the council, I think I could bring a different voice to the table, and to be a part of the total conversation,” she said.

As of press time, Harris is one of nine candidates hoping to qualify for the Flagstaff City Council ballot. The others are incumbent Austin Aslan, Kevin Dobbe, Lori Matthews, Alexander Sheedy, Sean Golliher, Sydney Shevat, Livandrea Knoki and Matthew Eckhoff.

The mayoral seat currently has four candidates: incumbent Paul Deasy, current Vice Mayor Becky Daggett, Councilmember Regina Salas and Daniel Williamson.

Harris is still in need of signatures to qualify for the ballot before the April 4 deadline. Harris’ online petition can be viewed at https://go.azsos.gov/sg23

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.