Flagstaff City Council appointment proceedings struggle with transparency

Flagstaff City Council had a special work session on Monday to review applicants to the vacant seat left by the resignation of Vice Mayor Becky Daggett.

The session included five-minute presentations and the public posting of applications from 14 applicants. Council was charged with selecting which of the 14 applicants would advance to a public interview set to take place Thursday. After struggling through a request for public discussion, city council eventually moved to executive session and selected six applicants: Al White, Alethea Karlin, Joe Washington, Khara House, McKenzie Jones and Samantha Stone.

During this first session, all applicants had the option of electing that their application be discussed publicly during Monday’s meeting. Out of the 14 applicants, only one applicant elected to have their candidacy discussed publicly.

That applicant was Eva Putzova, former city councilmember and congressional candidate. Putzova initially entered Flagstaff city politics in 2012, when she applied for a similarly vacant city council seat. She was not appointed in 2012, but proceeded to run for a council spot in 2014 and was elected with the most votes a first-time candidate had ever received, claiming nearly 18% of all votes in a race of six candidates.

After four years of service on Council, Putzova also ran a 2020 congressional campaign but did not advance past the Democratic primary.

Putzova presented herself on Monday as an applicant experienced with Flagstaff City Council who places priorities in quality of life, labor rights and transparent government. To that end, she put herself forward for public discussion of her application so that the decision to advance or withhold Putzova from an interview on Thursday had to be discussed and determined publicly during Monday’s meeting.

“It is in the public's best interest, and in the interest of good governance, to be transparent,” said Putzova of her choice to opt in for public discussion.

It was immediately clear that Putzova’s bid for transparency caused tension among councilmembers. The resulting discussion of Putzova’s application and qualifications was stilted and side-stepping at best. Far more focus was put on the process of determining how many applicants would be selected than on the qualifications of Putzova herself.

“Talking about Eva right now and trying to determine whether or not we want to see her in an interview is tricky without talking about our top six, or whatever the number is,” Councilmember Adam Shimoni said.

“This feels a little bit like putting the cart before the horse to be discussing this application without the benefit of hindsight on how the interview process went for all 14 candidates,” said Councilmember Austin Aslan.

Mayor Paul Deasy and City Attorney Sterling Solomon repeatedly attempted to refocus the conversation, but ultimately there was little discussion about Putzova’s qualifications. Deasy made specific reference to voting data he believed was evidence of public support for Putzova. Aslan stated that Putzova was obviously qualified and that he was “not ready to preclude” Putzova from Council without an interview. Shimoni agreed that she should be given the chance for an interview, but did not elaborate on his reasoning at length.

Three other members -- new Vice Mayor Miranda Sweet, Councilmember Jim McCarthy and Councilmember Regina Salas — offered little to no comment about Putzova’s specific qualifications. Salas proposed that all 14 applicants be offered interviews.

Sweet commented that she saw “value in having someone jump in who has experience,” but also value in “new voices, new vision, new thoughts.” The comments did not seem specific to Putzova, as she was not the only applicant with former experience sitting on city council.

McCarthy did make a specific comment about Putzova, but seemed to rebuke her for electing to have her application discussed publicly.

“This whole conversation is awkward,” McCarthy said. “The reason it's awkward is because one candidate asked that this be in public. So I think we should note that that candidate created an awkward situation.”

Ultimately, the matter was forced to a roll call, in which three “nays” from Sweet, McCarthy and Salas deprived Putzova of the Council's majority needed to advance her to the interview process.

Putzova’s appeal to transparency was something of a strategic error, said Al White, another former councilmember and fellow applicant who did not elect to have his application discussed publicly. He explained that while in an “ideal” scenario all applicants would be discussed publicly, he did not expect any applicant to opt in, and therefore did not opt in either.

“I wanted to be able to give [Council] the opportunity to compare all of the applications at one time to make the shortlist,” said White. “Whereas if you do it in public, you basically pull yourself out of that process. And, as Eva found out, if you force the issue, you may not get what you want.”

White also observed that there was little to no discussion about Putzova’s qualifications, and said the use of closed-door executive sessions can potentially “shortchange” the public.

“Nobody dove in to do an in-depth investigation into her application,” he said. “The three people who voted nay said nothing. They said nothing about what they saw in the application. I think they just felt like she's forcing the issue."

In an interview with the Arizona Daily Sun, Salas expanded upon her reason for voting not to advance Putzova. She said that while Putzova served on city council between 2014 and 2018, she was “one of the most polarizing and divisive members on the council.”

Salas also said she believed Putzova had a history of making politically inappropriate statements, and that she had received public outreach from her constituents urging her not to support Putzova’s application to city council. Sweet and McCarthy did not return requests for comment.

Public interviews of the six shortlisted city council applicants will take place Thursday at 3 p.m. at Flagstaff City Hall. The public meeting can also be attended virtually or streamed later at www.flagstaff.az.gov/1461/Streaming-City-Council-Meetings.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

