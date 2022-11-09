Election 2022: Daggett to become Flagstaff mayor; Aslan, Matthews, House and Harris likely to fill Council seats

As unofficial Wednesday morning election results rolled in, wide margins in the Flagstaff mayoral and city council races indicated apparent winners.

Becky Daggett is set to claim the seat for mayor with 9,470 votes (60.74%), surpassing incumbent Paul Deasy and his 6,122 votes (39.26%).

The four open city council seats are likely to go to Austin Aslan (10,895, 40.44%), Lori Matthews (7,560, 28.06%), Khara House (3,433, 12.78%) and Deborah Harris (2,986, 11.08%).

Results are not official yet and subject to change — especially in the case of the Flagstaff City Council race in which a large number of write-in candidates impacts the tabulation process. The next update for write-in votes is expected Thursday at 5 p.m. Final results are expected by Wednesday, Nov. 16.

According to Eslir Musta, Coconino County's elections director, Election Day across the county went off without issues.

“We didn’t have any hiccups in terms of equipment or supplies that were deployed,” Musta said. “We had a very successful day.”

Voter turnout as of Wednesday has been calculated at about 48%, Musta said, but the figure doesn’t include a crop of early ballots that are still in need of tabulation and signature verification.

“I wouldn't be surprised even if it [turnout] is 10% or 12% more than what you're seeing right now,” Musta said.

County recorder Patty Hansen echoed the assessment, saying the day went “smoothly.”

“I was very pleased by no evidence whatsoever of problems with ballot box watchers, threatening or harassing voters,” she said. “I’m very proud of Coconino County.”

Daggett leading Deasy

Daggett said Wednesday she was in a “state of shock” regarding the mayoral race. She had been “working up to the last moment” of her campaign and said she hadn’t taken much time to anticipate what the election night results might be.

“I don’t like to take anything for granted,” Daggett said.

Daggett is a nonprofit consultant with a long history of public service in Flagstaff. Most recently, she served as vice mayor on city council, a position from which she stepped down in order to campaign for mayor. She has a master’s degree in sustainable communities from Northern Arizona University -- which she has applied through land use and open space preservation work with the Grand Canyon Trust, Friends of Flagstaff’s Future, Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy, and as a commissioner on the Flagstaff housing commission.

In recent interviews with the Arizona Daily Sun, she stated that her ambitions as mayor would be to support policy that safeguards water, air quality and forest health, diversifies transportation, and maintains infrastructure while positioning Flagstaff to take advantage of state and federal funds.

For Daggett, election night was “warm and joyful,” spent downtown at Uptown Pubhouse with friends and supporters.

“When the first results came out, it was really gratifying to be surrounded by so many people who helped me throughout this process,” she said.

She looks forward to assuming the role of mayor and continuing her work of public service from the city’s highest office.

For those who did not vote for her, Daggett said, she looks forward to “getting to know them, and to hearing their concerns and their ideas as well.”

“I'd like to thank Paul for his hard work and his service to Flagstaff,” she added. “I wish him and his family well.”

Now that he is no longer looking toward a second term, Deasy said he was excited to spend more time with his family and serve his community “in a different capacity.” Originally elected in 2020 with more than 54% of the vote against Charlie Odegaard, the wide margin of Deasy’s 2022 defeat was bittersweet.

“I was a little surprised,” he said. “But at the same time, it's also nice to not have this drag out for two weeks.”

In reflecting on the term of service he’s leaving behind, Deasy said, “it's been a real honor.”

“I just want to thank my supporters who voted for me,” he said. “I’m grateful that I had the opportunity for two years to make some real change for the city, and hope that meaningful impact will continue to live on.”

Deasy wished his congratulations to the incoming Council and mayor, saying, “I hope we continue the focus on the large threats to our community of wildfires and flooding.”

To that end, he offered his continued assistance to city leadership.

“I'm always here to help,” he said.

Crunchtime for council candidates

Unlike the clear success of Daggett over Deasy in the mayoral race, the city council race is a little muddier. Wednesday’s results do make it safe to say that Austin Aslan and Lori Matthews — the only two candidates who officially qualified for the ballot — will be filling the vacant seats.

“I'm really looking forward to seeing a lot of my own priorities and initiatives through with the next Council,” said the reelected Aslan. “I spent a good deal of time very focused on climate issues, flood protection, forest health. I wanted to make sure that there was a mandate going into the next term, and I'll be laser-focused on those things.”

For newcomer Matthews, she looks forward to working together with a fresh Council and mayor.

“I think we all have very common goals in mind,” she said.

Before taking office, Matthews shared that she’ll be taking a trip to Mexico with her husband.

“I'm not sure how much traveling over the next four years we'll be able to do,” she said. “So we're really looking forward to this little mini-vacation.”

The other two remaining city council seats are a little more difficult to call. Most likely, the leads held by write-in candidates House and Harris will put them in seats three and four, the latter of which will take on a two-year term that completes the one left by Daggett’s departure to campaign for mayor.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” Harris said -- though mentally she is beginning to prepare for the possibility of service on city council.

“Now the real work starts,” she said.

House was unable to respond to requests for comment.

If there were to be a last-minute upset in the final counting of the write-in votes, it would most likely come from sitting Councilmember Regina Salas (1,427, 5.3%), who tails Harris by about 1,500 votes.

“I’m not ready to throw in the towel yet,” Salas said.

While trying to be “realistic,” she wants to wait for final tallies before conceding, out of respect for the process.

Write-in candidates Kevin Dobbe (521, 1.93%) and Sean Golliher (112, 0.42%) are out of the running.

“Next time, I would do things a little differently,” said Dobbe, hinting that he might try to campaign again in 2024. “I would get out there a little bit more, and get out there earlier.”

Golliher could not be reached for comment.

Jablow wins Sedona mayor seat

The City of Sedona also cast votes for a new mayor on election day, and Wednesday’s results clearly favor the victory of Scott Jablow (763, 57.89%) over Samaire Armstrong (555, 42.1%).

Coming from a career in law enforcement, Jablow moved to Sedona in 2010 and quickly became involved in local politics via the governing board of the Sedona Fire District and the city planning and zoning commission. Two key issues Jablow would like to focus on include Sedona’s housing crisis and updating state legislation around the operation of off-highway-vehicles within city limits.

“I plan on making our city proud of my next two years,” Jablow said. “Both those who voted for me and those that didn't.”

“I plan on building more relationships to work with more people, whether they supported me or not,” he added. “I am willing to work with everybody to make the best decisions moving forward.”

Armstrong could not be reached for comment.