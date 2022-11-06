Election 2022: A look at mayoral races around Coconino County

Flagstaff will make the choice on Tuesday during voting to re-elect Mayor Paul Deasy or change leadership with Becky Daggett. Elsewhere in Coconino County, a handful of cities have already elected their mayoral leadership in the Aug. 2 primary, while others are still watching to see which mayoral campaign will emerge victorious in the general election.

To help readers better acquaint themselves with the mayoral candidates of Coconino County, the Arizona Daily Sun has reached out to candidates and mayor-elects from Sedona, Williams, Tusayan and Page. Here’s a look some of the Coconino County mayors beginning (or hoping to begin) new terms.

Sedona

Scott Jablow

In Sedona, the Aug. 2 primary election whittled the mayoral race to two candidates: Jablow and Samaire Armstrong.

Jablow came to Sedona in 2010 after a 31-year career in law enforcement at the John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. He only expected to retire in town and never get involved with politics.

“But within the first year, I knew that there was some issues going on,” Jablow said. “It’s obvious that the state puts a lot of restrictions on cities and towns throughout the state.”

Jablow got involved with the fire district and was soon elected to the governing board of the Sedona Fire District.

“While I was there, I was also a city planning and zoning commissioner,” he said. “I really immersed myself in the city government.”

In 2014, Jablow successfully campaigned for a seat on the Sedona City Council and was re-elected for another term in 2018. With that term coming to an end, he decided to run for mayor, with an eye on leading through regional collaboration.

“The mayor has a lot more opportunity to do more outreach with other city governments throughout the Verde Valley and the region,” Jablow said.

Among the immediate issues that Jablow would like to focus on, should he be elected, is Sedona’s housing crisis. Like many other cities in Arizona, Sedona has suffered a decline in workforce and affordable housing due to state prohibitions on the regulation vacation rentals — which Jablow reports constitute 16% of all housing in Sedona.

“I represented our city and testified numerous times down at our state capitol to share our concerns of losing workforce housing,” Jablow said.

At the same time that housing supply is diminishing, Sedona remains landlocked by national forest and unable to expand its borders. Building has additional housing has been a “huge challenge” for the city, one the Jablow has helped address on city council and would like to continue to tackle as mayor.

“We have three pieces of property where we are building workforce housing in the city limits,” he said. “These aren’t pie in the sky ideas, these are actual things that we’re doing.”

Aside from housing, Jablow has also been vocal about the impacts that rampant off-highway-vehicle (OHV) use has had on his community. While some of his concerns have to do with the “ripping up” of U.S. Forest Service land outside of his jurisdiction, Jablow also reports that OHV on state highways within city limits — Arizona is one of eight states that allows this — contributes to excess noise pollution and more severe traffic accidents.

“Many [OHVs] don’t have directional signals, many that are missing a lot of normal safety devices,” Jablow said. “But the states still give them a license plate.”

Jablow has successfully worked the League of Arizona Cities and Towns to create a state-level committee to examine the reformation of legislation surrounding OHV use.

“We’re moving forward with that,” he said.

When asked what he brings to the table against his opponent Samaire Armstrong, Jablow said “experience.”

“I have all these relationships,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for eight years.”

Samaire Armstrong

Sedona is ready for a new way of doing things, contends Armstrong, who has lived in Sedona during her high school years, but recently returned in 2021 after spending the last couple decades as an actor in Hollywood.

“When I got back, the members of my community were rather upset with how things were being run for the last decade,” Armstrong said.

As she began “looking for answers” to what she called the “dysfunction, discord and mismanagement” of Sedona, Armstrong became focused on city initiatives and regulations that “didn’t quite make sense or fit into the ethos of Sedona.”

She said she “went out looking for candidates” to run for the city council and mayoral seats open in the 2022 election cycle, but finding none willing, decided to make a run herself.

“It was a big pill to swallow,” Armstrong said.

Should she be elected, Armstrong wants to address “the gamut” of issues she see’s facing Sedona — from housing to city management and its approach to sustainability.

Specifically, she called out sustainability-minded building codes such as those that require new construction to be wired to allow the addition of solar panels and electric vehicle charging.

“This doesn’t allow for a free market,” Armstrong said.

She would also like to pump the brakes on Sedona’s approach to transportation issues, specifically those that are creating “more sidewalks, more parking lots, more roads, more shuttle systems.”

“They’re creating a robust transit system in a small little city,” Armstrong critiqued. “Right now they can’t actually determine whether or not their new transit system has been effective.”

As it stands, Sedona’s current Climate Action Plan appears as “greenwashing” to Armstrong.

“We’re going to spend a lot of money to make things go electric,” she said. “And yet we don’t even know if any of these will be a solution to protecting our environment whatsoever.”

She added: “I want to look at more realistic regenerative approaches to maintaining the dignity of our community.”

Among these approaches, Armstrong includes the construction of tiny home communities to address to housing crisis, gray water reuse, and a push for food sovereignty to defend Sedona against the risk of supply chain malfunction.

When asked what distinguishes her from her opponent, Armstrong said her position as a political outsider allowed her to think “outside the box.”

“I also am very good at collaborating with people,” she said, adding that she would like to see the community of Sedona organize around mutual pursuit of solutions.

“I’d like to avoid outside influences and really come up with organic solutions from the ground up versus outside in before we keep spending money, throwing out finances and seeing what perhaps might stick.”

Williams

Don Dent

The City of Williams elected their new mayor, Dent, during the Aug. 2 primary. Dent, who ran unopposed for the seat, is a lifelong resident of Williams. He has served on the Williams City Council since 1991, most recently in the role of vice mayor to John Moore.

“John and I served together for a long time,” Dent said. “When he said he was going to go, then I thought, ‘OK, it’s time for me to step up for a few years and see if I can fill that position.’”

Dent said we would not have been surprised if someone else had campaigned against him for the seat, but no one did.

“I think maybe that’s a sign that people were happy with the job that I do,” Dent said. “Maybe they felt like I was ready to step up and take the job.”

Over his coming two-year term as mayor, Dent has his eyes on infrastructure. He’ currently focused on a major waterline project related to the city water supply for Dogtown Lake and wells near the southeast of Williams.

“That is hopefully going to be completed before I take office,” Dent said.

He also noted that Williams is in the process of improving its electrical grid system by converting from a 4-kilo-volt system to a 12-kilo-volt system.

“That’s going to be an ongoing project that will probably take several more years to finish,” he said.

The wastewater system is also in need of updating to keep up with population growth.

“We are going to be maxed-out here — if we’re not already — very shortly with the growth we’ve had in William,” Dent said. “We’re going to have to look at doing an expansion there at some point.”

Balancing workforce housing supply with vacation rentals is also a priority for Dent, as Williams struggles with the same housing issues as many other cities across the state. The city is in the research and planning stages of addressing their particular housing problem.

“We’ve got a coalition, not just of the city, but a number of entities and groups in Williams, starting to try and come up with some solutions,” Dent said. “We decided in our first meeting that it’s going to be necessary for us to do an actual housing survey.”

Dent also intends to keep an eye on the Bill Williams Restoration project, which is designed to help prevent catastrophic fire and flood impacts in the city by conducting thinning on Bill Williams Mountain.

“We’ll continue to support that,” Dent said.

Page

Bill Diak

Re-elected in the August primary against Rick Yanke, Diak is back to serve another term as mayor of Page. Originally elected in 2009, Diak held office for 10 years before losing re-election, taking a one-term break, then re-winning the seat in 2020.

Perhaps not surprising, Diak has a long history with the City of Page, stretching back to 1958 when his father led him with a Scout troop to the area. Page has been Diak’s permanent residence since 1988.

In the earliest days of his career in Page, Diak worked for the Salt River Project Navajo Generating Station and served as a volunteer firefighter/paramedic.

“I’ve always been very active in the community,” Diak said.

He got into politics at the request of another active member on city council. Diak ran for Page City Council and won, but soon set his sights higher.

“It didn’t take me very long to realize that if you weren’t the main horse pulling the cart, you can never make the direction change, sometimes,” he said.

As mayor, Diak said, his goal has always been “fiscal responsibility.” When he first entered the office in 2009, he said the city was in a large amount of debt. That has since changed.

“We’ve been doing extremely well and got all of our debt paid,” Diak said.

He’s also looking to make sure that Page continues to meet its infrastructural needs.

“Most of our roads and longer waterpipes are all new,” he said. “But we’re dealing with an aging infrastructure of water delivered from the [Glen Canyon] dam.”

For this particular project, Diak hopes to take advantage of federal infrastructure funds through relationship with state and federal legislators.

“There is some infrastructure money out there,” he said. “We’re hoping to get some of that so we can get that project started — which will be a several-year project.”

Page is also facing some economic instability, Diak said. Between the pandemic, water levels falling in Lake Powell — a large driver of water sport tourism — and the recent shuttering of the Navajo Generating Station and the 2,300 jobs it provided, Page has work to do to stay “viable financially.”

“We’re still off about 25% to 30% pre-COVID,” Diak said of Page’s tourism rates.

He added: “We’re looking forward to continuing to bolster our tourism and our tour operations away from the lake. And then also lobbying to make sure that people understand that there’s still a lot of lake there. It’s down considerably, about 170 feet from full pool, but right now, that means there’s about 400 feet behind the dam — far from being a mud hole, as some news media’s putting out there.”

“Instead of 210 miles long right now, it’s probably only about 165 to 170 miles long,” Diak said. “Instead of 1,900 miles of coastline, there’s approximately 1,700 miles of coastline. It’s still a pretty big place to explore. And it’s different. So for those people that are then here and explore this lake when it was so full, this is an opportunity to see places that you were never able to see before.”

Tusayan

Clarinda Vail

A third-generation Grand Canyon resident, Vail was elected in the Aug. 2 primary election against Brady Harris to serve her second term as Tusayan’s mayor.

Prior to her first campaign in 2020, Vail served for eight years as school board president in the Grand Canyon Unified School District.

“I have a great love and care for our area,” Vail said. “My kids are the fourth generation of my family growing up here.”

Over her years of public service, Vail recalled feeling “frustrated” at the slow rate of change for her community — which ultimately led her to run for the office of mayor.

“I’m honored to have been elected again,” she said.

One of Vail’s focuses will be continuing to refine Tusayan’s approach to flood control and their relationship with the Coconino County Flood Control District.

“Before I took office, the town was in a pretty big mess,” Vail said, expounding upon a scenario in which Tusayan had over-extended its ability and authority and wound up in a lawsuit with the county.

“During my time as mayor, I worked hard to get us out of that lawsuit,” she said. “Now it has been settled and it is done. That now opens that door to continue to move forward.”

Vail mentioned that Tusayan was in need of a re-evaluation of its building standards in relationship to stormwater management.

“We have went back to using Coconino County for our building permits as well,” she said. “They are handling that stuff for the town, and I’m just thrilled for that relationship. I hope that it can continue to grow.”

Bolstering intergovernmental collaboration is priority for Vail, including those between Tusayan and Flagstaff, whereby the City of Flagstaff helps provide library services to the town.

“There’s a lot of important relationships,” Vail added. “Relationship with Grand Canyon National Park is especially important. We’re always respecting the beautiful wonder we live by, and I’m really appreciative of all the relationships I feel have been improved upon during my term.”

Unsurprisingly, Tusayan is also facing shortages of housing supply, and this will be another of Vail’s focuses in the coming term.

She said the town’s previous city council had begun brainstorming solutions.

“We have new councilmembers coming in,” she said. “So we’re in a bit of a holding pattern to wait and see what alternatives we come up with as a whole council.”