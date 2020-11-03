ELECTION 2020: Flagstaff and Arizona results, updating throughout the night

Flagstaff and Coconino County voters headed to the polls on Tuesday amid unusual circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, joining record numbers who submitted early ballots.
This post will be updated throughout the evening as results start to come in. Polls close at 7 p.m., though anyone in line before then will still be able to vote. The first numbers from early ballots should be released starting at 8 p.m., with additional precincts reporting over time.
Among the major races: Flagstaff's mayor and three city council positions; three contested races in the Coconino County Board of Supervisors; Legislative District 6 House and Senate spots; and Tom O'Halleran and Tiffany Shedd squaring off for Congressional District 1.
Already, voters have been turning in ballots in record numbers. In Coconino County, 53,259 early ballots had already been cast as of Monday, Nov. 2. That’s out of 71,085 early ballots distributed by the county and just over 87% of the total ballots cast in Coconino County during the 2016 election.
Coconino County also posts local results here: https://results.arizona.vote/#/featured/18/3. Election results for Federal, State and Legislative races are posted here: https://results.arizona.vote/#/featured/18/0.
6 p.m. update:
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters were deciding Tuesday whether to levy a new tax on the wealthy to boost funding for K-12 schools and to join the ranks of states that have legalized recreational marijuana.
If one or both pass, it will be a repudiation of Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and GOP conservatives who control the Legislature.
They have refused to change the state's tough marijuana laws and haven't fully restored education funding after the Great Recession.
Proposition 207 would let people 21 and older possess up to an ounce (28 grams) of marijuana or a smaller quantity of “concentrates” such as hashish, allow recreational marijuana sales at licensed retailers and let people grow their own plants.
The Smart and Safe Arizona Act also would levy a 16% excise tax on pot above the standard sales tax that goes to state and local governments.
The new tax could bring in $166 million a year. It would fund community colleges, local police and fire agencies, local and state transportation projects and public health and criminal justice programs. Combined with sales tax, legislative analysts estimate $255 million in new revenue annually.
The measure is backed by the legal marijuana industry. Supporters argue it's time to rescind Arizona's punitive penalties on marijuana, ensure quality control through state testing, and decrease crime associated with smuggling and illicit sales.
Opponents have said that legalizing pot will make workplaces less safe, increase teen drug use and fill the state's roads with stoned drivers. They include social conservative groups, the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry and many Republican elected officials, including Ducey.
If Proposition 207 passes, marijuana will become legal when election results are certified in about a month. Retail sales could start in May.
Flagstaff resident Chris Nylen, 50, said her support for the measure evolved as she saw her dog's arthritis and anxiety ease because of CBD pills prescribed by a veterinarian.
“I’m so old school,” she said. “I personally don’t have a desire for it, but (I’m) seeing the benefits for my dog.”
Page resident Adrian Augustine, 40, fears more widespread and legal use of marijuana would lead to social ills like those tied to alcohol abuse on the Navajo Nation where he grew up.
“For recreational use, I don’t see it as a good thing,” said Augustine, a pawn broker. “Alcohol is already rampant. Marijuana is going to have the same effect, if not worse.”
The second measure, Proposition 208, is designed to boost pay for teachers and support staff, fund teacher training and education, and increase career and technical education.
The additional 3.5% tax would be levied on income above $250,000 for individuals and $500,000 for married couples.
Those taxpayers currently pay a 4.5% rate on money earned above those amounts. Analysts have said the new tax would cost the average taxpayer earning between $500,000 and $1 million an extra $5,459 yearly.
The Invest in Education Act is the latest outgrowth from a statewide teacher strike two years ago that highlighted low wages for educators and a slow rebound from budget cuts enacted after the Great Recession. The walkout secured higher wages for teachers, but many education interest groups said it fell short.
Opponents have said Proposition 208 will bring only partial relief for cash-strapped schools and hurt the economy, particularly small businesses that largely pay taxes at the individual level. Business groups have spent millions trying to persuade voters to reject it.
Supporters have said it could raise about $940 million a year for schools, although the Legislature’s budget analysts estimated it would bring in $827 million a year.
The Legislature has pumped significant cash into schools in recent years, including a 20% percent pay raise over three years that was prompted by the strike.
But schools were never repaid billions they lost in cuts over the past decade and Arizona's teachers remain among the lowest-paid in the nation.
4:30 p.m. update:
(AP) -- Voters in Arizona made their pick for president while holding negative views about the country's direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American electorate.
The race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden concluded Tuesday as the nation remains in the throes of a global public health crisis and mired in the economic downturn it brought on. AP VoteCast found that 39% of Arizona voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 61% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.
Here's a snapshot of who voted and what matters to them, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of about 127,000 voters and nonvoters -- including 3,547 voters and 699 nonvoters in Arizona -- conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.
FACING THE PANDEMIC
Overall, 22% of voters said the coronavirus pandemic in the United States is completely or mostly under control, and 29% said it’s somewhat under control. Forty-eight percent of voters think the coronavirus is not at all under control in this country.
Trump voter Michaela Lane of Phoenix said she was happy the president allowed state governors to handle the pandemic.
“Some did great and some didn’t. I’m happy to be in Arizona as compared to New York or California right now,” Lane said. “The most important issue facing the country as a whole is liberty at large — infringing on people’s freedom, government overrule, government overreach, chaos in a lot of issues currently going on, and just giving people back their rights.”
The pandemic has spread through the U.S. for roughly eight months, killing more than 230,000 Americans.
ON THE ISSUES
The pandemic was top of mind for many voters in Arizona. Some 41% said it is the most important issue facing the country today.
Voters also considered the economy a major issue, with 29% saying it ranked at the top. Kenneth Long of Phoenix said he voted for Trump because he believes the president can restore the economy to a robust state.
“That’s why I’m comfortable with the vote I made,” Long said. "I genuinely know we’re probably going to be on track to get there again.”
Eight percent named health care, 6% named racism and 5% named climate change as the most important issue.
NATIONAL ECONOMY
Voters were more negative than positive in their assessments of the nation’s economy. Overall, 44% described economic conditions in the U.S. as excellent or good, and 55% called them not so good or poor.
Joshua Gonnie of Phoenix voted for Trump in 2016 but switched to Biden this year. Gonnie wasn't pleased about the timing of pandemic economic relief he received.
“I got my stimulus check way late, and I’m the one who voted for Trump," Gonnie said. “That made me mad.”
“I feel like Trump helped the rich more,” he said. "Hopefully Biden can reach out to lower-class people like me. I don’t make over $100,000, you know?”
Biden singled out the state for expanding the presidential battleground map, owing to demographic changes, new residents and a noticeable realignment away from Republicans among key suburban voters. It’s a stark transformation for a state that produced pathbreaking Republicans from Barry Goldwater to John McCain to Sandra Day O’Connor.
Arizona is considered a swing state whose 11 Electoral College votes could tip the scales in the presidential election.
2 p.m. update:
Clutching her round “I Voted” sticker as she left the Calvary Bible Church in Doney Park, Elizabeth Caspian hunched her shoulders against the wind and bowed her head to duck the scattered showers. She said she was smiling broadly underneath her blue, puppy dog designed face mask.
No way, she said, would she miss casting her ballot in-person on Election Day, even with the more convenient drop-off boxes and mail-in options utilized by more than 58% of Coconino County voters.
“I believe that my forefathers fought in wars, died on battlefields in the cold and the rain and the snow, and today is the day for me to inconvenience myself — and it’s raining, too,” she said, standing in the church parking lot. “I think that voting is just such an important thing. There’s blood shed for this, and the right to have this country. I just like to inconvenience myself and stand in the rain and cold, whatever comes, and to honor my forefathers.”
Throughout the greater Flagstaff area, voting at precincts was steady, if not brisk. Because of the unprecedented numbers of early votes cast, there were few instances of long lines and only scattered reports of minor glitches at polling sites.
Early birds flocked to the Flagstaff Mall, one of three county vote centers available regardless of place of residence, forming a small line as the polls opened at 6 a.m. But by 9 a.m., there was no waiting entering the polls, which were marked with tape to ensure 6-foot space between people required to wear masks in the building.
Later in the morning at the Northern Arizona University Walkup Skydome, another vote center, there was more of a bustle of activity. A small line formed as people, mostly NAU students, waited to cast their ballots. The real action at the Skydome, though, came on the cusp of the 75-foot barrier that kept those doing late campaigning from getting too close to polls.
There, LD6 candidate Art Babbott, waving his candidate fliers, greeted every single voter on their way to the Skydome.
“I’m making the rounds and doing the last-minute push to help provide some competition to an electoral system that does not reward competition,” said Babbott, in full campaign mode. “They had a really good long line here in the morning, and it’s been steady.”
His humorous pitch to one young woman, who didn’t bother to remove her ear buds: “This is the first time there’s another option in the house other than a dysfunctional D (Democrat) or dysfunctional R (Republican). Now, you have a choice of a dysfunctional I — Independent.”
The atmosphere was festive in the Skydome parking lot. There were no “election watchers,” as some had feared elsewhere in the country, and not even a hint of voter intimidation. Rather, people pleaded their cases with respect and joviality.
John Lloyd, father in-law of Flagstaff mayoral candidate Paul Deasy, came dressed as something of a rogue cowboy, a get-up he formerly sported for his role as a bank robber on the Grand Canyon Railway in Williams. He donned a black vest, black hat, black bandana-style mask, black boots and trousers — and see-through latex gloves. He handed out mini-bottles of hand sanitizer to voters, who seemed both amused and bemused by the gesture. An anti-Proposition 207 (the recreational marijuana initiative) worker bearing a sign saying that “marijuana killed my soul” stood close by, simply nodding at passing students.
A table set up near the ramp down to the Skydome was staffed by volunteers from the nonpartisan group Election Protection Arizona, luring voters with bags of Cheez-Its. By late morning, things had settled down, but early in the morning, worker Debbie Bachtell said a computer glitch affected the ballots of about 30 voters, who were forced to either return to the polls later in the day or file provisional ballots.
“The computers weren’t syncing at first,” Bachtell said. “That’s a shame that there was about a 20-minute problem. But now, the voters I talked to seem to have no problems.”
But the vast majority of voters at the half-dozen sites the Daily Sun visited reported no issues casting ballots. Several were first-time voters, lured to the actual polls because they preferred it to the impersonal act of mailing in or dropping off a ballot in the weeks before Nov. 3.
Cody Karstadt, 28, wearing a red mask with the slogan “I’m Voting for Trump,” arrived at 9 a.m. sharp at the Flagstaff Mall. He said it seemed safer to vote in-person.
“Based on everything that came through the mail, I thought, you know, I’m just going to go in on voting day,” he said. “It wasn’t distrust or anything. It gave me a little more time to research candidates that line up with the (values) I have.”
Likewise, NAU senior Emma Sautter, another first-time participant, decided to vote on Tuesday for the “experience,” the civic ritual. Her friend, Gabriel Traver, also a senior, said he voted two weeks ago via a drop box, since he grew up watching family members vote early.
“I know there’s a pandemic and everything, but I wanted to come,” Sautter said. “It’s enjoyable to see, like, democracy (in action).”
Yet another first-time voter, Bobby Campbell, 27, was in and out of the polling site at the Flagstaff Mall in 10 minutes.
“It was unexpected for it to be this easy,” he said. “I thought I’d be in line for hours. I wanted to do it in person because I’ve never voted before. I’m just happy (the election) is here. I’m tired of all these weird text messages I get and all these hateful ads. The ads are so ridiculous; I don’t care who you vote for. It’s really evil and bad.”
But for Caspian, the enthusiastic voter at Calvary Bible Church, this act of citizenship is to be relished. She said she hopes the divisiveness among the populace will dissipate after the election and lead to a civic reconciliation.
“I’m independent,” she said. “I go with what I believe is best for the country. I’m truly grateful that we have a two-party system because I’d never want the country to lean in one direction. I like it going back and forth. When you go back and forth, you stay in the middle, right? A little back and forth keeps us in the center, and that’s where we all need to be.”
