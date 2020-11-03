ELECTION 2020: Flagstaff and Arizona results, updating throughout the night

“I know there’s a pandemic and everything, but I wanted to come,” Sautter said. “It’s enjoyable to see, like, democracy (in action).”

Yet another first-time voter, Bobby Campbell, 27, was in and out of the polling site at the Flagstaff Mall in 10 minutes.

“It was unexpected for it to be this easy,” he said. “I thought I’d be in line for hours. I wanted to do it in person because I’ve never voted before. I’m just happy (the election) is here. I’m tired of all these weird text messages I get and all these hateful ads. The ads are so ridiculous; I don’t care who you vote for. It’s really evil and bad.”

But for Caspian, the enthusiastic voter at Calvary Bible Church, this act of citizenship is to be relished. She said she hopes the divisiveness among the populace will dissipate after the election and lead to a civic reconciliation.

“I’m independent,” she said. “I go with what I believe is best for the country. I’m truly grateful that we have a two-party system because I’d never want the country to lean in one direction. I like it going back and forth. When you go back and forth, you stay in the middle, right? A little back and forth keeps us in the center, and that’s where we all need to be.”

