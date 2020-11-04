ELECTION 2020, Day 2: Flagstaff and Arizona results, updating throughout the day

As of 10 p.m. the proposition had 64% of the vote.

The sales tax, that first passed in the 1960s and consistently renewed by voters throughout the years, provides much of the revenue for the city’s general fund.

That fund goes to pay for everything from public safety in the form of the police and fire departments to parks, street maintenance and city administration. The tax had been set to end in November of 2024 but with the support of voters last night, the city will continue to collect that revenue until at least 2035.

Last month, city management services director Rick Tadder had emphasized the importance of the revenue to city operations and suggested it would be devastating to the city if the tax was lost.

The 1% tax is applied to hotels and motels, restaurants and bars, retail and commercial rentals, but groceries are exempt. And it brings in enough revenue on average to pay for about 33% of the general fund.

The sales tax question, Prop 436, was the only question Flagstaff City Council placed on the November 2020 ballot.