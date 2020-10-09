Early ballots go out to voters in Coconino County

The Coconino County Recorder’s office has mailed 65,300 early ballots to registered voters for the upcoming Nov. 3 general election, according to a press release. Early voters that are on the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) and have not received their ballots by Tuesday, Oct. 13 should call the Elections Office to make sure there is not a problem with their voter registration status or mailing address.

Registered voters that are not on the PEVL may request an early ballot be mailed to them by calling the Elections Office; sending a written request to Coconino County Elections Office, 110 E. Cherry Ave., Flagstaff, AZ, 86001; or submitting an online request at www.coconino.az.gov/elections and clicking on “Early Ballot Request.” The deadline to request an early ballot by mail is Oct. 23.

In-person early voting started on Oct. 7 at several locations across the county. In-person early voting is available through Friday, Oct. 30. Check the times and locations on the Elections webpage. Some locations are only available by appointment because of the COVID pandemic.