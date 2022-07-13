Early ballots are arriving in Coconino County, and you can still get yours

Early voting has begun in Coconino County, with 47,000 ballots dropping into mailboxes since July 6. That means northern Arizonans already on the county’s active early voter list can start making their picks in the upcoming Primary Election. For voters not already on the list, there’s still time to submit a request to the county recorder’s office and head to the polls before August 2.

Voters have until July 22 to request an early ballot online, by written request, or over the phone. Once the request is processed and voters receive their ballots, they can cast their vote by mailing it in, dropping it off at a designated early voting location or ballot box, or taking it to the polls on Election Day.

Receiving an early ballot might offer voters more flexible opportunities to make their voices heard, but Coconino County Recorder Patty Hansen wants to be clear that the election process is still secure.

“There has been a lot of misinformation about fraud associated with early voting. This is just not true,” Hansen said. “We have numerous safeguards and procedures in place that would catch anyone trying to cast fraudulent early ballots.”

The upcoming primary is a partisan election. That means each voter will only receive an early ballot for the party they are registered with. Registered Independents that were on the Active Early Voter List this spring received a notice to choose a Republican or Democratic party ballot. When submitting a request between now and July 22, registered independents will also need to indicate which party’s ballot they would like to receive. The Libertarian primary is closed, so only registered Libertarians are eligible to receive that ballot.

To request a specific party ballot, add your name to the Coconino County active early voter list, or learn more about early voting locations visit www.coconino.az.gov/elections or call the Recorder’s Office at 928-679-7860.