Deasy leading in mayoral primary; Odegaard, Whelan still close for second spot

Spread out within the church’s community room, poll workers wearing masks sat behind Plexiglas sheets as they checked voters' IDs and handed them ballots to fill out.

Gee said despite his concerns for the safety of himself, his neighbors and the community as a whole, he felt safe dropping off his ballot inside.

On the other hand, Flagstaff voter Victoria Nabours chose to drop off her mail-in ballot at an outdoor drop box, specifically avoiding an indoor polling location. Nabours said because of the virus, she just wouldn’t feel comfortable going into a polling place. She doesn’t expect that feeling to change for the November election and plans to again vote using an early ballot.

Nabours said for mayor, she voted for Councilmember Jamie Whelan, in part because she likes the idea of being represented by a woman mayor. Whelan also has the experience for the job, having served on council for four years, Nabours said.

For that same reason, Nabours said she was also considering voting for Odegaard.

“They have experience, which was the big thing for me,” Nabours said.