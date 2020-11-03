Deasy becomes new Flagstaff mayor; Daggett wins city council seat, but others uncertain

In an apparent repudiation of the current establishment on Flagstaff City Council, it appears voters have awarded candidate Paul Deasy with the position of Flagstaff mayor.

At 10 p.m. and with 66% of precincts reporting Tuesday night, Councilmember Charlie Odegaard had conceded to Deasy on social media and over the phone. At the time, Deasy had received 57% of the vote while Odegaard had garnered 42%, a difference of about 3,500 votes.

Throughout the campaign, Deasy had positioned himself as the answer to voters unhappy with the status quo on the council and those looking for change in city leadership. He said he believed it was that desire for a new direction that granted him so much support with voters.

Deasy said he was surprised to see voters support him in such significant numbers.

“It sounds a little cliché but I think that people think it’s time for change. It is 2020 and I think most of us, regardless of what specific issue, most of us are looking for new ideas and new ways of doing things rather than just the same old same,” Deasy told the Arizona Daily Sun. “People want to be involved these days, they want to know what's going on. And they want to be a part of the decision making process when it comes to their policymaking.”