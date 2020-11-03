Deasy becomes new Flagstaff mayor; Daggett wins city council seat, but others uncertain

In an apparent repudiation of the current establishment on Flagstaff City Council, it appears voters have awarded candidate Paul Deasy with the position of Flagstaff mayor.
At 10 p.m. and with 66% of precincts reporting Tuesday night, Councilmember Charlie Odegaard had conceded to Deasy on social media and over the phone. At the time, Deasy had received 57% of the vote while Odegaard had garnered 42%, a difference of about 3,500 votes.
Throughout the campaign, Deasy had positioned himself as the answer to voters unhappy with the status quo on the council and those looking for change in city leadership. He said he believed it was that desire for a new direction that granted him so much support with voters.
Deasy said he was surprised to see voters support him in such significant numbers.
“It sounds a little cliché but I think that people think it’s time for change. It is 2020 and I think most of us, regardless of what specific issue, most of us are looking for new ideas and new ways of doing things rather than just the same old same,” Deasy told the Arizona Daily Sun. “People want to be involved these days, they want to know what's going on. And they want to be a part of the decision making process when it comes to their policymaking.”
Deasy added: “I mean, Charlie’s a great guy and he’s been on Council and I’m just the challenger in this race, and I was not expecting that level of margin. This is when the real work begins. This is where we can really make a difference, when we can really make change rather than just talking about it on the campaign trail.”
Meanwhile, Odegaard said that while he was disappointed at the results, he was still extremely proud of all the work he was able to accomplish during his time on the city council.
“We've worked really hard for the last four years. A lot of good things done for a community. A lot of things that the city has been wanting to do for a very long time. We got them done in my short time on Council,” Odegaard said.
One accomplishment Odegaard pointed to was the unfunded public safety pension liability. That debt had been a massive drain on the city budget, but the council was able to refinance it and put the city on much more stable financial footing, Odegaard said. He had hoped voters would support him for accomplishments like that, but he said that clearly was not how it turned out.
As to the future, Odegaard said he doesn’t see himself in politics again. Rather, he said he will serve the city by working with the nonprofits he already has relationships with as well as his business, family and church.
“You know, politics is politics and I guess I’m not very good at it,” Odegaard said. “My service in an elected role is over.”
Odegaard, who owns and operates the Odegaard Sewing Center on Fourth Street, has been on Flagstaff City Council since 2016, when he narrowly beat current Vice Mayor Adam Shimoni for the third and final seat.
Meanwhile, Deasy is a research analyst at Northern Arizona University, where he works on improving student success and graduation rates. Deasy ran for a seat on Council in 2018 but narrowly lost to Councilmember Regina Salas.
In regards to city council seats, the story was more mixed. Based on the returns at 10 p.m. it appears that Becky Daggett can be secure that she will hold one of the three seats available, and likely take the position of vice mayor. That role is determined by whichever city council candidate receives the most votes.
Daggett has worked in leadership positions at several local organizations over the years including Friends of Flagstaff’s Future, Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy and the Flagstaff Arts Council. And she said she believed that experience was one reason so many voters supported her.
Huddling around an outdoor heater as she watched results roll in with several friends and volunteers, Daggett said she was excited.
“I was blown away by that, shocked and excited,” Daggett said. “My volunteers and I were just working as hard as we could right up until the end. […] I’m so grateful that Flagstaff is going to give me this opportunity.”
The remaining two seats are still up in the air.
Councilmember Jim McCarthy, the only candidate running for reelection, was in the running, as was Miranda Sweet and Anthony Garcia.
Support Local Journalism
Sweet, who owns and operates the downtown shop Rainbow's End, had 17% of the vote, as did McCarthy. Meanwhile, Garcia, who grew up in Flagstaff and chairs the city’s Beautification Commission, received 16.9% of the vote as of 10 p.m.
As results continued to pour in, Sweet, McCarthy and Garcia were all within only a few dozen votes of each other.
That left Eric Nolan, who currently sits on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, with just 14% of the vote and professional trail runner Eric Senseman with 11% of the vote.
Turnout
One thing that is clear is the 2020 election will rival the past record-breaking years for participation.
Even before Election Day, the county had seen 58.7% of registered voters cast more than 53,200 ballots. That number of early ballots alone comes close to meeting the total number of ballots cast in 2016.
By noon on Election Day, more than 6,000 more voters had turned out to polling places with votes coming in at an average rate of 1,000 an hour. By 4:30 p.m. voters were still voting at about the same rate, with 10,155 in-person votes cast.
On top of those voting in-person, a yet undetermined number of voters may have also cast early ballots through drop boxes on Election Day. And with more than 18,000 early ballots yet to be turned in as of Monday evening, those could represent a significant number of ballots.
Indeed, during the primary election earlier this year, Hansen said, they saw a large number of early ballots turned in through drop boxes the day of the election. Based on early voting numbers, it appears the number of early ballots turned in on Tuesday won’t be as high as before. In the last months of the campaign, voter information groups and the Democratic Party heavily encouraged voters to get ballots in sooner rather than later.
That was in part because all ballots turned in before 7 p.m. on Monday have already been processed and counted. Mail-in ballots turned in on Election Day might take several days to process and count.
Prop 436
While other races were still too close to call by publication, it was clear that Flagstaff voters have supported the renewal of a 1% city sales tax.
As of 10 p.m. the proposition had 64% of the vote.
The sales tax, that first passed in the 1960s and consistently renewed by voters throughout the years, provides much of the revenue for the city’s general fund.
That fund goes to pay for everything from public safety in the form of the police and fire departments to parks, street maintenance and city administration. The tax had been set to end in November of 2024 but with the support of voters Tuesday night, the city will continue to collect that revenue until at least 2035.
Last month, Rick Tadder, city management services director, had emphasized the importance of the revenue to city operations and suggested it would be devastating to the city if the tax was lost.
The 1% tax is applied to hotels and motels, restaurants and bars, retail and commercial rentals, but groceries are exempt. It also brings in enough revenue on average to pay for about 33% of the general fund.
The sales tax question, Proposition 436, was the only question Flagstaff City Council placed on the November 2020 ballot.
Councilmembers had considered placing a proposition to bond for affordable housing solutions, and one to improve and build parks in the city. But the COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans as many councilmembers felt it was inappropriate to ask voters for money when so many continue to struggle.
The pandemic has also led to drops in city revenues and an uncertain financial future for Flagstaff. Last month, staff told Council the city could see between a $5 million and $15 million reduction in revenues due to the crisis.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.