County elections office offers drive-thru early voting

The Coconino County Elections Office is providing drive-thru early voting this Saturday, July 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot on the west side of the Flagstaff City Hall, according to a press release. Voters will be able to receive an early ballot and mark it in their vehicle.

“We are hoping voters that do not want to vote an early ballot by mail will take advantage of this new drive-thru service,” said County Recorder Patty Hansen. “The drive-thru service will be safer for the voters and our election staff members during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Voters taking advantage of the drive-thru early voting service are asked to wear a mask and bring their own ink pen to complete the paperwork and mark their ballot. There will be a ballot drop box in the parking lot on the north side of City Hall so voters can drop off their ballots.

During the week of July 27 through July 31, voters will be able to cast an early ballot in person at one of the locations listed below. Early voting is available Monday through Friday (unless otherwise noted) at the following locations: