Council ponders charter amendments in pursuit of clean elections

Votes for Varela were not counted, but because his name was still on the ballot, and some voters might have wasted their votes by casting them in support of Varela as opposed to another candidate. Deasy referred to the situation as “disenfranchisement” through “no fault of any government body.”

The City Clerk’s Office does not currently validate signatures submitted by candidates running for office, although signatures can be contested if a citizen files an objection. Signatures submitted for voter initiatives are validated by the office, however.

Councilmember Austin Aslan said he could see himself supporting a charter amendment to improve signature validation, noting that some members of the community are wary of the process.

“There is a narrative out there that you don’t actually have to collect signatures in order to get on the ballot,” Aslan said.

Council overall had varied thoughts on Deasy’s proposals, though a majority agreed with Councilmember Adam Shimoni, who questioned whether the amendments should be a priority. Shimoni added that the previous Council’s efforts to amend the charter were put on hold after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“I just wonder if we can break it up and phase it in over general elections to come,” Shimoni said.