Council ponders charter amendments in pursuit of clean elections

The City of Flagstaff will organize a charter review committee to examine whether changes should be made to the way elections are run.
A charter review committee is “generally assembled to review and provide recommendations on possible amendments that should be forwarded to the voters,” according to the Flagstaff City Council agenda.
Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy voiced concerns with the local election process at Tuesday’s Council meeting, setting the stage for 2022 general election ballot measures amending the City Charter.
“I think it is relatively well known that I am very interested in re-looking at our City Charter with public input,” Deasy said.
The mayor outlined three main issues to be addressed ahead of upcoming elections: the influx of dark money in local elections, the number of signatures required for a candidate to be placed on the ballot and the signature validation process.
“Dark money” usually refers to spending meant to influence political outcomes where the source of the money is not disclosed. Deasy voiced a desire to identify the source of independent expenditures used by third parties to fund candidates.
The concerns come a few months after a shaky election season in 2020 that saw mayoral candidate Victor Varela drop out of the race after admitting to submitting fraudulent signatures.
Votes for Varela were not counted, but because his name was still on the ballot, and some voters might have wasted their votes by casting them in support of Varela as opposed to another candidate. Deasy referred to the situation as “disenfranchisement” through “no fault of any government body.”
The City Clerk’s Office does not currently validate signatures submitted by candidates running for office, although signatures can be contested if a citizen files an objection. Signatures submitted for voter initiatives are validated by the office, however.
Councilmember Austin Aslan said he could see himself supporting a charter amendment to improve signature validation, noting that some members of the community are wary of the process.
“There is a narrative out there that you don’t actually have to collect signatures in order to get on the ballot,” Aslan said.
Council overall had varied thoughts on Deasy’s proposals, though a majority agreed with Councilmember Adam Shimoni, who questioned whether the amendments should be a priority. Shimoni added that the previous Council’s efforts to amend the charter were put on hold after the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“I just wonder if we can break it up and phase it in over general elections to come,” Shimoni said.
Council considered preparing a special election to address charter amendments ahead of the 2022 general election, but a consensus was not reached following this week’s discussion. Councilmembers cited both cost and timeliness as deterrents.
While the Council could circle back to a prospective special election at a later time, forgoing the planning of a special election on Tuesday increases the likelihood of the next election cycle running as-is. However, outlawing dark money may be possible by way of a city ordinance -- which is being explored by city attorneys.
As of now, it remains unclear whether such an ordinance is possible under state law. Deasy brought up a similar ordinance in Tempe that ultimately ran into legal questions.
In 2018, Tempe voters passed the Sunshine Ordinance requiring nonprofit groups making independent expenditures over $1,000 to disclose their organization’s name and source of their campaign funding in city elections.
After an investigation, the state attorney general decided the voter-approved ordinance in Tempe did not violate state law. But there was a caveat: While the ordinance does not conflict with state law in itself, enforcing such disclosure on nonprofits would create a legal conflict, putting such ordinances in uncharted territory.