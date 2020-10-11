Coral Evans and Art Babbott push for Legislative District 6 seats

Democrat Coral Evans and Independent Art Babbott from Flagstaff hope to bring a new perspective to Legislative District 6 to shake up the current power structure that creates state laws.
The two candidates are running against incumbent Rep. Walt Blackman and former state representative Brenda Barton, both Republicans, for two open seats on Nov. 3.
Babbott was first elected to the Flagstaff City Council in 2002 and 2008, and has been on the Coconino County Board of Supervisors since 2012. Evans was elected to the Flagstaff City Council in 2008 and 2012, and was elected as the mayor of Flagstaff in 2016 and 2018.
All four candidates are running to represent communities within the sixth district such as Flagstaff, Tusayan, Snowflake, Show Low and Payson. The district spreads into four different counties: Coconino, Gila, Navajo and Yavapai.
The seat is considered one of the places Arizona Democrats hope to pick up a blue win in order to swing the majority in the state Legislature. Babbott is similarly hoping the district's varying residents will favor a non-party candidate. A win by any other non-Republican candidate would be historic as the district has only ever elected Republicans.
Evans has raised more money than her opponents with $219,206 in total income as of her July filings. Comparatively, none of the other candidates have posted more than $75,000 in total income. Blackman raised the second-highest amount at $68,549; Babbott has raised $57,677; and Barton raised the least at $16,390.
Both Flagstaff candidates have public health experience responding to the needs of people and businesses during COVID-19 pandemic: Babbott as one of the elected officials overseeing Coconino County's massive health department's response, and Evans as a one of several vocal mayors pushing state leaders to do more to protect citizens by enacting local control with mask mandates and early business restrictions.
The Arizona Daily Sun spoke with Evans and Babbott, who feel their past experience governing in the region will give them the experience they need to make better decisions at the state level.
Forests and the environment
Public officials continue to conduct forest thinning to create a more healthy forest, economic stimulus and safer communities.
Large partnerships between cities, counties, the state and the federal government have struggled to make thinning economically viable -- which impacts forest health restoration. Meanwhile, Arizona cities are experiencing record heat and dryness as wildfires across the West are becoming more frequent, large and severe.
On the environment, Evans cited the City of Flagstaff's action as the first city in Arizona to declare a climate emergency, and the city's work to create and adapt its Climate Action and Adaptation Plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. Both actions occurred during her time as mayor, and she felt the state should have a similar plan.
She added that as renewable energy goals shift, the state's economy will shift with it. Evans felt the state needs to begin to plan for retraining workers who may lose their energy or mining jobs by partnering with trade organizations to train them in businesses such as welding, heavy concrete and electricians.
"There are power plants that have closed, mines that have closed, and other such places are scheduled to close in the next 10 years," Evans said. "One thing we need to be doing now is retraining people for jobs that are coming and making sure that they're retrained in a field that provides the same type of opportunity."
Babbott believes environmental causes in rural Arizona need an advocate at the state level, referring to struggling forest industry and renewable energy regulations. He cited his work at the county level as a Four Forest Restoration Initiative partner and the county's work on thinning Bill Williams Mountain in Williams, saying he understands forest health and industry needs.
He felt his advocacy would come from modifying state statutes and using his political pressure on topics from renewable energy standards to approving a biomass generator.
"In the Legislature I will be a champion and advocate for doing tasks that need to get done in order to help us get on the right side of the forest restoration curve," Babbott said. "Some of that is based in statutes, but a lot of that is political pressure. A lot of it relates to advocacy around the Arizona Corporation Commission and biomass, and advocacy on renewable energies and standards, and tariffs for the Arizona Corporation Commission."
Law enforcement and George Floyd
Law enforcement practices and use-of-force statistics have become the subject of public scrutiny and debate, as even Flagstaff saw protests calling for police defunding while just as many called to protect police funding.
Babbott said simple slogans and bumper sticker sayings are not policy solutions, and don't reflect the nuance of the problem our country currently faces. He did not support the idea of defunding the police, but instead said he supported bringing in more resources to improve community policing standards.
He also hoped that law enforcement could better reflect diversity in different communities around the state.
"This is about producing outcomes that make neighborhoods, communities and counties safe by [police] being responsive," Babbott said. "And most importantly, making sure there is mutual trust and respect between the people who we ask to do one of the most difficult jobs there is, and those they serve."
Evans said she is not in support of defunding police, and pointed to her city's decision to continue funding the police department despite controversial pleas by protesters to defund the police during the most recent budget cycle. She also supported community policing initiatives that would allow departments to respond to community problems in their own ways, like Sunnyside in Flagstaff did with the federally funded weed and seed project.
She felt it was important that officers are not being asked to do more than they were originally trained to do, such as being called on for mental health and abuse issues or serving in place of counselors and parents.
"The solution in my mind: we need to reinvest in community policing initiatives," Evans said. "It allows the community to be a part of addressing the issues they're experiencing in a way that meets their needs."
Economy and political parties
In such politically divisive times, many voters want representatives who will work for the taxpayer, especially during an economic recession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Evans said her time as an executive director of the small business incubator, the Market of Dreams, helped her understand the needs of small businesses. She suggested waiving penalties for payroll and property taxes and converting loans into grants based on productivity.
Beyond the current fiscal crisis, she felt prioritizing scheduled infrastructure projects such as bridges and roads while also setting up a broadband internet system for rural communities could be beneficial during and after COVID-19.
"If we accelerated all of those types of projects, it would put money directly back into communities. I want to be clear, these are projects that really address the needs of rural Arizona. To be crystal clear, I'm not saying doing all work down south in Maricopa," Evans said. "On the books there have been projects planned all over northern Arizona and rural Arizona. In order to jump-start the economy here, we need to accelerate all those programs."
She said she wasn't worried about working with any other political party candidate if they shared the two seats, because the Flagstaff City Council and mayor positions are non-partisan.
"Someone calls me up and says, 'Hey, Mayor Coral, there's a pothole in front of my house.' I'm not asking if the pothole is Republican or Democrat or Independent. I'm asking where is the pothole? We need to get that pothole addressed," Evans said. "What I personally think is wrong with state representatives now is many of them haven't had opportunity to serve at the local level. Mayor is non-partisan and councilmember is non-partisan. I don't live in a partisan world."
Babbott owns the local farmers market that provides locally grown produce for the community of Flagstaff, and wants to advocate for waiving penalties and interest on late sales tax and property tax payments for the next six months to give businesses a bit of room to breathe.
Babbott also advocated for zero or low-interest loans for small businesses to ensure they are still around when the economy fully reopens. He said the current pandemic put rural Arizona's need for broadband "on steroids," and felt the legislature could easily do more during the pandemic.
"The Arizona Legislature, with neither party objecting, went on recess for nine weeks at the most important time during the pandemic when they could have taken specific actions to help small businesses and struggling communities," Babbott said. "When the going got tough, they went on recess. That is unacceptable."
Babbott decided to run as an Independent because he felt the current partisan conversations are framed with too little room for new ideas, and said his party affiliation means he would be reliant on what makes the most sense for taxpayers, not for the parties.
"As an Independent, I get to be opportunistic. I get to be much more nimble," Babbott said. "I get to focus and put my support behind people and efforts to actually focus on the merit of the idea rather than the party of origination."
Education, Prop 208
With a teacher raise proposition on the ballot and a state education system that consistently receives low ranks, education funding is an issue that touches families and school employees around the district.
Babbott described his solution to improving Arizona's education system by adding transparent investments and reforms to the current education system. He said his family and friends have benefited from school choice, but wanted to make the playing field level for charter and public schools.
"The Legislature picked the winners by putting very, very different rules on some in the education landscape, and very different sets of rules for others," Babbott said. "That's not how competition should work. Competition works when you provide a relatively equitable playing field."
Evans repeatedly brought up leaking buildings and broken down school buses as why she felt the entire system of education needed more funding. She said she wanted to provide full-day kindergarten for every school in the state.
She also wants to push for high school students to graduate with a degree transferable to any university and certificate in a trade.
"Citizens here in the state have to keep going to the ballot box to pay for a quality education system ... As somebody who was a school teacher, whose mom was a school teacher, I'm looking forward to addressing those issues when it comes to education," Evans said.
Both candidates supported Proposition 208, saying it was a result of the current state Legislature's failure on education. According to Invest in Ed, the proposition would apply a 3.5% tax surcharge for single individuals earning more than $250,000 or households earning more than $500,000. This is how the tax breaks down:
• 50% to hire and increase compensation for teachers and classroom support personnel,
• 25% to hire and increase base compensation for student support services personnel,
• 12% to Career and Technical Education (CTE) and vocational training programs
• 10% to retention programs and mentoring for new classroom teachers,
• 3% given to the Arizona Teacher's Academy to increase scholarship amounts for teachers.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
