Coral Evans and Art Babbott push for Legislative District 6 seats

She added that as renewable energy goals shift, the state's economy will shift with it. Evans felt the state needs to begin to plan for retraining workers who may lose their energy or mining jobs by partnering with trade organizations to train them in businesses such as welding, heavy concrete and electricians.

"There are power plants that have closed, mines that have closed, and other such places are scheduled to close in the next 10 years," Evans said. "One thing we need to be doing now is retraining people for jobs that are coming and making sure that they're retrained in a field that provides the same type of opportunity."

Babbott believes environmental causes in rural Arizona need an advocate at the state level, referring to struggling forest industry and renewable energy regulations. He cited his work at the county level as a Four Forest Restoration Initiative partner and the county's work on thinning Bill Williams Mountain in Williams, saying he understands forest health and industry needs.

He felt his advocacy would come from modifying state statutes and using his political pressure on topics from renewable energy standards to approving a biomass generator.