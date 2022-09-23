Coconino County election officials respond to Rogers telling supporters to claim ‘identity theft’ at the polls

In a recent closed-door meeting of the Payson Tea Party, Arizona State Sen. Wendy Rogers encouraged her supporters to attempt disruption of mail-in voting by making false claims of identity theft at the polls.

According to Coconino County officials, the election process in the county is secure from such disruption. They said obedience to Rogers’ directions would likely have little impact on the accuracy of vote tabulation, and could result in criminal charges.

Rogers, who is running for a seat in Arizona's 7th Legislative District, heavily promoted claims of fraud in the 2020 elections. Her claims have played into her most recent plan to “shut down” mail-in ballots. The scheme was first reported by the Payson Roundup after a reporter acquired a recording of her speech to the Payson Tea Party.

In the recording, Rogers detailed her plan, as transcribed below:

"You're going to get a vote in the mail like I will. About 83% vote by mail. Keep it sealed. Put it in your pocket. Wait until election day. Then go in and say, 'Hi, I'm Nancy Cox.' They'll say, 'Oh, you've voted already.' You say, 'I haven't voted. I'll take a provisional ballot.' And Nancy Cox votes. Then you call the sheriff's office. Call and say, 'I have an identity theft problem. Please come up and document it.' Why do this? This just shuts down one of the avenues of deceit. Are they going to steal this election? Oh yeah -- they're going to try to steal it."

There are multiple reasons this plan would not be effective in disrupting mail-in voting, said Patty Hansen, Coconino County recorder.

“I don’t think she knows how it works to begin with,” Hansen said.

She explained that unreturned early ballots would not be processed and thus provide no indication that someone had already voted.

“If you were mailed an early ballot and haven't returned it, you would not be forced to vote a provisional ballot,” Hansen said.

In such a scenario, Hansen explained that a voter could simply submit a regular ballot at the polling location -- which would then supersede and negate any following return of a mail-in ballot.

If a voter had returned their early mail-in ballot before election day, and it had been accepted, this would be reflected in the poll records, Hansen explained. If said voter then showed up to the polls trying to vote a second time, they would be informed that their vote had already been accepted. At that point, they could request a provisional ballot, but “they shouldn’t,” Hansen said.

“And they wouldn't call the sheriff about that,” she explained. “They would call us, because we would pull the ballot envelope and show it to them. So I don’t understand the ‘identity theft’ part.”

In any case, Hansen said, a provisional ballot submitted in these circumstances would be rejected.

“That's why provisional ballots are put in an envelope and kept separate, because we want to verify the information on it, that the person casting it is eligible to actually vote,” Hansen said. “You don't get to vote twice.”

She also noted that someone who attempts to vote twice by submitting a mail-in ballot and requesting a provisional ballot could be “turned over to possible prosecutions” for voter fraud.

There could also be legal consequences for making a false claim of identity theft in the manner Rogers has suggested, said Jon Paxton, public information officer for the Coconino County Sheriff’s office.

A person “knowingly filing a false police report or giving false information to a law enforcement agency” can be charged with a class 1 misdemeanor, Paxton said. A call about identity theft at a poll would be investigated like any other call, he added.

“If somebody calls us and files a false police report, we take that report, we follow up on it, we do our investigation,” Paxton said. “If we find that they are lying to us, or giving us false information, then we will make the determination at that point whether we're going to charge them with false information.”

Paxton also noted that the sheriff’s department had “no intention” of responding to polling places on claims of identity theft.

“We're not going to interfere with the election at that time,” he said. “We will gather the information and then we will proceed just like a crime. If there's some kind of voter fraud going on, that's going to be followed up on by the elections department.”

According to Hansen, there were no charges of voter fraud in Coconino County during the 2020 elections. Of the 61,445 mail-in ballots collected and counted, 156 were rejected. Of those, 31 were missing a signature, 26 had a signature different than the one on file, 23 were erroneous double-votes received from voters who requested replacements for a ballot believed to be lost, 36 were mail-in ballots negated by the submission of a vote at the polls, and 40 were rejected because they were submitted after the 7 p.m. deadline on election day.

There are multiple measures of security to ensure safe and accurate voting, Hansen said. They include party representatives from Republicans, Democrats, and independents that oversee the election tabulation. Voting machines are also kept tightly under lock and key, never connected to the internet, and are completely “air-gapped standalone” pieces of equipment.

“I can't tell you all the security there is because then it makes it less secure,” Hansen said, assuring that Coconino County elections “are very secure.”

“Everyone that works in elections takes this very seriously and has bent over backwards to make sure everything is fair and honest," she stressed.

She said any effort to encourage disruption of the election process is “shameful.”

“False accusations are really frustrating and disappointing,” Hansen said. “Especially when they're coming from an elected official or candidate.”

The Coconino County 2022 general election is on Nov. 8. Here are some other important dates to keep in mind:

Oct. 11 - Voter registration deadline

Oct. 12 - Early voting begins and ballots mailed

Oct. 28 - Last day to request a ballot to be mailed

Nov. 4 - Last day to vote early in person

For more information on Coconino County elections, visit flagstaff.az.gov/2105/Elections.