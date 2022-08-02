Coconino County updating results from statewide primary elections

10:30 p.m. update: In CD2, Eli Crane still leads by about the same margin, with 19,346 votes (33.5%). Walt Blackman is holding in second place (14,176, 24.5%), with Mark DeLuzio in third (10,241, 17.7%) and the other four candidates trailing by a substantial margin.

For LD7, Wendy Rogers' lead has increased slightly, with 10,271 votes (55.8%) compared to 8,128 for Kelly Townsend (44.2%).

Original post: Arizona's primary elections for 2022 were Tuesday, deciding candidates for county and city offices as well as for statewide representative positions.

The first unofficial results came in at 8 p.m. Tuesday, an hour after the polls closed.

Results will continue to be updated at regular intervals through early Wednesday morning.

Coconino County has 92,988 registered voters. As of the first Tuesday update, the county reported a 17.41% voter turnout, with 16,190 total ballots cast. None of its 75 precincts have reported results as of the 8 p.m. update.

Results for Coconino County elections can be found at results.arizona.vote/#/featured/32/3, with results for federal and state elections at results.arizona.vote/#/featured/32/0.

Arizona

Incumbent Tom O’Halleran is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination in Congressional District 2, while there are seven Republican candidates: Walt Blackman, Eli Crane, Mark DeLuzio, Steven Krystofiak, John W. Moore, Ron Watkins and Andy Yates.

As of the first Tuesday update, Crane has the most votes (15,365 or 33.20%) of the Republican candidates, followed by Blackman (11,123 votes or 24.03%), then DeLuzio (8,610 or 18.60%). Yates (8.08%), Moore (6.77%), Krystofiak (6.22%) and Watkins (3.10%) each have less than 10% of the total votes at this time.

There are two Republican candidates for District 7 state senator: incumbent Wendy Rogers and Kelly Townsend. Only one Democrat, Kyle Nitschke, is running.

Rogers is leading with 55.14% (7,188 total votes) as of the first Tuesday update, compared to Townsend's 5,847 total votes (44.86%).

Coconino County

Two Democrats are running for a two-year term on the county Board of Supervisors for District 2: Tommy Hernandez and incumbent Jeronimo Vasquez.

Vasquez leads with 67.39% of the vote as of the 8 p.m. Tuesday update. He has 1,021 votes compared to Hernandez's 494.

Many candidates are running unopposed for partisan offices in Coconino County. For county-wide positions, this includes Democrat Valerie Wyant for clerk of the Superior Court and Democrat Cheryl Mango-Paget for superintendent of schools.

For justice of the peace, Democrat Howard Grodman is running unopposed in Flagstaff, as is Republican Serena Cutchen in Fredonia, Democrat Don Roberts in Page and Republican Rob Krombeen in Williams. Constable positions are similarly unopposed, with Democrat Danny Thomas running in Flagstaff and Republican Gregory King in Williams.

Several mayoral races are included in county nonpartisan elections in addition to Flagstaff’s. These include Bill Diak and Rich Yanke for Page, Donald Dent running unopposed for Williams, Kimley Purvis and Christy Riddle for Fredona, Brady Harris and Clarinda Vail for Tusayan, and Kurt Gehlbach, Samaire Armstrong, Sandy Moriarty and Scott Jablow for Sedona.

Diak is leading the mayoral race in Page (354 votes, or 63.67%), while Riddle is leading for Fredonia,(43 total votes, or 50.59%), Vail for Tusayan (24 votes, or 63.16%) and Jablow for Sedona (310 votes, or 45.52%).

Information about elections in Coconino County is available at coconino.az.gov/195/Elections.