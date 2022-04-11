Coconino County considers placing jail tax extension on 2022 ballot

The Coconino County jail could lose millions of dollars annually if a tax initiative doesn't make it onto the ballot this year.

The majority of the jail's funding comes from a voter-approved sales tax, providing the Coconino County Jail District with an average of $19 million annually for operations. It provides the majority of the jail's total revenue, covering everything from personnel and operations to rehabilitation programs and religious services.

But that tax is set to expire in 2026 unless it first finds a spot on the ballot in the upcoming 2022 election and is then approved by voters.

What is the jail tax?

Voters first approved an initiative to form the Jail District with a 3/10 of a cent sales tax for 15 years in 1996. The funds helped cover the expansion of the jail as the inmate population increased, leading to the completion of the 350-bed detention facility in 2020 and the addition of another 140-bed housing unit the next year.

Alongside the new facilities, the funding also allowed jail officials to implement new programs, including adult education, special education, and religious services in addition to life skills and literacy classes.

Voters again approved the initiative in 2006 as the jail population began to creep up and the economy took a downturn. This upped the Jail District sales tax to the current rate of a half-cent. The funding was specifically dedicated to establishing an in-custody substance abuse treatment program. The program, known as EXODUS, was established in 2007.

"That allowed us to continue on – to keep us moving and to continue to provide the in-custody programs that we have and to help manage the increasing costs of our facility," Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll told the board during a March 22 meeting.

Since then, the jail has introduced a slate of other inmate programs, including job skills classes, Native American culture programs, educational programs and numerous others.

The tax provides 86% of the Jail District's revenue with the remaining portion coming from bed rentals and the county's general fund, according to county financial records.

Siri Mullaney, chief financial officer for the Jail District, explained that most of the revenue comes from non-resident sales, specifically from tourism-related industries, such as retail and hotels, as well as restaurants and bars.

What happens if it doesn't pass?

Since the start of the year, the board has heard from numerous county officials about the importance of the tax and the consequences local agencies will face if it isn't approved.

Driscoll explained that the funding from the tax is key to providing programs to in-custody inmates. Without it, Driscoll said it could likely lead to a reduction in programs, as well as increased recidivism rates and jail overcrowding.

The Jail District would still need to recoup the costs even if the extension doesn't pass. The county would directly bill the cities and towns for arrests made in their jurisdiction, while the county would need to redirect general funds to fund jail operations for any arrests made in unincorporated areas of Coconino County. That would entail a significant increase in costs for cities like Flagstaff, followed by Page and Coconino County.

Flagstaff alone accounted for an estimated 47% of the bookings in 2019.

What's next?

The initiative must first clear the Coconino County Board of Supervisors.

A voter survey is underway to better understand the public perception of a possible extension. The results will be presented during the April 26 meeting of the Coconino County Board of Supervisors.

The board is aiming to make a decision on whether the extension should be placed on the ballot by May 10. Initial support from the board seemed positive, with Supervisor Patrice Horstman emphasizing the importance of the tax during a recent meeting.

"The potential consequences to the general fund not only for Coconino, but the city of Flagstaff would be pretty devastating," Horstman said. "They (the public) supported it before and understood the importance of it, and we need to make sure we get this information to the public so they can move forward with it."

County officials will then focus on educating voters about the importance of passing the extension ahead of the November election.

"Then the real work begins in terms of the educational process that will need to go forward to share with the community why the board believes this is necessary to place on the ballot and be considered by our voters," said Lucinda Andreani, deputy manager of Coconino County.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

