Coconino County Attorney's Office working on marijuana charge dismissals

Ring said his office will continue to focus a large part of its time on violent offenses in the community like homicide, rape and assaults. He also said that where smoking or growing might impact others in the community, like smoking in public or possessing more than two pounds of marijuana, people should expect to be charged.

“Two pounds and above, you can expect to be prosecuted with intensity. I can assure you that,” Ring said. “Like I said, this is neither smart nor safe. The only smart thing about it is regulating the dosage.”

Ring's attorneys are now dismissing charges of marijuana possession or paraphernalia in the courts. They are also dismissing warrants for people who failed to appear on now-legal amounts of drug possession.

His office is currently working on a list of dismissals that is in the hundreds.

“We’re going back through cases where there’s multiple offenses: aggravated assault, DUI and possession of a small amount -- like if a car gets stopped for a DUI and in an ash tray is a small amount," Ring said. "We’re going back to scrub through there to dismiss out those counts from the larger scenarios.”