Coconino County Attorney's Office working on marijuana charge dismissals

Proposition 207 legalizes the recreational use of marijuana, but Coconino County Attorney Bill Ring wants to remind the community that not all amounts of marijuana and growing scenarios are legal under the new proposition.
These facts have large ramifications for the Coconino County Attorney’s Office, which is tasked with prosecuting criminal offenses in the county. Ring said his office is following the will of the voters despite his own opinions. He strongly opposed the proposition before it passed, believing it was neither smart nor safe for Arizona.
“It’s a bad decision, but we’ll live with it,” Ring said.
Prop 207 passed in Arizona with 60.3% of the vote in favor of recreational marijuana out of a total 3.2 million votes, according to the Arizona Secretary of State. Coconino County passed the measure by slightly stronger margins. On Nov. 30, Governor Doug Ducey certified the results of the election, making Prop 207 law.
The decision has the community, dispensaries and law enforcement agencies wondering how the Arizona Department of Health and Human Services will regulate the drug as it works on the final rules during the coming months.
The Coconino County Attorney acknowledges that possession of an ounce of marijuana, including five grams of marijuana concentrates, is now legal for people 21 and older. Additionally, Ring said this includes possessing marijuana plant and concentrate paraphernalia, or cultivating six marijuana plants per person but no more than 12 per household.
Ring said his office will continue to focus a large part of its time on violent offenses in the community like homicide, rape and assaults. He also said that where smoking or growing might impact others in the community, like smoking in public or possessing more than two pounds of marijuana, people should expect to be charged.
“Two pounds and above, you can expect to be prosecuted with intensity. I can assure you that,” Ring said. “Like I said, this is neither smart nor safe. The only smart thing about it is regulating the dosage.”
Ring's attorneys are now dismissing charges of marijuana possession or paraphernalia in the courts. They are also dismissing warrants for people who failed to appear on now-legal amounts of drug possession.
His office is currently working on a list of dismissals that is in the hundreds.
“We’re going back through cases where there’s multiple offenses: aggravated assault, DUI and possession of a small amount -- like if a car gets stopped for a DUI and in an ash tray is a small amount," Ring said. "We’re going back to scrub through there to dismiss out those counts from the larger scenarios.”
He added that people should understand that dismissing a current charge from his office and expunging a former conviction are two separate processes. He expected expungement would likely be handled by a different state agency.
Ring initially opposed the passing of the proposition, saying he worried about how it could impact crime in the county. His largest concern was how the illicit market could continue to exist based on what he had heard from attorneys in Colorado.
He illustrated a scenario where people in the county could grow up to 12 plants in a home in plain view under the law, but grow many more out of sight. His concern is that law enforcement might have a challenging time inspecting grow operations of potential illicit sellers when the plants are inside homes.
Because legal marijuana will be taxed, illicit purchases could be cheaper for people who are looking for a less expensive solution. Once the marijuana is purchased, the person would not need to divulge where it was purchased from, because possession is legal, Ring said.
Besides people looking for a cheaper product, anyone younger than 21 could still be a possible buyer in an illegal market.
Colorado has seen an increase in illegal grow operations pop up in forests and communities due to the unregulated market that has been difficult for their law enforcement agencies to manage. According to the Associated Press, lawmakers have suggested that cartels are behind the illegal grow operations, although many law enforcement officials don’t believe the evidence supports that position.
Along those lines, Ring said he was concerned about the possibility of cartels or illicit sellers making their way into the community and growing illegally in the forests or behind closed doors. He was concerned that if the increase in growth does occur, crime rates could rise with it.
Ring recommends people acquaint themselves with the new law by reading it directly to ensure they have the best understanding of what the legal changes mean for their community.
“We’re taking these actions against bad actors in support of the legal portion of possession of sale that can occur under Prop 207,” Ring said. “Prop 207 will work for everyone if we’re out in the margins prosecuting everybody else, because it drives people into the safe zone, which is the legal marketplace.”
