City launches community bond survey

The City of Flagstaff is conducting a community bond survey to gather feedback from Flagstaff residents on which potential bond packages are most important to voters for the 2022 election.

The survey will be available online starting Thursday through March 31. Any members of the public needing help accessing the internet to complete the online survey can visit the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library downtown location (300 W. Aspen Ave.) or the East Flagstaff Community Library (3000 N. Fourth St., Suite 5). Paper copies are available at City Hall and both libraries.

The survey is available at https://s.alchemer.com/s3/FlagstaffBondSurvey.

The issuing of bonds is a common investment tool used by many local governments. Bond monies may be used to pay for expenses such as infrastructure improvements or funding community priorities. In the survey, citizens can expect to answer questions about the public infrastructure bond projects -- which include wastewater and stormwater projects, public safety equipment such as fire engines, emergency radio equipment and more.

There are also housing- and climate-related questions to support the emergency declarations that Flagstaff City Council has previously approved.

Public participation with the survey should help city staff be more efficient in their preparation of bond measures for the upcoming election cycle.

“We're doing this survey to help the citizen committee who's been put together by Council's direction, to give them feedback, so that they can see what folks think are important,” said Shannon Anderson, deputy city manager. “If folks don't think it's important, then we have to decide if that's something we want to still pursue even though the community might not be interested or feel that that is a good use of those funds.”

For more information on bonds and the work of the Citizen Bond Committee, members of the public can visit https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/GObonds.

For related questions, contact Anderson at SAnderson@flagstaffaz.gov or 928-863-8572.

