Candidate question #6: How should Flagstaff be managing its growth and development?

Flagstaff mayoral and city council candidates have been given the chance to answer a weekly question in no more than 150 words. This week's question: How should Flagstaff be managing its growth?

For Council, Austin Aslan and Lori Matthews qualified for the ballot; the others are official write-in candidates. Liv Knoki withdrew from the race this week.

Mayor

Paul Deasy

Flagstaff will continue to grow, but we must manage in a way that does not sacrifice our culture and character. A lot of the development that occurs never comes before council, but when it does I’ve taken a hard line with developers to follow our code and write very specific, legally binding terms in Development Agreements. Previously there was too much “good faith” agreement terms with non-binding legal language.

My votes have stuck 100% by our citizens’ Planning & Zoning Commission who evaluates our codes, rather than giving special favors to developers. If we have a problem with the code, change the code, not allow them to cut corners.

We have changed our code on multiple fronts to reflect our priorities. For example, helping to streamline affordable housing developments, create sustainability incentives, and require Development Agreements to be negotiated in public meetings rather than in closed sessions like before.

Becky Daggett

Every 10 years, the community updates our Regional Plan and continuously works to plan for transportation, land use, and water resources. Our efforts would be more effective with additional local control and I will continue to advocate at the legislative level for authority to manage growth, specifically related to water and land use.

We’ve already seen some devastating impacts from climate change—think extended drought, catastrophic wildfire, and flooding—but researchers assure us there are even more to come. While we prepare for these, we must not lose sight of our continuing need to diversify our economy and create housing that’s affordable for the people already living and working in Flagstaff. All of this planning must be done through the lens of climate change and how it’s going to shape our community in the decades to come. Our engagement with and reliance on each other will become increasingly necessary.

City Council

Austin Aslan

Very carefully. We must focus on sustainable development and quality of life, on expanded affordable housing, and on living within our water constraints. The City needs to price in future water and the externalities of traffic congestion where new projects have disproportionate impacts. Developers should pay a robust calculation of their marginal costs in terms of congestion, transit, water infrastructure, public safety, and fire/flood protection—while also supporting affordable housing and alignment with our climate goals. “Keeping Flagstaff Flagstaff” means keeping the people of Flagstaff here. Affordability is critical to sustainability: we cannot achieve carbon neutrality if our workforce commutes from surrounding bedroom communities. I urge voters to pass Proposition 442 (the Housing Bond), a great start with broad support that incentivizes a strategic array of new affordability practices. Flagstaff will grow. But we are not helpless to the whims of developers. We can shape the forces at play to benefit the community.

Lori Matthews

Lori did not respond in time for publication.

Sean Golliher

To manage growth of Flagstaff begins with real high paying careers because College or Tourist towns are not sustainable and become more like a ghost town as people move away because they can no long afford to live here. We need new High-Tech jobs of the future in the industries like Space-Tech, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Geothermal Energy and 3D Manufacturing. These fields bring companies like SpaceX, Synnex, and Nvidia are just a few of the companies that come to mind we can attract to Flagstaff area. Education is necessary to attract these companies. We need to work with the State and County to help bring back trade schools at all levels of education in both the Traditional and High-Tech fields. This will benefit Flagstaff and all of the surrounding communities including both the Navajo and Hopi Reservations for sustainable and successful growth for generations.

Deb Harris

Managing our growth will include careful planning. As the city grows the demand for transportation, housing, water, jobs, schools and a variety of other services will increase. We will need to be ready to address these issues in a timely manner. Plans like our ten year housing plan, our Climate Adaptation plan and other plans will need to be continuously reviewed so that we are able to respond to funding and partnering opportunities when they arise. The question is not will Flagstaff grow, but how will we manage our growth. We can learn a lot from other cities who have successfully addressed the challenges of growth.

Khara House

As I've previously stated, the planning and development of our community now must also consider the needs of future generations that will call Flagstaff home. This means engaging smart growth strategies: planning for growth with walkability and multimodal transportation in mind, strengthening our local economy while preserving our natural resources, and engaging our neighbors and neighborhoods in the visioning of Flagstaff's future. Above all the aim must be to make our community more resilient and sustainable. One of my goals is to work with Council and staff on community engagement to seek out and understand local data on the greatest needs of the most vulnerable in our community, to both meet those needs and mitigate them for future growth, in areas such as housing affordability, community infrastructure, conservation and preservation, and beyond. By engaging the community directly we can holistically create partnerships for and take ownership of Flagstaff's growth.

Regina Salas

As Flagstaff evolves and grows, it’s imperative the entire community, stakeholders and partners are on the table in shaping the future of our city:

Flagstaff Regional Plan 2045 Update is underway. Serving as the general plan for Flagstaff and Coconino County Comprehensive Plan, it covers current conditions and the community's vision for the future: land use and development, housing, natural resources, transportation, and sustainability. The plan needs voters’ approval upon completion.

Regional economic development organization Economic Collaborative of Northern Arizona’s (ECoNA) consists of Flagstaff, Winslow, Sedona, Camp Verde, and Coconino County. ECoNA is undertaking a strategic planning process covering economic development analysis, sector and workforce development, workforce housing analysis, growth, and infrastructure.

Regional transportation planning agency METROPLAN is updating the Regional Transportation Plan. Stride Forward identifies how the metropolitan area will develop and operate a multimodal transportation system over the next 20-25 years.

I serve on ECoNA and METROPLAN boards.

Kevin Dobbe

I believe in open space preservation, maintaining our skylines and responsible growth. We are fortunate to have the most beautiful open spaces and views in the world. This provides a buffer zone from the forest. While we talk about affordable housing, we see high rent high-rises popping up all over town without adequate parking provided. Do we lose tax revenue and incur costs providing public safety protection? I have not heard anyone tell me they were excited to see another megastructure go up. If we need additional student housing, it should be on campus to help mitigate traffic congestion in the city. It’s time to look at zoning again, revisit the height limitations. We have awesome local employers like Gore, Purina, Prent, Joy Cone and others providing employment opportunity to our residents, that positive growth should be encouraged. It is necessary to support our local businesses for Flagstaff’s healthy growth

Thea Karlin

Before growth occurs, we need better infrastructure. Our city core is congested– we need better solutions as to main thoroughfares in the city. The city is currently working on some improvements, but we need more.

In addition to our roadways, we need to do the same with our other utilities. Water, wastewater, electricity, trash, internet – and storm water. Strengthen and modify for the changing climate and increased population.

We also must consider the possibility that Flagstaff will price itself out of that growth. The cost of living is at an all time high, with few big options for gainful employment. Will we be pricing our working class out of Flagstaff and negating any potential growth?

I encourage any Flagstaff citizen who can participate in the Regional Plan workshops, surveys, or any planning to do so and in lieu of that contact City Council with your ideas.