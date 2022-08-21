Candidate question #4: What actions should Flagstaff take to combat climate change?

Flagstaff mayoral and city council candidates have been given the chance to answer a weekly question in no more than 150 words. This week's question: Besides its carbon neutrality plan, what actions should Flagstaff be taking to combat climate change?

For Council, Austin Aslan and Lori Matthews qualified for the ballot; the others are official write-in candidates.

Mayor

Paul Deasy

Adaptation to our new reality is critical, particularly around our water and fire infrastructure. Wildfires and post-wildfire flooding are the greatest threats to our community and we need massive collaborative investment to protect our community. Thankfully, we’ve made substantial headway in the last 2 years. We just secured $2.4 million from the feds to build detention basins by October to protect Coconino Estates from flooding. The Rio de Flag flood control project is moving forward to protect Townsite, Downtown, Southside, and NAU from flooding. We’ve secured millions from the USFS to thin forests and protect watersheds, and the city expanded our fire fleet while raising firefighters’ pay.

Our water supply is also critical infrastructure. The water and fire infrastructure bond we placed on the ballot this November includes not only new wildfire trucks and stormwater infrastructure for the Museum Fire flood area, but upgrades wastewater facilities with modern technology.

Becky Daggett

The Carbon Neutrality Plan outlines actions to combat climate change locally and mitigate its impacts on our community. It was adopted in 2020 after more than a year of public discussion and nearly two decades of residents’ advocacy for climate action. Rather than defining new actions, we should sharpen our focus on how this plan can strengthen neighborhoods and make them more resilient to climate changes. Many of us have been impacted by intense wildfires due to drought, resulting flooding, and diminished air quality from wildfire smoke. I support implementing the actions outlined in the Plan, including: encouraging appropriate density; transportation networks that include walking and biking; investing in transit; 100% renewable electricity for municipal buildings; managing landfill emissions; and diverting landfill waste. As the Plan is implemented, equity must remain front and center to ensure the most vulnerable to climate change are first served by climate action.

City Council

Austin Aslan

Residents and staff deserve top honors for fleshing out our Climate Action and Carbon Neutrality plans, but I’m proud of my leadership role championing both, as well as pushing through the climate emergency declaration and elevating Flagstaff’s Sustainability office to division level. Flagstaff cannot curb global temperature rise by itself. But we mustn’t combat emergencies with adaptations alone. Climate-driven fires and flooding remind us we have to get ahead of our problems and work regionally—and statewide. I’m committed to building partnerships and sharing successes, helping policymakers throughout Northern AZ to see our innovative leadership and hear from our rockstar Sustainability staff. Ultimately, a coalition of towns can address state legislation—and achieve home rule—to pursue currently inaccessible decarbonization goals. Just one example: with energy upgrade incentives protected at the statehouse, Flagstaff would further reduce local emissions, further accelerate electrification efforts, and save utility-payers at all income levels even more money.

Lori Matthews

Carbon Neutrality is achieved by balancing every ton of human caused GHG emissions produced, with an equivalent amount of GHG emissions removed from the atmosphere. The city’s carbon neutrality plan is admittedly an overreaching and aggressive plan. Flagstaff needs to find a way to measure our city’s net emissions to accurately determine the level of urgency and funds Flagstaff should be placing on this global issue. Every city should participate in reducing its carbon footprint. To what extent, depends on many variables. Flagstaff is surrounded by two of the three canopies that absorb/remove carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere: trees and dirt. Flagstaff’s primary focus should be on forest health including fire prevention and flood mitigation which are two major action steps in combating the results of climate change. These are actions everyone can support since we are all constantly impacted by the threats of fire and flooding.

Thea Karlin

As Flagstaff is a tourist destination, and our plan does integrate electric and mass transportation, it would be amazing to see Flagstaff push the state into creating electric, high speed rails connecting Tucson to Phoenix to Flagstaff – and even to the Grand Canyon. It’s one thing to have our city be more pedestrian, with mass transit options, and electric – but when we have so many people traveling here using cars, that impact is huge. We need to reduce that.

A more immediate way Flagstaff can combat climate change is by Divesting. Taking City monies out of banks that invest in the oil industry and baking with credit unions or other financial institutions that do not invest in the oil industry. And encouraging all businesses in Flagstaff to divest as well – NAU, FUSD, Gore, Northern Arizona Health Care, Coconino County, etc. Lead by example and move the world away from oil.

Sean Golliher

For me it is really simple:

Boycott everything from China, Russia and India. They are the world’s largest polluters especially China that pollutes more than the rest of the world combined. China is building 17 new coal fire plant for 2022 and additional 20 to 25 per year after.

Undo Carbon Neutrality because it contradicts Science like Biology because plants need Carbon dioxide to breath. Many recent reports and interviews with scientists from both NOAA and NASA say that Carbon is actually really good for the planet.

Undo the agenda of installing Inefficient, Toxic Hazardous Nonrecyclable Solar Panels and Windmills and replace it with building a Geothermal Power Plant.

Expand recycle programs. I’m big on conservation and recycling.

Forrest management to bring health back to our surrounding forests and to help our local wildlife.

Deb Harris

Flagstaff has taken the most important first step in recognizing that our changing climate is a reality. In addition to developing our Climate Action Plan and declaring a “climate emergency” we have to educate our community in how the changing climate affects them.

There are literally hundreds if not thousands of ideas to address our changing climate. They include things like planting more trees and drought resistant vegetation, encouraging people to plant more gardens, improving our public transportation, building more efficient homes and businesses. Cities and countries all around the world are coming up with amazing creative ideas to address climate change. We need to not be afraid to think outside of the box and borrowing ideas from others that will work for Flagstaff. Finally, as we implement solutions, we need to make sure that our most vulnerable populations are not being negatively impacted.

Khara House

I recently spoke with a citizen who shared that he thought the City's Climate Action plans thus far are noble and encouraging, then asked, while pointing at City Hall: "Doesn't the call for climate action start with that? With you?" It's a question and call to action I took to heart. The call for climate action starts with us modeling change for our community. Strengthening energy efficiency in City-owned buildings, electrifying municipal vehicle fleets, increasing access to public transportation throughout Flagstaff, and continuing to strengthen and enhance recycling and sustainable waste management are just a few things we can do to model our commitment to sustainability and climate action. I'll also take this opportunity to encourage folks to consider applying for the City's Climate Equity Advisory Group. Your contributions to the conversation on how to center equity in climate action will make invaluable contributions to Flagstaff's climate, and overall, future!

Regina Salas

I was the only “NO” vote when Council adopted the Flagstaff Carbon Neutrality Plan by 2030. It is ambitious, expensive, unattainable, and should be overhauled. The city must align with state, federal and private sector that strive for 2050 because the technology to get there is still being developed. Collaborations with all stakeholders and private sector, leveraging federal carbon credits, and engaging the entire community and special interest groups are integral to move the needle.

Strengthen environmental stewardship: fire safety, forest health, watershed protection, flood mitigation; protect open spaces, trails, and dark skies. Seek early forest closures.

Improve recycling program: business, residents and visitors would participate if the program were clear and concise. Stop trucking recycling to Phoenix.

Balance environmental, social, cultural, and economic aspects of sustainability. An environment that stifles business to thrive will further the divide of equity within our community.

Keep attracting high-wage and low impact businesses.

Kevin Dobbe

Flagstaff’s carbon footprint is lessened because we live in the largest Ponderosa Pine forest in North America. However, our community must make attainable, appropriate and cost effective plans. Issuing deadlines without considering cost is irresponsible. We have to look at what we are buying and discarding. Support companies who make their products with the environment in mind. Consider where the product is made. Is it manufactured in a country where pollution is unregulated? Buy local whenever possible to reduce environmental impact of transportation and strengthen our local economy. Are we shifting the origin of pollution from our cars and homes to another location where they produce electricity by burning fossil fuels? Are we deceiving ourselves when we try to electrify Flagstaff? Can our grid, much less the individual residences, handle it? At what cost? Let’s consider a plan with alternative, efficient power sources and infrastructure changes at an appropriate pace.

Liv Knoki

As a behavior change specialist, I have expertise in creating and implementing behavior change plans. Flagstaff’s professionally developed climate change plans are sound, however, missing from those is a behavior change plan that realistically allows for us to integrate city plans into our everyday routines. For some of us, it’s relatively easy to embrace these kinds of changes, however, for others, it’s quite different. Asking residents to learn about and prioritize climate change plans over basic needs such as food, home, job and mental health security is unreasonable and unrealistic. As for other neighbors, interpretation of or even the acknowledgment of climate change as a legitimate issue shifts dramatically. All in all, we have a responsibility to meet folks where they are at so that we can advance the solution making process with honest and accurate footing. Anything less, will have us kidding ourselves. I believe we can get there.