Candidate question #3: What lessons should Flagstaff take away from the pandemic?

Flagstaff mayoral and city council candidates have been given the chance to answer a weekly question in no more than 150 words. This week's question: What lessons should Flagstaff take away from the COVID pandemic?

For Council, Austin Aslan and Lori Matthews qualified for the ballot; the others are official write-in candidates.

Mayor

Becky Daggett

Wise investments in public health pay off. The care and information provided by healthcare workers, first responders, the County Health Department, TGen North, and researchers at NAU helped our community to act quickly to protect families, students, and employees.

And while the pandemic has been a horrible time for all of us, in many ways the community came together. Neighbors gathering in the streets for outdoor social time, the love and dedication exhibited by teachers and school staff, and the perseverance of all front-line workers who showed up to do their jobs despite the health risks, all serve to remind us how important community is.

There were countless acts of kindness performed every day from people throughout the city and as we continue with our new “normal,” I hope that we’ll remember and maintain that spirit and sense of togetherness in building a stronger community.

Paul Deasy

Paul did not respond in time for publication.

City Council

Lori Matthews

If you were to ask ten people their opinion on how the pandemic was handled you might get ten different responses. Covid was new, deadly, and frightening. No one had all the right answers. Countries around the world, imposed lockdowns at different times and imposed restrictions that varied in severity from government to government. In the U.S., every state had a different approach to reopening especially on how they approached economies. In my opinion there were inequities at our local level regarding which businesses were closed and which were allowed to stay open. Big box corporations like Home Depot were allowed to stay open while local small businesses were forced to stay closed with devastating outcomes for many. We must be careful not to sacrifice too quickly our liberties even in difficult times. I believe the lessons flagstaff should take away from this experience is never give up our freedom.

Austin Aslan

Part of me wants to complain, “We didn’t learn squat!” But truthfully, there are numerous positives to highlight. We’ve greatly improved digital connectivity, especially in disadvantaged areas, for example. In my 5/14/20 Coconino Voices for the Sun, I searched for silver linings when the pandemic first disrupted our lives. Penned while at Mayor Evans’ side as she lead the charge toward enacting critical (pre-vaccine) public safety measures, my op-ed, “An Open Letter to the Parents of Flagstaff” concluded: “The ‘Greatest Generation’ was so-titled not because they were given every opportunity, but because they showed resilience in the face of hardship.” Reflecting upon my public service during these trying times, I can attest to just how resilient Flagstaff is. We’ve endured unthinkable heartache and loss. But we’ve demonstrated that—while we may quibble over approaches—Flagstaff doesn’t shy from any challenge. That insight gives me great pride and hope for our city.

Kevin Dobbe

I believe our best lesson is that you cannot keep the people of Flagstaff down. Whether snow, fire, flood or pandemic, we band together and persevere. Remember medicine is a practice therefore, things, including recommendations change as our knowledge improves. That’s something I know firsthand, after more than 20 years in the medical field. The pandemic has made people more aware of their health and how to maintain and improve it. The pandemic taught us how to be prepared for the unexpected. It is important to note how many people in Flagstaff ARE essential. We normally would consider Doctors, nurses, other medical providers and Fire and police as essential. The people who supply our utilities, food, fuel, and so much more are also essential. We realize how many play a vital role in our community. The pandemic has also shown how critical socialization is to our emotional and physical wellbeing.

Thea Karlin

The benevolence of the Flagstaff community is a beauty more breathtaking than that of the San Francisco Peaks.

During the Pandemic, I have witnessed a level of strength, generosity, and goodwill from our citizens that has been astounding. From cash mobbing local businesses, delivering goods to neighbors without means, donating to strangers who lost their livelihoods, businesses feeding children for free, creating solutions to housing our unsheltered neighbors, helping our healthcare workers stay safe and healthy, assisting our community to obtain protective masks when needed, and more.

There were so many Flagstaff community members working behind the scenes to help in any way that they could. It’s enough to bring tears to your eyes – the Flagstaff community is strong, resilient, and will stand together when faced with adversity to help lift each other up and survive. We are stronger when we stand together – Flagstaff has proven that during this pandemic.

Sean Golliher

One of the main take aways from the pandemic. Is how vulnerable our local economy relies upon tourism. The tourists are just now coming back. With all of the restrictions on travel threw the industry in the preverbal toilet. We need to look into expanding our local economy through bringing in and creating more jobs. I’m not talking about someone to clean rooms or run a hotel. I’m talking High-Tech and Future Tech jobs in manufacturing like Engineers, technicians, inspectors, Project managers and office staff positions just to name a few. Most of these would be high paying salary positions and not just $15/hour. I’m looking to ask places like Tesla and SpaceX to bring a small fabrication plant to build for example robots or spacesuits. I would also propose to build Arizona’s first Geothermal plant. Now those will be long lasting high paying jobs.

Deb Harris

As I look back over the last three years and how we struggled with the COVID pandemic, I am reminded of the saying “the lessons are in the struggle”. If this is true, what lessons should Flagstaff take away from the pandemic?

Community resiliency is at the top of my list. We must continue to assist all members of our community develop the skills that will assist us in becoming more resilient. Second, we must put our differences aside and work cooperatively if our community is to thrive. This cooperative work is critical to our growth and to developing a thriving community for all. Finally, we must continue to address the needs of our most vulnerable populations. We are only as strong as the most vulnerable in our community.

Struggles provide opportunities for growth.

Khara House

In the simplest terms: that we need each other. The pandemic taught us about community resiliency, especially the need for each of us to do our part to support each other in times of crisis. It has also shown us the importance of our government leadership being responsive to citizen and community needs. It’s a lesson I think we’re still learning: for us to more than survive, but thrive, in the face of community crisis, we must work together – in community for community.

Through the pandemic, I have appreciated the adaptations our city and community made to stay connected while protecting public health. These were tough but necessary choices we made to make true what we said while navigating the pandemic: we’re in it together. We must carry forward these lessons of empowering our citizens and neighborhoods, sharing resources, communicating collectively, and being prepared for what comes next.

Regina Salas

Through the pandemic our diverse Flagstaff community manifested profound resiliency and unity amidst adversity and uncertainty.

In March 2020, I connected Coconino County with a hotel that was designated as a quarantine hotel. I linked Flagstaff Shelter Services with three hotels to provide temporary shelters. I’ve been a strong voice on Council to direct federal dollars to local programs addressing the needs of our vulnerable groups.

Championing Team Flagstaff, the safety and well-being of staff and residents is the most important priority. I helped get public restrooms around downtown for visitors and vulnerable groups as businesses reopened. I worked with the City’s marketing team, Discover Flagstaff, on messaging for locals and visitors to play, stay, distance and mask responsibly as we are all in this together.

I strongly advocated on Council to allocate ARPA funds toward business retention, workforce training, and strengthen tourism. ARPA grant opportunities will be advertised soon.