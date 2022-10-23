Candidate question #13: What are your thoughts on the current system of qualifying mayoral and council candidates through signatures?

Flagstaff mayoral and city council candidates have been given the chance to answer a weekly question in no more than 150 words. This week’s question: What are your thoughts on the current system of qualifying mayoral and city council candidates through petition signatures?

For Council, Austin Aslan and Lori Matthews qualified for the ballot; the others are official write-in candidates.

Mayor

Becky Daggett

The process of collecting signatures on nominating petitions is an excellent chance to talk to voters, share the potential candidate’s ideas, and hear voter concerns. It’s important to demonstrate to voters that a candidate is willing and able to invest time and energy into getting their name on the ballot. Serving on the City Council is a big commitment and candidates should be certain they have the time necessary to serve.

However, because Flagstaff’s signature requirements are tied to past voter turnout, they continue to increase. One thousand voter signatures demonstrate a candidate’s seriousness about serving on Council while 1600 signatures are an unnecessarily high bar. I support asking Flagstaff’s voters to amend the City’s Charter to lower the signature requirement to qualify for the ballot.

Paul Deasy

In February 2021 I proposed to Council that we reduce the signature count for petitions to create opportunities for individuals to run for office, particularly with difficulties collecting signatures amidst the pandemic. Flagstaff’s 1,602 valid signature requirement exceeds any city in Arizona. I felt 1,000 signatures was sufficient to show a candidate’s resolve.

This proposal did not receive support from other members of Council and now we face a serious issue. If write-in candidates do not receive a minimum of 1,602 votes as write-ins, even if they get more votes than other write-in candidates, they are not elected and Council must appoint the positions.

This shouldn’t be decided by Council. This should be decided by voters. I hope our write-in candidates meet the 1,602 minimum or it will be an affront to the democratic republic we live in, and hope this is a wake-up call to change our local election system.

City Council

Lori Matthews

For any public elected office, the petition signatures requirement is a necessary qualification process. It weeds out the people who aren’t fully committed or have the time to dedicate to serve the public. It takes a lot of planning, organizing, and effort to meet this requirement. The initial petition process is a good first indicator if the person has the commitment to do the necessary work required for the position that they are asking the public to entrust them with.

Having said that, I believe the number of required signatures for these petitions should not be based on how many people showed up to vote in the prior mayoral race. A more reasonable process would be to set the requirement based on a percentage of registered voters and have a “not greater than” cap on it. This year’s minimum requirement was unreasonably high and difficult to obtain for most.

Austin Aslan

As an aspiring 2018 candidate, and again as an incumbent during a challenging pandemic, I twice collected 2,100 signatures to qualify for the ballot. Each time, I spent half a year personally introducing myself to voters and listening to concerns.

Council primaries/generals have proven records of offering voters valid, vetted choices. Signature gathering is an early filter for candidate viability and averts costly, overwrought primaries. Five (mayoral/Council) candidates qualified in 2022. Pastor Williamson collected 2,000 signatures for his campaign in a few weeks. Candidates qualify when they make a plan, stick to it, and convince voters of their feasibility.

The signature threshold may need to lower somewhat, but I’m wary of overcorrecting a non-problem at the expense of voter engagement.

Council seats pay less than minimum wage. A better approach to candidate recruitment is to raise Council salaries, so citizens are more attracted to serving and to tackling the appropriately rigorous conditions for qualification.

Regina Salas

The petition signatures requirement is stipulated in the Flagstaff City Charter ARTICLE IX -ELECTIONS, 4(b): “The petition for nomination, consisting of signatures of qualified voters, aggregating not less than 5% … of the number of electors voting at the last preceding municipal General Election.”

Any changes to this rule will require Charter amendments approved by voters.

I’m an independent candidate in a nonpartisan election. In my experience collecting signatures this year and in 2018, I’ve encountered many voters who refused to sign my petition to put my name on the ballot because I’m not registered with any political party. Political parties must refrain from influencing collection of petition signatures. It’s imperative to maintain local elections for mayor and council genuinely nonpartisan. I have friends and supporters who are registered either democrats or republicans. Coconino County has more registered independents (PND- party not designated) as me compared with any party affiliation.

Kevin Dobbe

As a candidate who worked to get signatures to qualify for the ballot, I understand the drawbacks of the current system. Obtaining the required number of signatures for Flagstaff City Council, 1602, can be daunting. That is a very high number when, by comparison, a candidate for the U S House of Representatives from Arizona only needs 1563. Also, some otherwise qualified candidates will not be able to run because of time constraints—due to family obligations or work—impacting their ability to get out and meet members of the community to gather signatures. Despite these obstacles I chose to continue my run, now as a write-in candidate. I was also encouraged by many people as the one they thought would best represent them on the council. I have invested a lot in this campaign and will do my very best to be the councilperson representing your views.

Sean Golliher

According to A.R.S. 16-322, every other office requires 1% or less to qualify. For Example, Senators and State offices except legislators and Superior Court Judges only need ¼ of 1%. While every other position outside of city elections is no more than 1% minimum signature requirements. The city is required to have a minimum of 5% of the voters’ signatures to qualify to be on the ballot. Flagstaff’s requirement is 1,602 signatures. Whereas the other positions like US Senator and Governors are much less. I think that we should lobby to have this statuette amended to bring it more in line with the other offices. Its not the numbers as per say, but the disparity between those differing amounts of signature’s that concerns me. Make them all the same as the city’s requirements or bring the city’s requirements at least down to the 1% level like Superior Court Judges.

Deb Harris

I am very much in favor of a system requiring candidates desiring to run for the office of Flagstaff mayor and city council member be required to have a number of qualifying signatures to have their names listed on the ballot. As I understand it, our city charter outlines a formula for calculating the number of signatures required. I believe the process of gathering signatures provides voters an opportunity to get to know the candidates wishing to represent them. These one-on-one conversations adds to the process.

The required number of qualifying signatures need to be reasonable. It should not require more signatures for mayor and city council than for some of our state and federal offices. I understand the Flagstaff city charter is being reviewed to identify areas of concern and to get them on the ballot for voters to vote on in future city elections.

Khara House

As a candidate who worked to get signatures to qualify for the ballot, I understand the drawbacks of the current system. Obtaining the required number of signatures for Flagstaff City Council, 1602, can be daunting. That is a very high number when, by comparison, a candidate for the U S House of Representatives from Arizona only needs 1563. Also, some otherwise qualified candidates will not be able to run because of time constraints—due to family obligations or work—impacting their ability to get out and meet members of the community to gather signatures. Despite these obstacles I chose to continue my run, now as a write-in candidate. I was also encouraged by many people as the one they thought would best represent them on the council. I have invested a lot in this campaign and will do my very best to be the councilperson representing your views.