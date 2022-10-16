Candidate question #12: What did the city council do well over the last two years?

Flagstaff mayoral and city council candidates have been given the chance to answer a weekly question in no more than 150 words. This week's question: What did the city council do well over the last two years?

For Council, Austin Aslan and Lori Matthews qualified for the ballot; the others are official write-in candidates.

Mayor

Paul Deasy

The speed in which long-term flood mitigation projects have been funded, designed and, in many cases, completed has been unprecedented. Between 2021 and 2022, we have finished most of the $15 million projects for the museum fire flood area, including new detention basins at Killip Elementary, upgrading the Dortha inlet and having alluvial fans north of town. The detention basins now in construction for the Pipeline Fire West area will have been funded, designed and completed in only 3 months. In addition, we just received $32.5 million for the Rio de Flag flood control project after 25 years of work to see through.

The CARE team, our 9-1-1 alternative response consisting of a behavioral health specialist and fire EMT has been hugely successful, with only 1% of calls needing a police presence. Individuals are receiving needed services, and this has freed up police time to focus on criminal issues.

Becky Daggett

Flagstaff elected a hard-working City Council comprised of people who genuinely care about this community. I enjoyed working with my fellow Councilmembers and learned through our sharing of different perspectives on various topics.

One of my proudest achievements while on the City Council was the creation of the 10-year housing plan—a plan that took the expertise and hard work of staff, Housing Commission members, local interest groups, and residents. As the Council liaison to the Housing Commission, I participated in most of the individual working group discussions, attended many of the public presentations, and did my own outreach into the community for feedback and ideas. This plan includes 58 strategies for addressing Flagstaff’s housing problem, with the upcoming Proposition 442 being just one.

I commend Council for doing its’ homework, being prepared, unanimously adopting the 10-year housing plan, and placing both Propositions 441 and 442 on the November ballot.

City Council

Austin Aslan

You’re hearing it here first, Flagstaff: In-N-Out Burger is officially coming to town! Now, is this Council’s greatest recent accomplishment? Not even close. But it’s a fun and savory example of larger wins. Our council has supported all economic sectors, especially tourism, which has resulted in our economy bouncing back faster than other Arizona cities. Council’s continual investments in marketing and advertising to promote safe and responsible tourism has gotten people back to work and business revenues thriving. We are teaching our visiting public how to embody eco-tourism practices and embrace our carbon neutrality aspirations. I use this space every Sunday to reinforce recent accomplishments I’m laser focused on: our climate actions, our wildfire and flood mitigations, our affordable housing efforts, and our recent unanimous vote to support “Big Shift” transportation policies. I’m proud to touch upon our economic successes, as well. All these efforts are synergistic and we’re approaching them holistically.

Lori Matthews

The current city council did well in creating and implementing the new alternative response team for 911 calls related to behavioral health and substance abuse. This new alternative response team consist of a behavioral health specialist from Terros Health and a Flagstaff Fire EMT. Although I still have some concerns regarding risk in responding to calls that have the potential to escalate into a dangerous situation overall, I am in favor of it.

About 20% of all 911 calls are related to these issues, and with this new team of specialists, we can help people receive needed services, prevent unnecessary arrests and divert people in need away from the criminal justice system. This creates more equitable solutions in addressing the needs and challenges of our most vulnerable and underserved population and reduces the call volume for our police so they may dedicate their efforts to calls more criminal in nature.

Kevin Dobbe

I believe the Flagstaff City Council, during the last 2 years did a good job working on Flagstaff’s lack of affordable housing. Their efforts have led us to a good starting point but the situation has recently changed significantly. Minimum wage increases, record inflation and the subsequent price increases have changed the landscape. Being able to afford housing in Flagstaff has become much more difficult. Council’s efforts have not gone unappreciated, but there is much more to do to keep up with the current economic climate. We will have the fourth highest minimum wage in the country, you can’t legislate prosperity. Housing has been a problem for the city for years and has gotten even worse recently. We have people on the streets that need shelter, working families who have nowhere to go. I applaud Lori Matthews’ ANEW living program as an excellent approach. Thanks for showing us an alternative.

Sean Golliher

As your Catholic and Common-Sense candidate, I’ve been talking to people going door to door around town, they’ve never informed me of anything that the city council has done right in the past couple years. On the other hand, I’ve heard and learned from others the many things that the Flagstaff City Council has done wrong in the past two years. From certain officials promoting “Defund the Police” back in 2020 to the many United Nations Boondoggle Agendas that comes from and profits both the Chinese Communist Party and World Economic Forum at our expense. From the toxic radioactive Solar Panels and Windmills made in China to the unlawful job and small business killing inflation contributing minimum wage hikes. The City Council appears to have conflicts of interest problems that interfere with serving the real needs of the people of Flagstaff. As your councilmen I will listen to the people.

Deb Harris

Over the last two years while we were still dealing with the effects of COVID, the Flagstaff City Council were busy addressing our housing, climate change and mental health response protocol.

While many were calling for the city to defund the police, the council worked to put a program in place that would dispatch mental health providers to calls that could be safely handled by program staff with the appropriate skill set thereby freeing up police to respond to calls more suited to police officers’ function and training.

Additionally, Council adopted the Ten-Year Housing plan and the Climate Action Plan. Both plans included input from community members, city staff and those having expertise in these areas. The plans may not be perfect, they provide a starting point and include strategies designed to move us forward as a community in addressing the issues related to these areas.

Khara House

During the past two years, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Flagstaff’s City Council worked meaningfully toward addressing affordable housing, climate action, multimodal transit, and mental and behavioral health. We see this in the creation and launch of the CARE Unit, Council’s continued focus on pedestrian safety and infrastructure, adoption of the Carbon Neutrality plan, and the many community-facing actions taken to address post-wildfire flooding. I am particularly proud of the work done in the adoption of the City’s 10-Year Housing Plan. As Vice Chair and later Chair of the Housing Commission, I worked alongside numerous community stakeholders and diverse voices to understand Flagstaff’s housing needs and present Council with the plan. Speaking before Council in support of action to advance affordable housing in our community was my first step into bringing these options to Flagstaff, and I am proud of Council’s work to adopt and enact it.

Regina Salas

I’m honored to serve our diverse community as the only independent on Council for the last four years. Council’s notable accomplishments the last two years:

• Adopted Flagstaff 10-Year Housing Plan to increase the number of available and affordable housing options for Flagstaff residents at all income levels and increase housing subsidies for our neighbors who are unable to afford housing in Flagstaff.

• Created synergy among multiple partner agencies on wildfire suppression, flood mitigation and community resource mobilization

• Championed Team Flagstaff and partner agencies to deliver Rio de Flag Flood Control Project.

• City leadership on METROPLAN planted the seeds of funding for Downtown Mile Projects and subsequently gained BNSF’s financial contribution and INFRA grant to implement the $150 million projects.

• Council supported and funded my initiatives: Business One-Stop Shop (BOSS), Cost Recovery Policy, and workforce training.

• Council supported my FAIR item: Code of Conduct and Ethical Policy for Mayor and Council.