Candidate question #11: What is the best approach to public transportation and traffic in Flagstaff?

This week's question: How would you like to develop Flagstaff's public transportation and traffic management strategies?

Mayor

Becky Daggett

We all want to get where we’re going as safely and efficiently as possible. The manner in which we develop has a large impact on how much time we spend in our cars and how safely and enjoyably we can move around by a variety of other transportation modes. Flagstaff voters approved two transportation measures that among other projects, will build an overpass at Lone Tree and Route 66 as well as extending JW Powell to Fourth Street. Both of these will provide alternatives to Milton Road and should allow for more efficient traffic flow.

As Mayor, I would ensure the City is working proactively to combine current transportation data and projected trends, efficient land use strategies, increased investments in transit as well as bike and pedestrian safety, and our aspirational climate goals to create an effective transportation network.

Paul Deasy

City Council

Lori Matthews

I would develop any future public transportation and traffic management strategies around the will of the voters.

Propositions 419 and 420 were passed by the voters in 2018. Prop 419 was to add missing segments of our sidewalks, bike lanes and trails throughout the city to improve pathways for cyclists and pedestrians.

It also included traffic signal modernization, advanced traffic management systems, and dark sky lighting to improve public safety.

Proposition 420 was a tax increase, but traffic congestion is such a big issue in Flagstaff the voters willingly passed it. These funds are going towards the Lone Tree railroad overpass project.

Public Transportation plays a critical role in traffic management and connects a community. Our local transit agency, Mountain Line, currently provides nine fix route bus services and seasonal service to the Snowbowl. I look forward to learning more about, and perhaps participating in, their current 5-year transit planning.

Austin Aslan

Let’s not PHX FLG. More lanes result in a well-documented phenomenon called “induced demand”—after brief relief, congestion bounces right back. Conversely, multimodal planning improves the capacity on roads for vehicle movement. Our focus is shifting to prioritize bicycles, pedestrians, e-bikes/e-scooters—and not just cars. As a mountainous, four-season town, we’ll never abandon cars. But only 1% of Flagstaff feels safe biking current routes. With holistic, connected pathways, 60% of residents would consider leaving cars at home. Our Climate Neutrality Plan calls for “Vehicle Miles Traveled” to be capped at 2019 levels. Transportation currently makes up 30% of our emissions. Embracing the Big Shift helps us reach our benchmarks. For public transportation, we need expanded and more frequent bus service. As a board member on Mountain Line and subsequently MetroPlan, I’ve already brought these values to our ongoing transportation planning. Our Big Shift is underway and I commit to maintaining the momentum.

Sean Golliher

Flagstaffs’ Traffic management and Public Transportation plans sound good in some point, but I think there is room for improvement. I would make sure all traffic lights be sequenced to the posted speed limits, with late night trip light sensors, to reduce traffic congestion and automotive exhaust carbon pollution. I would look into widening certain roads like Butler from Milton Road to 4th Street, Milton Road from Forest Meadows on the south side of the city to Beaver Street. The U.S. 180 corridor includes Humphreys Street at the Route 66 junction to U.S. 180 all the way out to Crowley Pit. This would include dedicated pedestrian and bicycle lanes like they have on NAU campus instead of the physical barriers on the road. I would also look at making outer loops around the outer ends of town connecting different parts of town and avoiding the downtown and Milton all together.

Deb Harris

Over the past thirty years, Flagstaff has grown from 40,000 to 70,000 plus. It would make sense to reason that we will continue to grow. We need to plan for the growth and implement public transportation and traffic strategies to accommodate that growth. Transportation strategies should include the management of all forms of motorized vehicles along with pedestrian and bicycles.

We have all experienced the congestion on Milton with people going to and from work, school, or other outings. This congestion coupled with tourist coming through Flagstaff on their way to the Grand Canyon or other tourist sites around Flagstaff adds to the congestions. The Lone Tree overpass project will help relieve some of this congestion. But we need to develop other strategies to manage the traffic that will come with our impending growth. When developing these strategies, we need to keep our various adopted plans in mind.

Khara House

As Flagstaff grows, traffic management becomes an increasing concern. We are already working towards diverting traffic from Milton, and as we continue work with MetroPlan and Flagstaff’s Active Transportation Master Plan, we are making important strides toward the promotion and improvement of alternative transportation. With our main roadways owned and managed by the State, we are limited in control but can, and must, work to develop strong multimodal systems for our community. I want to see us continuously engaging all voices in developing transit and traffic management strategies, including Mountain Line as our region’s transit agency, ADOT, and the citizens who utilize all transit modalities. Looking at the broader picture for Flagstaff’s growth, I plan to focus on how transit strategies support and advance sustainability/carbon neutrality efforts, and incorporate transit considerations into housing and economic developments to ensure diversity of options, equitable access, and strong regional connectivity.

Regina Salas

Transportation efficiency is intrinsic to a thriving community and resilient economy. I’m actively involved in bringing state/federal dollars to local transportation projects, with my leadership on METROPLAN Greater Flagstaff and as Vice-Chair of statewide Rural Transportation Advocacy Council.

• 2021 Flagstaff Survey: transportation as top priority to improve quality of life; automobile transportation as highest priority (69%)

• 61% of workforce drive to work

• Flagstaff attracts 6 million visitors/yr.

• 183,000 peoples who live on the reservations drive to Flagstaff for goods and services

METROPLAN https://www.metroplanflg.org/ is updating the Regional Transportation Plan. It’s imperative to build voter-approved Lone Tree Overpass and JW Powell Extension. Onward Plan increases vehicle miles traveled by 460,000 miles/day by 2030. Transportation strategies must encompass community design to expand urbanized areas, increase density and connect more streets.

Travel Demand Strategies promote work-from-home, ridesharing, and less driving; goals identified include:

• Double transit service: $25 million/year

• Quadruple bike/pedestrian facilities: $53 million/year

Kevin Dobbe

I would begin by assessing the system and identifying inefficiencies. Would Flagstaff be better served having smaller busses than the large busses we currently run? We should consider expanding the bus lines to the outer areas of Flagstaff and explore remote parking lots with shuttles to downtown. We have an amazing city, to help revitalize our historic downtown, I suggest we reconsider the parking meters. Why are we discouraging people from coming downtown? Where is the meter money going? Let’s scrap the meters, and put in some charging stations. In our quest to reduce our footprint, are we forgetting Flagstaff’s robust tourist component with RT 66, the Grand Canyon and our city as their focus? Most tourists travel by vehicle. We have to insure tourists and locals can travel through Flagstaff and spend time and money here. We must make our city traffic friendly and consider parking and traffic issues.