Candidate question #1: What's the most important reason you're running for office?

Flagstaff mayoral candidates have been given the chance to answer a weekly question in no more than 150 words. After the primary, we'll also be including Flagstaff City Council candidates each week. This week's question: What's the most important reason you're running for office?

The third candidate for mayor, Daniel Williamson, did not respond before the deadline.

Mayor

Paul Deasy

I am running for re-election to build on the foundation of meaningful change that Flagstaff has experienced under our current administration. I’ve helped to secure funding to mitigate wildfire and flooding, expand high-speed internet access, grow the economy, further environmental sustainability, and improve bike/ped infrastructure.

One of the greatest proven accomplishment is the expansion of our emergency response to be “more help, less handcuffs,” through the creation of the C.A.R.E. Team that responds to 9-1-1 calls related to mental health and substance use without the need for a police presence. These collaborative accomplishments built in my first term have shown that real experience is leading to real results, and will continue to change our government’s approach to addressing the city’s most critical issues into the future.

Becky Daggett

Flagstaff has serious issues and opportunities facing us and we need a leader who listens to the perspectives of others and invites people into the decision making process. Throughout my 25 plus years of service to our community, I’ve proven that I’m a problem solver and an inclusive leader. I have positive relationships with the current City Council despite voting differently on a number of issues and I’m honored to have the endorsement of four members.

We need strong leadership to navigate the challenges facing our community, including affordable housing, climate change, forest health and flooding, and transportation, just to name a few. I don’t pretend to have all the answers, instead I study the issues and seek out ideas and expertise. This collaborative problem solving and proactive leadership is sorely needed. I invite readers to visit my website to learn more about me and my experience: BeckyDaggett.com