A primer on Tuesday's primary election in Coconino County

Unofficial Election Results : First report will be posted at 8 p.m. This report will be the results of the early ballots that we have received and processed by close of business today. We will post updated reports every 30 to 40 minutes until all polling places have reported on Election Night.

Because we are no longer able to modem tabulated election results, our election night results will take much longer to report. All ballots have to be transported to Flagstaff to be tabulated. Some of our polling locations that are so far from Flagstaff that it will take 3 to 3 ½ hours to deliver them for tabulation. I am estimating we won’t have final election night results until after midnight.