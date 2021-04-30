Disgraced Flagstaff mayoral candidate Varela sentenced to two years of probation for forgery

A former Flagstaff mayoral candidate was sentenced to two years of probation Friday after pleading guilty to a felony count of forgery.
Victor Varela, 59, admitted to the Arizona Daily Sun last year that he had knowingly submitted fraudulent signatures in order to appear on the ballot in the August primary for mayor.
Varela accepted a plea agreement earlier this month, admitting to one felony count of "presentment of a false instrument for filing” in exchange for the dismissal of the remaining 11 charges.
In all, 12 charges were brought against Varela: one felony count of fraudulent schemes and practices, three felony counts of presentation of false instrument for filing, and eight misdemeanors.
The falsified petition included more than 1,000 signatures, many including fake names and fake addresses. More than 700 of the addresses Varela used were not registered with the city’s mapping system, according to previous analysis by the Arizona Daily Sun.
In instances where real addresses were used, many were names of residents who did not live at the address or who were not real and had not signed. Varela did not deny the validity of the signatures and admitted to reporters that he found names on Facebook and pulled addresses from a phone book.
Dennis Harrison, Varela’s defense attorney, told the judge the mayoral candidate had purposefully submitted phony signatures. Harrison said Varela had hoped the signatures would be challenged so that he could ask for an extension in court.
Varela alleged the COVID-19 restrictions had prevented him from gathering the needed signatures for the petition.
Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson, who prosecuted the case, contested the notion that the pandemic had infringed on Varela’s ability to gather signatures and said Varela had other opportunities to file for an extension in a legal manner, but “chose not to do so.”
“He had a significant window to gather signatures before the pandemic really became a significant public health issue,” Lawson said. “The state has noted, and really the world has noted in the 2020 election, that election systems and election oversights require the honesty of everybody involved."
Harrison told the judge that Varela had always been honest that the signatures were deliberately forged.
But in April of last year, Varela told the Arizona Daily Sun that he blamed the signature discrepancy on a failure to check residents' IDs when asking for signatures, and was unable to catch the incorrect information.
Varela dropped out of the mayoral race on July 9.
Harrison said Varela rescinded his bid for mayor after realizing his name would appear on the ballot. The city announced that because Varela had withdrawn from the race, any votes he received would not be counted.
Addressing the court Friday, Varela said he “did not know the extreme extent of the actions,” and that the situation had been “humbling” for him and his family.
“It’s been very humbling,” Varela said. “Not only to me, but to my wife and my children. I believe that maturity doesn’t come with age but it comes with your words, thoughts and actions.”
Likewise, Harrison contended that Varela “simply did not understand the process.”
Harrison said Varela has no intentions of engaging in local politics again. One stipulation in his probation is that he cannot seek public office for five years.
In addition to the standard rules of probation, another stipulation is that Varela must pay to publish an apology to the community of Flagstaff in the Arizona Daily Sun for three consecutive editions of the Sunday paper.
It was also ruled that Varela would be subjected to a $5,000 fine. If Varela is able to successfully pay that fine and complete his probation, his felony charge can be designated as a misdemeanor.
Varela faces no jail time, but could have been sentenced to multiple years in prison if found guilty of the original charges.
Coconino County Superior Court Judge Ted Reed said Varela’s conduct caused harm to the public’s confidence in the voting system.
“That confidence is fundamental to our system of democracy,” Judge Reed said. “Election systems and election oversight rely on honesty from everybody involved.”