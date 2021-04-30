Disgraced Flagstaff mayoral candidate Varela sentenced to two years of probation for forgery

Varela dropped out of the mayoral race on July 9.

Harrison said Varela rescinded his bid for mayor after realizing his name would appear on the ballot. The city announced that because Varela had withdrawn from the race, any votes he received would not be counted.

Addressing the court Friday, Varela said he “did not know the extreme extent of the actions,” and that the situation had been “humbling” for him and his family.

“It’s been very humbling,” Varela said. “Not only to me, but to my wife and my children. I believe that maturity doesn’t come with age but it comes with your words, thoughts and actions.”

Likewise, Harrison contended that Varela “simply did not understand the process.”

Harrison said Varela has no intentions of engaging in local politics again. One stipulation in his probation is that he cannot seek public office for five years.

In addition to the standard rules of probation, another stipulation is that Varela must pay to publish an apology to the community of Flagstaff in the Arizona Daily Sun for three consecutive editions of the Sunday paper.