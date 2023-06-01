Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The protected bike lanes pilot project will continue on Butler Avenue and Beaver Street, at least until later this year, after Flagstaff City Council weighed in on the topic recently.

City staff had suggested the protected lanes be removed after difficulty maintaining them during the winter, along with a myriad of other concerns.

The protected lanes were installed in the aftermath of a traffic collision in 2021 when a tow truck plowed into a bicycle parade at the intersection of Butler Avenue and Beaver Street, killing one person and severally injuring several more.

But as a test of potential safety infrastructure, the protected lanes were largely unsuccessful, at least according to city staff.

Former councilmember and bicycle activist Adam Shimoni told the Arizona Daily Sun he applauded the decision by Council to keep the protected lanes up longer.

In the end, Council opted to push a decision on taking the protected lanes down until later this year after receiving additional input from the city’s bicycle and transportation commission, and after staff could conduct a study to see if speed limits on Butler could be lowered.

At that time, Council could then choose to remove the protected lanes ahead of the winter, when it seems maintenance and safety issues become most impactful.

“I think there are a lot of flaws with the pilot program,” said Councilmember Miranda Sweet at the meeting last week. “However, I don’t want us to go backwards. I am very supportive of bike and pedestrian safety, but I don’t really know what the answer is.”

The city had considered taking the lanes down in June of 2022. At that time, city council also opted to keep the protected lanes in place, largely because councilmembers felt the protected lanes had not been thoroughly tested during a snowy winter season.

Susan Hueftle, chair of the city’s bike commission, was one of several bike advocates who pushed the city to keep the protected lanes up until longer-term solutions could be funded.

“It’s a new project; somebody had to die for it. We want to see something positive happen from this,” Hueftle told city council. “Again the city wants to remove the first big thing that the city has done to show all of the City of Flagstaff, the cyclists, that they support us and want [us to] be safe.”

All involved in the discussion agreed that the long-term solution should involve grade-separated bike lanes. Such infrastructure would take the shape of a wider paved area along the road, similar to the current section of the urban trail along Route 66.

The city is planning to apply for a federal Safe Streets for All grant in order to build such separated bike lanes along Butler.

The city will know if that grant application is successful this fall, though it could take another full year before construction on such a project could begin.

Still, Council directed staff to move fully forward with the design work in order to speed up the project, with the assumption that the grant application will be successful.

City Manager Greg Clifton said he worried that if the pilot project stays it could create public opposition to other bike safety infrastructure that they know will work well.

“I don’t believe the pilot project is showing success,” he told Council. “I will not go as far as to say it’s a failure.”

A myriad of issues

Staff told Council that the protected lanes on Butler and Beaver have created a myriad of issues, many public complaints and may actually make the streets less safe than they were.

Sam Beckett, the streets section director, said the protected lanes were particularly problematic this winter as snowplows were trying to keep streets clear. Beckett said the protected lanes narrowed the streets in a way that made them more hazardous for snowplow operators.

“We even had a couple of operators ask to be moved off of [Butler and Beaver] due to the dangerous narrowing of the roadways, and the traffic attempting to continue to pass their vehicles putting them in kind of bad situations,” Beckett said.

Beckett said the protected lanes also came in conflict with drainage infrastructure, causing icier road conditions and more reliance on cinders. Beckett said they used close to double the amount of cinders on the roads due to the ice issue.

Drivers also routinely collided with the barriers and damaged them, thus forcing the streets department to remove and replace sections of them.

“It seems like a small task, but it turned into a very hefty task administratively and physically where most of our snow shift supervisors had to take that on. So instead of managing the snow operations, they were out picking up broken curbs,” Beckett said.

In all, the cost of maintaining the protected lanes more than doubled this winter when compared to the previous winter, from $51,135 to $109,319.

Additionally, the protected lanes have delayed emergency response times for both police and fire vehicles, officials reported.

Police Chief Dan Musselman told Council the protected lanes prevent vehicles from being able to move out of the way of emergency responders when they are using lights and sirens, leading to the risk of emergency vehicles being stuck in traffic when responding to an urgent call.

Musselman said the protected lanes also may have led to an increase in motor vehicle collisions, especially as drivers navigated roads this past winter.

“Specific to the winter, what we saw was the snow and ice buildup on the top of the barriers and cause a narrowing of the roadway. At many times Butler was down to one lane in certain shaded spots, so you’d have two cars going side-by-side and then all of a sudden, it drifts down to one lane, or they get up on that ice and they slide together and we have a sideswipe collision,” Musselman said.

Vehicle crashes nearly doubled on Butler in 2022, with many of those appearing to be sideswipes or single vehicle crashes, and staff attributed that increase to the protected lanes.