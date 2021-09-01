Deasy slams councilmembers for sitting out special meeting; some question mayor’s leadership

Daggett, who was not at the conference in Phoenix, told the Arizona Daily Sun the city manager had polled councilmembers at the mayor’s request to gauge whether there was support for the wastewater testing expenditure. After speaking with local health officials, Daggett said she responded to the city manager with concerns.

“My response to our city manager was that I didn’t think it was an effective use of the taxpayers’ money and that I wasn’t comfortable making this decision without discussing it with my colleagues in a public meeting. I gave my response while on my way out of town for a short trip,” Daggett said.

Dagget says she later received an email from the city clerk on Monday afternoon asking whether she was available to attend a special council session the following day. About two hours later, she said she received a second email announcing the special session scheduled to occur at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Daggett said she replied to the email to inform staff that she would not be attending the meeting due to previous commitments.

“I found out about this meeting the evening before and already had previous commitments. Decisions such as these should be made in public and with adequate notice,” Daggett said. “The public deserves adequate notice of public meetings whenever possible.”