Deasy slams councilmembers for sitting out special meeting; some question mayor’s leadership

Mayor Paul Deasy and members of the Flagstaff City Council are at odds after a special council meeting Tuesday failed to meet quorum.
The meeting was called by the mayor earlier this week to discuss a COVID-19 warning system for public schools. Council was set to consider an approval of an expenditure of less than $50,000 to test school wastewater for the virus.
But several councilmembers said they were frustrated with the manner in which the meeting was called and chose not to attend. Others called the sudden meeting an attempt by the mayor to subvert the majority of the council by holding a meeting that not everyone could attend. The meeting adjourned just minutes after it was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. due to the lack of attendance.
The councilmembers that did not attend were Austin Aslan, Miranda Sweet, Regina Salas and Vice Mayor Becky Daggett. Councilmember Adam Shimoni joined the meeting remotely, leaving councilmember Jim McCarthy and the mayor as the sole councilmembers to appear in person.
Deasy took to Twitter about a half hour after the adjournment Tuesday evening to call out his colleagues who failed to attend, suggesting they “can’t bother to show up for discussion.”
“Vice Mayor and council members Salas, Sweet, and Aslan were no-shows to our meeting on [COVID-19] wastewater early warning system, so meeting cancelled. Public health and safety of teachers and children should be top priority.” Deasy said in the tweet.
Aslan later responded in a statement on Facebook to explain that his lack of attendance had nothing to do with “de-prioritizing” Flagstaff’s teachers and children, and that Deasy was “having a tantrum because he did not get his way.” His statement went on to imply there may have been other intentions behind the absence of a council majority.
“It seems clear to me that the City Council denied Flagstaff’s mayor a quorum tonight for abusing his authority to call an 'emergency' meeting on a topic already set for discussion in a few weeks,” Aslan said.
That discussion on the wastewater testing was slated for a council meeting this month. Deasy, however, told the Arizona Daily Sun that he felt a decision could not wait and that “time is of the essence.”
“The sooner we get this done, the sooner we can prevent outbreaks in our schools. Waiting a week, or two, or three, means dozens more infected. That compounds with others in the community infected individuals are in contact with. This needs to be implemented immediately,” Deasy said.
But despite the mayor’s sense of urgency, the timing of the meeting caused some to question Deasy’s true intentions.
On Tuesday, councilmembers Sweet, Aslan, Shimoni and Salas were representing Flagstaff at the League of Cities and Towns Conference in Phoenix. While it factored into that absence of some of the councilmembers, it also offered an explanation of Shimoni’s remote appearance at the special session.
The conference, which had already caused city staff to cancel the regular council meeting, is scheduled to last from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3. Salas said she was scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. to connect with other elected officials in the state to discuss economic and workforce development, housing and transportation.
Salas published an email on Facebook she sent to the city clerk, city manager and city attorney. In the email, she claims Deasy is “maneuvering to circumvent the majority council.”
“At this juncture, therefore, I request the City Attorney's office to look into a potential violation of the City Charter by Mayor Deasy by over-extending his executive power and crossing the boundaries of Council-City Manager form of government,” Salas’s email read.
Deasy told the Arizona Daily Sun that he was aware prior to the meeting that some members of the council would not be in attendance, but said he did not hear back from the entire council and was hoping to still have a majority.
City law mandates that in order for a quorum to be met, and for a council meeting to proceed, a majority of the councilmembers must be in attendance.
Had one more member attended, the discussion would not have been canceled. Deasy did not say whether the topic would return at a later meeting, but said the discussion needs to occur “quickly.”
Daggett, who was not at the conference in Phoenix, told the Arizona Daily Sun the city manager had polled councilmembers at the mayor’s request to gauge whether there was support for the wastewater testing expenditure. After speaking with local health officials, Daggett said she responded to the city manager with concerns.
“My response to our city manager was that I didn’t think it was an effective use of the taxpayers’ money and that I wasn’t comfortable making this decision without discussing it with my colleagues in a public meeting. I gave my response while on my way out of town for a short trip,” Daggett said.
Dagget says she later received an email from the city clerk on Monday afternoon asking whether she was available to attend a special council session the following day. About two hours later, she said she received a second email announcing the special session scheduled to occur at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Daggett said she replied to the email to inform staff that she would not be attending the meeting due to previous commitments.
“I found out about this meeting the evening before and already had previous commitments. Decisions such as these should be made in public and with adequate notice,” Daggett said. “The public deserves adequate notice of public meetings whenever possible.”
Though the special meeting Tuesday was ultimately called by the mayor, Aslan added the following in regard to the direction that was given to the city manager ahead of the meeting:
“The city manager was provided clear direction from the full council on Sunday to proceed with this important topic in another way,” he said in a statement.
In the meeting's aftermath, the situation blew up online as elected officials took shots at each other on social media. A post by Deasy made to Facebook now has more than 100 comments, both supporting and criticizing the mayor for how the meeting was handled.
Amethyst Deasy, the mayor's wife, responded to several comments that were critical of the decision to hold a special meeting. In response to one commenter who inquired about the details of the meeting and questioned the mayor’s leadership ability, Amethyst Deasy took aim at the absent councilmembers, calling them “lazy and “careless.”
The mayor pointed to the new format of meetings, now allowing for remote attendance from councilmembers as of this month, in regards to the lack of attendance. Speaking to the Arizona Daily Sun, the mayor called out Daggett specifically because she was not at the Phoenix conference.
Aslan said in a statement that he did not condone the mayor’s attempt to publicly criticize his colleagues.
“If Paul Deasy wants to be an effective mayor, he should learn how to show leadership and collaborate as one of seven equal public servants instead of resorting to petty politics and baseless smearing of colleagues,” Aslan said.
It is not the first time tensions have arisen between the mayor and other council members since Deasy was elected less than a year ago.
In February, decorum broke down after the mayor publicly criticized local service provider Ross Altenbaugh and councilmember Shimoni during a discussion about Flagstaff Shelter Services. Deasy later apologized, saying he did not befit the honor of his position.