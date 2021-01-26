COVID-19 top of mind as Sen. Kelly meets with northern Arizona leaders

Almost two months since Mark Kelly took his seat in the United States Senate, he took time to speak with the Arizona Daily Sun about priorities for northern Arizona.
Kelly said that in recent weeks he has been speaking with local mayors and leaders across the area to hear more about the issues they are facing and whom he might be able to help now that he has been sworn in officially.
He added he is also putting together advisory groups that can speak to challenges in northern and southern Arizona, and around Maricopa County.
Throughout January, according to a spokesperson, Kelly has participated in virtual meetings with the mayors of Winslow, Kingman, Sedona, Cottonwood, Show Low, Williams, Snowflake, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu, Prescott, and Chino Valley.
This week, Kelly will meet with the Fredonia and Clarkdale mayors. In addition, he has met with Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Hopi Tribe Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma.
Those conversations have been dominated by discussion of COVID-19, Kelly said. The new senator is interested to hear how the pandemic and economic downturn stemming from it has impacted city finances, how budgets compare this year to 2019, and how the vaccination process is going.
“As an example, I think Winslow has about 10,000 people. They're getting 700 doses a week. So you know, 15 weeks in theory they could vaccinate everybody. That is not horrible," Kelly said. "In some places it is a lot worse than that. If you look at Yuma County, until recently they were getting 800 doses a week -- they have a lot more than 10,000 people."
Kelly said he is also telling mayors he wants communication with them and local leaders to be ungoing and hopes to assist communities with problems other than just those associated with COVID-19.
“These are often restructured priorities, roads, bridges,” Kelly said. "I'm trying to make sure that they understand that this isn't just like a one time. I’m reaching out to them to check in at the beginning of my my term in the United States Senate. I want to have open communication with our mayor's so I can be as strong as an advocate as possible for that entity in the United States Senate.”
Nonetheless, with Arizona seeing some of the highest case numbers in the world and many people out of work, the pandemic is top of mind.
Earlier this month, Congress passed a second COVID-19 relief bill providing Americans with an additional $600 stimulus check and extending the date for which CARES Act money sent to state and local governments could be spent. Kelly said the latter measure was especially important for northern Arizona tribal communities, some of which have been hit hard by the pandemic.
The money the CARES Act provided tribes was important, Kelly said, but some tribes such as the Navajo Nation didn’t have projects immediately ready to spend it on and were at risk of loosing that funding if the deadline hadn’t been extended.
Kelly said that bill also included funding for improving infrastructure such as rural broadband -- which might assist rural tribal communities in getting health care and education despite necessary social distancing.
And Kelly said he and some of his senate colleagues know that additional support is needed, noting that he has been in communication with Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, on some of those measures.
“We do need some more direct funding to tribes. That didn't happen in this last COVID-19 relief bill, because it became a negotiating point balanced against liability issues for businesses,” Kelly said. “So, hopefully, we will address this here in the first quarter of this year.”