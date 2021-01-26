COVID-19 top of mind as Sen. Kelly meets with northern Arizona leaders

Almost two months since Mark Kelly took his seat in the United States Senate, he took time to speak with the Arizona Daily Sun about priorities for northern Arizona.

Kelly said that in recent weeks he has been speaking with local mayors and leaders across the area to hear more about the issues they are facing and whom he might be able to help now that he has been sworn in officially.

He added he is also putting together advisory groups that can speak to challenges in northern and southern Arizona, and around Maricopa County.

Throughout January, according to a spokesperson, Kelly has participated in virtual meetings with the mayors of Winslow, Kingman, Sedona, Cottonwood, Show Low, Williams, Snowflake, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu, Prescott, and Chino Valley.

This week, Kelly will meet with the Fredonia and Clarkdale mayors. In addition, he has met with Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Hopi Tribe Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma.

Those conversations have been dominated by discussion of COVID-19, Kelly said. The new senator is interested to hear how the pandemic and economic downturn stemming from it has impacted city finances, how budgets compare this year to 2019, and how the vaccination process is going.