County health inspectors to enforce state COVID-19 restaurant restrictions

Coconino County health inspectors will add to an increasing amount of coronavirus protocol enforcement restaurants can expect on Monday, Aug. 10.

The move comes after the county continues to receive complaints from the public about people and businesses not following COVID-19 restrictions. Eve Wolters, county division manager of environmental health, said 11 new investigations into businesses are started every day at the county level.

“That’s investigations. Those don’t include somebody complaining about somebody not wearing a mask,” Wolters said. “Those are complaints that call for us to do something more than education.”

Coconino County continues to see an overall drop in weekly positive case numbers, with just one week of increases since the high of 326 positive cases in mid-June. Last week, 115 positive cases were reported. Overall, 2,928 positive cases of the virus have been confirmed by Coconino County as of Friday, with 114 deaths since the virus broke out in late March.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,698 new cases Wednesday, with 182,203 total cases across the state and 3,932 deaths since the pandemic began.