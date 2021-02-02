County and city play leapfrog on pension progress

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I was thinking, ‘how are we going to pay another one down […] this year when our budget is so tight,’ so I like this approach," said Vice Chair Lena Fowler of District 5. We’ve been looking at this, we've been looking at this from every angle, and just really trying to figure out how we're going to pay it off and how we're going to be able to stay ahead of it. So this is really a great plan."

Several other supervisors agreed, with Supervisor Patrice Horstman of District 1 saying the plan was, in her view, a “no-brainer.”

Should they continue to move forward, the county would issue about $17 million in debt to refinance the money still owed to the state pension system.

Omar Daghestani with Stifel said because interest rates are currently so low, the county has the opportunity to save money by refinancing the pension debt to take advantage. Daghestani said based on their calculations, the county could expect to save just over $8 million annually.