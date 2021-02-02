County and city play leapfrog on pension progress

After half a decade of progress, Coconino County may be looking to fully fund its public safety pension debt this year.
Last week, the County Board of Supervisors directed staff to move forward with efforts to work with the investment banking company Stifle and examine refinancing the remaining debt the county owes to the state pension system.
The City of Flagstaff worked with the same company just last year to refinance its own public safety pension debt after the amount had grown to over $112 million.
But the pension debt still owed by the county is nowhere near as large as what the city is currently paying off. That is, in part, a result of several years of work by the county to fund its pension liability.
In 2015, the debt for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office pensions was only 25% funded with over $30 million owed. But as of last year, the county had paid a substantial amount of money into the system with its debt almost 73% funded, according to the state pension system.
Case in point, in 2018, the county poured $10 million into the Sheriff's Office pension system out of the capital facilities fund. Similar one-time payments have been made throughout the last five years.
In fact, of all the counties in the state, Coconino County is the closest to having a fully funded public safety pension. That pension pays for the retirement of officers with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.
“I was thinking, ‘how are we going to pay another one down […] this year when our budget is so tight,’ so I like this approach," said Vice Chair Lena Fowler of District 5. We’ve been looking at this, we've been looking at this from every angle, and just really trying to figure out how we're going to pay it off and how we're going to be able to stay ahead of it. So this is really a great plan."
Several other supervisors agreed, with Supervisor Patrice Horstman of District 1 saying the plan was, in her view, a “no-brainer.”
Should they continue to move forward, the county would issue about $17 million in debt to refinance the money still owed to the state pension system.
Omar Daghestani with Stifel said because interest rates are currently so low, the county has the opportunity to save money by refinancing the pension debt to take advantage. Daghestani said based on their calculations, the county could expect to save just over $8 million annually.
Money within the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System is invested, and the returns on those investments help pay for the pension system. Larger amounts of money being invested often means larger returns on those investments, and thus, the county can also put fewer tax dollars into the system in the long term, saving taxpayers money and freeing up cash for other needs.
Of course, just because the county will have reached 100% funding of its pension doesn’t mean that is the end of the story. The county would then be paying off the new debt as well as potentially needing to keep up with pension payments, although those payments are anticipated to be more predictable moving forward.
A multitude of factors can help determine the ongoing costs associated with pension system, including the number of active duty personnel, the age at which officers are retiring and how long those officers are living after retirement.
“I am very supportive of moving forward. Not only do I think that it's wise and prudent, but I think it's forward thinking and I think it builds upon this board's actions that we've taken in the past to try to make sure that we're fully funded,” said Supervisor Liz Archuleta of District 2.