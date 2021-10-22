Councilmember Regina Salas announces Flagstaff mayoral run

Flagstaff City Councilmember and businesswoman Regina Salas announced Friday that she is seeking the office of mayor in the 2022 election.

Salas, an immigrant and naturalized citizen who has lived in Flagstaff for 15 years, is currently finishing her first term on the city council. After serving the community for the past three years, she declared “it was time to offer my public service to be the next mayor.”

With the announcement, she joins fellow councilmember and current Vice Mayor Becky Daggett, who announced her bid in early September.

Salas said she had been considering a run for Flagstaff’s highest office after receiving calls and messages from her supporters immediately following the results for the last mayoral election. She chose to wait to make the announcement until the time was right, she said.

“Not only Flagstaff voters, but throughout the nation there was a lot of election fatigue,” Salas said. “So I wanted to give it time, and give the new mayor a chance.”

But after encountering drama on the city council, Salas said she knew it was important to give the voters another choice. As the only current independent councilmember, Salas said she brings experience and new perspective to the table.