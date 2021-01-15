Council weighs in on recreational marijuana regulation

When Arizona passed Proposition 207 it paved the way for citizens older than the age of 21 to possess and grow marijuana, and retailers to sell the drug to adults. Now, cities like Flagstaff are beginning the complicated process of implementing local policies on recreational marijuana.

Flagstaff City Council discussed Tuesday what should be included in an upcoming ordinance, which will be voted on later this year, addressing recreational marijuana sale and consumption.

In general, Arizona cities have the governing ability to place their own regulations on the recreational marijuana industry with certain limitations.

For instance, local governments can prohibit the number of recreational marijuana retailers but cannot regulate existing medical dispensaries that wish to file for a dual license to sell recreational product as well. Council majority was in opposition to limiting recreational sales to dual licenses.

The delivery of marijuana, and whether it should be allowed, was another heavily discussed topic. Councilmember Jim McCarthy kicked off the conversation by suggesting there were members of the community who might rely on delivery for access, such as the elderly.