Council sets state and federal legislative priorities for 2021

Flagstaff City Council approved a dynamic list of legislative priorities for both state and federal lobbying on Tuesday.
Discussion between councilmembers focused on additions to priorities presented by city staff, including matters of water infrastructure, housing, tourism and biomass energy.
Funding for COVID-19 relief topped the final lists at both the state and federal levels. Also included were key issues related to the economy, community, environment, and city and county infrastructure.
Economy
With the economy in a downturn following the pandemic, Flagstaff is seeking additional support toward COVID-19 relief efforts. Unemployment insurance, mortgage relief, eviction moratoriums, direct payments to cities and counties, and loans for small businesses are sought in response to declining revenues. The city might also pursue legislation to increase testing, education and broadband.
Affordable housing was another burning issue included in legislative priorities. At the federal level, the city will look to expand funding for public housing and programs tied to the U.S. Housing and Urban Development department.
The city also aligned with state and federal efforts to increase broadband access and capacity in rural areas, asserting that expanded access encourages increased economic activity. Further, rural broadband access is said to support remote work and education, business attraction and revenue creation.
Community
Council moved to include gun safety once again after it was added to last year’s priorities. The city stated that it will oppose state legislation that limits local decision-making on gun regulation in publicly accessible buildings, and support state legislation that “ensures the protection of all people from gun violence, furthers gun reform laws and ensures background check loopholes are closed.”
The city also seeks to support federal legislation that improves the lives of veterans and supports immigration reform. Moreover, Flagstaff will prioritize state legislature to enhance equity in the criminal justice system, such as alternative diversion programs, rehabilitative programming, mental health services and approaches that decrease reliance on prisons.
Environment
Council amended language in the list of federal priorities Tuesday to address a moratorium on uranium mining in areas surrounding the Grand Canyon National Park. It agreed that efforts to re-institute a moratorium should not be limited to the current 20-year time period, but instead seek permanent action.
Additionally, Flagstaff will “urge the Arizona Department of Transportation and/or the U.S. Department of Transportation” to improve uranium transport standards in an effort to reduce the possibility of contamination.
Other priorities focused on forest conservation: partnership opportunities, advocating for state and federal funding, and expanding regional projects such as the Four Forests Restoration initiative. The city will also leverage funds from the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project and federal government to “maximize investments in community, watershed protection and forest health.”
City and county infrastructure
Flagstaff plans to advocate for federal funding in order to improve the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport in guidance with a five-year capital improvement plan. Improvement efforts are said to assist the airport in recovering from negative impacts related to the pandemic.
Renewing Amtrak infrastructure was included on the list, noting train services as a “generator” of economic development. Additionally, the city is looking to promote the restoration of the daily service for the Southwest Chief through Flagstaff.
Advocates will also seek federal funding for transportation infrastructure. Potential projects include the Milton corridor overpass, the Lone Tree overpass traffic interchange and the J.W Powell connection. Further, the city will look for support reflecting Flagstaff’s “needs and values” regarding roads, highways, bridges, transit and climate change.