Council sets state and federal legislative priorities for 2021

Flagstaff City Council approved a dynamic list of legislative priorities for both state and federal lobbying on Tuesday.

Discussion between councilmembers focused on additions to priorities presented by city staff, including matters of water infrastructure, housing, tourism and biomass energy.

Funding for COVID-19 relief topped the final lists at both the state and federal levels. Also included were key issues related to the economy, community, environment, and city and county infrastructure.

Economy

With the economy in a downturn following the pandemic, Flagstaff is seeking additional support toward COVID-19 relief efforts. Unemployment insurance, mortgage relief, eviction moratoriums, direct payments to cities and counties, and loans for small businesses are sought in response to declining revenues. The city might also pursue legislation to increase testing, education and broadband.

Affordable housing was another burning issue included in legislative priorities. At the federal level, the city will look to expand funding for public housing and programs tied to the U.S. Housing and Urban Development department.