Council, mayor salaries in Flagstaff voted to increase roughly 250% in two years

Following the recommendation of a citizen’s commission, Flagstaff City Council voted on Tuesday to give the first read of an ordinance that would substantially increase Council and mayor salaries.

The decision came following an overwhelming show of support from public commentators who lauded the increase as a means to make public leadership more accessible to a financially diverse population and increase competition for public office.

The ordinance will come before city council for its second read and formal adoption in an upcoming meeting before the end of the month.

In adherence to a 2020 request from the majority of Council, the Citizen Commission on Council Salaries was formed earlier this year and was tasked with evaluating and making recommendations on the pay rate for members of council and mayor. The commission included four citizens as well as five commission members from the Flagstaff’s Planning and Zoning, Parks and Recreation, Tourism, Water and Transportation Commissions. Throughout September and October, the citizens’ commission met to field public feedback, conduct research and craft their recommendation.

As presented during Tuesday’s meeting, the commission recommendation was to give councilmembers and the mayor a raise — and a big one at that.

The commission members finalized their recommendation during the Oct. 12 meeting to include an increase in the mayor's salary from $38,500 to $54,340 and councilmembers' salary from $25,500 to $44,650 following the 2022 election.

Then, effective Dec. 1, 2024, the commission recommended an increase in the mayor's salary from $54,340 to $70,180 and Council's salary from $44,650 to $63,800. The recommendation also includes a change to the monthly routine travel and meals stipend for the mayor from $150 to $200 with a city vehicle and $250 to $300 without a city vehicle, and for councilmembers from $166 to $200 per month.

It means in two years, Flagstaff's mayor and councilmembers would earn roughly 250% of what they do now.

“The purpose of doing two increases was to phase in these increases over time, rather than having one large jump,” explained deputy city manager Shannon Anderson, who served in a human resource capacity for the commission.

According to Anderson, the commission arrived at the recommendation through consideration of numerous variables, including examples of the mayoral and council workloads, municipal benchmark data including population, budget and salary, county benchmark data including population and salary, the consumer price index, and local minimum wage and cost of living.

Additionally, they included in their recommendation a recognition of the “irregular schedule of councilmembers and difficulty to fit within a normal work schedule,” a need to compensate for “time being spent fulfilling duties and meeting community expectations,” and an advocacy that Council salaries retain an “ability to attract quality and diverse candidates to fill council vacancies.”

On this final point, public commentators at Tuesday’s meeting voiced resounding support. The general rationale was that unless public service pays a living wage, only those who don’t need the money can afford to pursue office. With better wages could come more diversity of candidates and more competition for office.

Looking at the current city council stipend, Jeff McCarroll said, “I see numbers that do not create a place for diversity in the type of people that can run for these positions.”

“Cost of living is not going down,” McCarroll added, saying if salaries are not increased, “it will eventually create a situation where unless you’re retired, own a business or are independently wealthy, you can’t run for public office.”

While a large departure from current conditions, McCarroll did not believe the new proposed salaries were by any means extreme.

“Professional positions of commensurate responsibility are well within that number,” he said.

“We need a more professional city council,” said Kyle Nitschke, a candidate for LD7 who also served on the citizen’s commission.

He pointed to the trend of low-paying public service jobs as a reason for statewide political stagnancy and lack of economic diversity in political representatives. As an example, he shared that state legislative representatives are given $24,000 for their service.

“And these guys hang on for years and years and years, even with term limits,” he said.

Nitschke also pointed to low salary as a “huge reason” why Flagstaff failed to produce a full ballot of city council candidates for the upcoming election.

Salary was the reason that Anthony Garcia shared for his recent withdrawal from a pursuit of public office.

“I live paycheck to paycheck, I represent the blue collar worker,” Garcia said. “I really wanted to run for city council, but there was no way possible that I could stay living in Flagstaff and commit 100% of myself as a full-time city councilmember.”

Ultimately, making the hard decision between dedicated public service and basic necessities ended Garcia’s campaign, but he voiced support that if Council were to adopt the recommended salary increase, it would open up the possibility of public service to currently underrepresented demographics.

“There are important voices that right now are serving tables when they should be seated at the table,” Garcia said.

Joining the chorus, former Flagstaff mayor Coral Evans expounded upon the historical difficulty of serving as mayor while also having to hold multiple jobs to make ends meet.

“The job of a public servant requires tremendous dedication and time,” Evans said, adding that currently “for someone to have the ability to serve in a leadership role, they would had to have come from privilege, they would have to come from wealth.”

A total of nine public participants voiced unanimous support for the recommended salary increase before the city council shared their thoughts.

Councilmember Austin Aslan fully endorsed the recommended salary increase, calling it “course correction” after years of “laughable” compensation for public office.

“You get what you pay for,” Aslan said. “And paying our city council a professional wage is critical if we want to have candidates election after election that are both qualified and diverse.”

Councilmember Adam Shimoni was equally supportive, especially for the economic diversity that such a raise would invite into city hall.

“I want to see single moms run for office,” he said. “I want to see teachers run for office. I want to see firefighters and police department personnel run for office. I want to see people who work in the service industry run for office.”

Like Nitschke, Shimoni said he sees the lack of candidates on the 2022 ballot as “embarrassing,” and stated that with the recommended salary increase “that will never be the case again.”

“We will have competition,” he said.

“The fact that there are so many voices in our community that go unheard and unseen because they cannot make the sacrifice required to be in a position like this not only breaks my heart, but tells me that we need to do something to make a change,” said Councilmember Khara House, noting that she would only benefit if successful in her current write-in campaign.

“This is not for us,” she said. “This is for the future of Flagstaff.”

Vice Mayor Miranda Sweet also voiced support and recognized that service on the council was largely feasible for her because she is a successful small-business owner who was able to hire a day-to-day manager for her business — a privilege that should not be a roadblock to others interested in public service.

Councilmember Regina Salas inquired whether the city budget could accommodate the recommended salary increases, and when satisfied by affirmative response from city staff, offered her support as well.

Councilmember Jim McCarthy was notably less gung-ho. While making a point that the expiration of his term meant that salary increases would have no impact on him personally, he suggested that the large increase recommended by the commission carried a heavy amount of “sticker shock” and proposed a more relaxed increase that would bring mayor salary to $70,000 and councilmember salary to $50,000 across the same time span.

Mayor Paul Deasy also expressed concerns that the stark increase would be a “hit to morale” for city staff.

“I’ve spoken to city staff who felt this was a real slap in the face while they’re receiving a 3% raise,” he said. “They’re having to sit through all these meetings, too, late into the night.”

However, discussion of a middle ground floundered and ultimately a motion from Shimoni resulted in 6-1 majority vote in favor of adopting the commission recommended salary increase. Only Deasy opposed, though he clarified that his opposition was purely to invite the opportunity to vote on a middle-ground proposition such as the one made by McCarthy. This opportunity never came, and the ordinance was given its first read.

It is yet to be determined whether the second read and formal adoption of the ordinance will come before Council during the Nov. 8 or 15 meeting. In either case, a future meeting will also provide another opportunity for public comment and discussion of the ordinance.