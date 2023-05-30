Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Flagstaff City Council unanimously approved an agreement with the City of Phoenix during Tuesday night's meeting, formalizing an emergency arrangement to bring recycling from the high country to the Valley.

Recycled materials from Flagstaff have been sent to North Gateway Materials Recovery Facility in Phoenix since May 8.

That move came after the City of Flagstaff took control of the recycling center on Butler Avenue in the wake of the facility’s closure by Norton Environmental Inc., which had run the facility for close to two decades.

Although the kinds of recyclables residents should put in their bins may expand in the future, Flagstaff public works director Scott Overton said for now, residents should continue to only recycle materials that the previous Flagstaff facility could take.

“Credit to the City of Phoenix public works; their relationship with us has become strong and they’ve been great partners to date,” Overton told the council. “They were kind enough to use it on an interim basis until we could get [this agreement] to Council.”

The new agreement represents the start of a longer-term strategy after what city staff had described as an emergency period that began when Norton closed the Flagstaff facility suddenly last month.

That closure had city staff scrambling for an alternative place to bring recyclables and put recycle pickup on hiatus for just over a week.

The agreement between Flagstaff and the City of Phoenix will likely have the city paying between $850,000 and $1.7 million for recycling services, although much of that cost may be offset by the sale of the recycled materials Flagstaff delivers to the facility, according to city documents.

Any profit from the sale of those materials will be split between the two cities.

Councilmember Jim McCarthy said the move represented a lot of work on the part of the Flagstaff Public Works Department, describing the speed at which city staff were able to get the recycle pickup back and a new contract before the council as “lickety-split.”

The council also approved a $200,000 contract with the local company Joe Dirt Excavating Inc. to continue bringing recyclables to the Phoenix facility.

Overton said the company has been working with the city since recycle pickup restarted, but that this contract provides a more long-term solution and commitment.

Still, Overton indicated that the city is planning to find an even longer-term partner to increase operational efficacy and save money.

Councilmember Lori Matthews said now that the city is paying to bring all these materials down to Phoenix, it puts new emphasis on communicating with residents about what materials should be kept out of the recycling bins, so the city is not paying to truck materials to the Valley that will be thrown out anyway.

“I think especially because we have to haul it down to Phoenix, that would be really helpful in our cost overhead,” Matthews said.

That sentiment was shared by Overton.

“The less contaminant and the less true landfill-type garbage goes in the recycle, the better everyone will be. So that will certainly be a goal, it will be ambitious and as we start to develop our reset, you will see that messaging loud and clear,” Overton said.

Overton said the public works department plans to work closely with the city’s sustainability department to continue education efforts on what should and shouldn’t be put in recycle bins.

In six to eight months, he said the city may start communicating with residents about changes to what should be put into recycle bins for pickup “but at this time, were sticking with what we had originally collected.”