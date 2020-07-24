Community in Flagstaff joins worldwide shoe strike for climate change

People concerned about climate change in Flagstaff have rallied to join in a worldwide protest on Saturday to raise awareness of climate action around the globe.
The city-approved protest was designed to encourage participation without attendance. Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance organizers are from multiple climate groups and are asking people to donate signs or a pair of shoes that will eventually be placed out on the Flagstaff City Hall lawn on Saturday. Shoes will be returned to people if indicated, but the rest will be donated.
Scientists have shown that humanity’s carbon dioxide emissions have caused temperatures worldwide to warm over the past few decades.
The protest will be occurring in many parts of the world to show global solidarity for climate science and action against climate change, and is based on the Skolstrejk movement started in Sweden.
As of Wednesday, shoe strike organizers in Flagstaff had more than 100 pairs of shoes for the protest. Marco Alatorre, an organizer with Fridays for Future Flagstaff, said the protest is about bringing awareness to how many people will be impacted by climate change.
“We’re not just buying shoes from a thrift store. They’re from actual people — each pair is representing a person,” Alatorre said.
Ari Coffey, an organizer with Citizens Climate Lobby, has lived in Flagstaff her entire life and was inspired to action by learning about the impacts climate change will have on the entire planet.
“I feel like I’m in a position to have a voice for people that don’t,” Coffey said. “The Earth is incredibly impacted by the decisions we’re making, especially in our country. I feel a strong desire to use my voice in order to speak up for the people, animals and world that can’t.”
Coffey feels like Flagstaff is heading in the right direction as it works on its path to having net zero carbon emissions by 2030.
Organizers have heard about shoe strikes happening Saturday in the Verde Valley, Page, Cottonwood, Sedona and other parts of Arizona. She hopes the movement will have the momentum to continue to show up at least once a month.
Alatorre said he hoped to help people realize how climate change will continue to displace people. The World Bank projects that climate change will displace 143 million people per year by 2050. The majority of those displaced will likely come from island nations where seawater will flood islands or drinking water reservoirs, Alatorre said.
In Arizona, as temperatures continue to increase, people with enough money to buy second homes or travel to Flagstaff will increasingly rely on the city’s cooler, yet warming, climate. Meanwhile, people who can’t afford to cool their homes will be hit first by extreme temperature.
“The people that have done least to contribute to this crisis are going to be the people most strongly affected by it,” Alatorre said.
Going forward, Alatorre believes that financial hurdles will be the biggest to combating climate change.
“The pandemic seems much more immediate and deadly in the short term,” Alatorre said. “But unless we turn things around immediately, the climate crisis over the next few decades and centuries is going to be much, much, much worse.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.