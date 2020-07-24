Community in Flagstaff joins worldwide shoe strike for climate change

“I feel like I’m in a position to have a voice for people that don’t,” Coffey said. “The Earth is incredibly impacted by the decisions we’re making, especially in our country. I feel a strong desire to use my voice in order to speak up for the people, animals and world that can’t.”

Coffey feels like Flagstaff is heading in the right direction as it works on its path to having net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Organizers have heard about shoe strikes happening Saturday in the Verde Valley, Page, Cottonwood, Sedona and other parts of Arizona. She hopes the movement will have the momentum to continue to show up at least once a month.

Alatorre said he hoped to help people realize how climate change will continue to displace people. The World Bank projects that climate change will displace 143 million people per year by 2050. The majority of those displaced will likely come from island nations where seawater will flood islands or drinking water reservoirs, Alatorre said.

In Arizona, as temperatures continue to increase, people with enough money to buy second homes or travel to Flagstaff will increasingly rely on the city’s cooler, yet warming, climate. Meanwhile, people who can’t afford to cool their homes will be hit first by extreme temperature.