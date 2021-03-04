Coconino County Planning and Zoning forwards Windmill Ranch RV resort plan to Board of Supervisors

A stretch of land along Interstate 17 could become a new resort after the Coconino County Planning and Zoning Commission forwarded a proposed project to the Board of Supervisors last week.
The project, called the Windmill Ranch RV resort, would bring 151 RV sites and 147 cabins to a 61-acre stretch of property between Munds Park and Flagstaff, just south of the Newman Park Exit.
The project also includes a general store and clubhouse, laundry and shower facilities.
The area has historically been used for ranching activities and is surrounded by the Coconino National Forest on three sides.
Largely undeveloped, the land currently contains a cabin, stock pens and several outbuildings as well as two billboards that also call the site home. The billboards don’t conform to current county codes, but were grandfathered in. They will now be coming down to make way for the resort.
Several of the commissioners said that although they would miss the sunflowers that often grow in the meadow during the summer, they would be happy to see the billboards go. Commissioners added this was the best project proposed on the acreage that they have seen in some time.
Bruce Lutz, a landscape planner who is working on the project and represented the developer during the commission’s meeting, said they plan to offer both the cabins and the RV sites as long-term leases rather than to be rented for a single night.
“This is a long-term ownership idea, both the RV sites and the cabin sites. The whole intent is to create, if you will, a rustic neighborhood in this location where people have pride of ownership, and they are good neighbors to each other and to the national forest that surrounds this project,” Lutz told the commission.
Lutz said they will also have rules to prevent the cabins and RV spaces from being subleased as short-term rentals. He said they plan to “invest a lot of effort and money in landscaping of the buffer in between” the project and the interstate.
In that way, they hope that the project area remains aesthetically pleasing and keeps a natural appearance along the interstate as the road represents a gateway into Flagstaff and Coconino County.
As the development is planned, the RV spaces would be located along internal roads closer to the interstate while the cabins would be set somewhat back, skirting the edge of the property and the national forest.
The RV sites would come with a separate garage for any other vehicle the lease holder might have, and some garages could include a bathroom or even an additional bedroom as well.
If approved, the development will be built over several years. About a third of the RV spaces and cabins will be built during the first year, with the project being completed by year three.
From the Newman Park Exit, Forest Road 772 will provide access to the property and be paved as a result of the project. That work will be paid for by the developer.
Onsite wells will provide water to leaseholders and be there in case of fire, and a small wastewater treatment plant will also be built onsite. Additionally, forest managers are already planning to thin sections of the forest surrounding the area.
There is also an existing trail system for off-road vehicles near the project area.
During a previous discussion of the project with the commission, the developers also agreed to add an information kiosk that could inform leaseholders about leave-no-trace practices.
Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.