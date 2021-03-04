Coconino County Planning and Zoning forwards Windmill Ranch RV resort plan to Board of Supervisors

“This is a long-term ownership idea, both the RV sites and the cabin sites. The whole intent is to create, if you will, a rustic neighborhood in this location where people have pride of ownership, and they are good neighbors to each other and to the national forest that surrounds this project,” Lutz told the commission.

Lutz said they will also have rules to prevent the cabins and RV spaces from being subleased as short-term rentals. He said they plan to “invest a lot of effort and money in landscaping of the buffer in between” the project and the interstate.

In that way, they hope that the project area remains aesthetically pleasing and keeps a natural appearance along the interstate as the road represents a gateway into Flagstaff and Coconino County.

As the development is planned, the RV spaces would be located along internal roads closer to the interstate while the cabins would be set somewhat back, skirting the edge of the property and the national forest.

The RV sites would come with a separate garage for any other vehicle the lease holder might have, and some garages could include a bathroom or even an additional bedroom as well.