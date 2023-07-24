As Coconino County and construction crews put the final touches on flood mitigation infrastructure in Wupatki Trails, new attention is being drawn toward the Government Tank watershed to the south.

The county flood district on Thursday hosted a meeting with residents of areas within that watershed, namely those on Switchback Trail and East Heppel Drive. The area has been impacted significantly by post-fire flooding in the wake of 2022's Pipeline Fire, seeing some of the highest volumes of water coming off of the burn scar.

But Thursday’s meeting was contentious at times. Some residents expressed frustration with the county over how it has handled the flooding in the area so far.

Shannon Gottschammer is one resident who told the Arizona Daily Sun she feels the county has largely left residents to fend for themselves. Gottschammer has lived on Switchback since 2016, and her property, along with so many of her neighbors, saw extensive flooding last year.

“It was literally like one of the most insane things I’ve ever seen,” she said of the flooding.

Flooding routinely cut across her driveway, cutting her off from the road and depositing thick layers of sediment and debris across her property.

The county installed a series of barriers around Gottschammer’s house, but other than that, she said, she feels the county has been less than helpful.

County Flood District Administrator Lucinda Andreani said one aspect limiting what the county has done in the area has actually been conflict with residents.

At the center of that conflict are the issue of contracts that would allow the county access to and the ability to install mitigation infrastructure on resident’s private property.

So far, very few residents in the area have signed cooperator agreements with the county to allow that work. And Andreani said that in her years of working on flood mitigation in the county, that’s unusual.

Katie Buchanan and her husband were among several who have opted not to sign those agreements yet.

Buchanan and her family live on the south side of Switchback in the house they built seven years ago. The Government Tank drainage naturally runs just on the backside of their property.

She said she is sympathetic to the work the county wants to do, but what is giving them pause is the language on liability and maintenance within the agreement.

Buchanan said they were approached earlier this year to install additional infrastructure on their property -- specifically, barriers to help control erosion and the sediment within the drainage. They were initially supportive of the county doing that work, but as they took a deeper look at the cooperator agreement they were to sign, that began to change.

“We initially felt like, 'OK, sure, we'll see what happens with that.' But then the contract they wanted us to sign was really just going to put 100% of the liability on to us for anything they did,” Buchanan said.

The cooperator agreement outlined that the owners would be responsible for the infrastructure, including maintenance, for five years. And should it lead to downstream impacts, they could be held liable.

Buchanan said that just felt like too much risk for them to take.

“I don't know the science. I don't know what's going to happen. I don't know the force and the volumes of water that are going to come and if, with the physics of that, if [structures are going] to be pushed down to my neighbors or somehow divert water flow more onto neighbors,” Buchanan said. “Or, worst case, kill a kid. I can't take that kind of responsibility, and then it pits neighbor against neighbor. I understand the county not wanting to be liable for it, but it's just too many question marks.”

Buchanan said she does believe the improvements the county would make would be helpful, but added that they would be far more willing to sign something if they didn’t feel they were taking on most of the risk.

Andreani said she understands that sentiment, and ultimately, the flood district does not force residents to act. If a resident or a community doesn’t want flood mitigation infrastructure on their property, that is fully their prerogative.

Andreani said the trouble comes as a resident can always be held liable within Arizona law should they change the flow of water on their property and impact a home downstream. Whether the county places infrastructure, or a resident puts up berms themselves, Arizona law states they are responsible for their property.

When the county places such infrastructure, it conducts studies to ensure there are not downstream impacts. But that legal risk still exists.

“I think part of what people have to understand is, irrespective of whether they signed the cooperator agreement or not, if they've done something to manipulate their property to accommodate flooding, they hold a certain amount of liability for Arizona law anyway,” Andreani said. “You're not supposed to change the character of how the water enters your property or leaves your property. And character involves velocity, depth, etc. That's why we always put the barrier as close to the house as physically capable and is practical.”

Moreover, Andreani said the liability is set up that way in part to make the work the county is doing financially feasible. She said the flood district takes on all of the liability for the larger, long-term flood infrastructure. The cooperator agreements the district has property owners sign do not eliminate all risk to the county.

Even the short-term mitigation that the county places on private property through a cooperator agreement posed legal risk to the flood district, Andreani said.

“We still hold a good chunk of that liability, because we're doing the engineering and we're doing the construction,” she said.

Indeed, Andreani said the liability within the contracts is often less about if the infrastructure, once installed, will impact downstream residents. Instead, it is about encouraging residents to keep that infrastructure in place.

In the past, she said, they have seen property owners on their own take down flood mitigation infrastructure that the county has installed on their properties, leading to flooding of neighboring homes.

Andreani said that is where the liability comes into play more often.