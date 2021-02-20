Coconino County Board of Supervisors mulling manager replacement strategy

Supervisor Patrice Horstman, District 1, said Tuesday she was concerned over the speed at which the county and SGR would be searching for and then bringing on a new county manager.

“I have been concerned from the very beginning of this process on the speed of this process. I know that it was acknowledged by our recruitment company, SGR, that this was an aggressive process -- and timeline,” Horstman said. “I continue to be very concerned about the speed at which this very important decision is proceeding. We have less than a month and the position closes.”

Vice Chair Lena Fowler, District 5, also had concerns, adding that any new manager would be taking the reins during a difficult time. She said the board itself has other priorities taking up its time, including the budget, ongoing pandemic response and a COVID-stricken economy.

“There is so much that is right before us. And then we have this transition that we have to go through with our county manager. So, yes, it is very concerning that we have to switch and bring someone in that does not know our county, it is a great challenge,” Fowler said. “I'm an agreement, it’s moving very fast, but how else do we address it?”