Coconino County Board of Supervisors denies higher densities for Kachina Village subdivision

Horstman added she also had real concerns about the added traffic the extra units would bring.

Vasquez said he was torn on the project simply because of how much public opposition there had been.

“I have a hard time because of the amount of community opposition to this development,” Vasquez said. “Even though I know it's a better design, even though I want to see these improvements done sooner rather than later, even though we need the affordable housing.”

On the other side, Ryan said he believed the development was in line with both the Kachina Village master plan and with the county’s own goals of providing a wider variety of housing types and price ranges.

Ryan said there are times when as a supervisor, broader community values need to take precedence even in the face of community opposition, and he believed this project helped address a dire need of lower cost housing.

“My tendency is usually to go with the community, but I can't chase popularity,” Ryan said. “We want affordable, but we don’t want growth. I advocate for wise growth in appropriate areas using plans that have been created by the communities.”

Other considerations