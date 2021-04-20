Coconino County Board of Supervisors denies higher densities for Kachina Village subdivision

In a split vote, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors denied approval for a new planned community subdivision in Kachina Village last week.
The Scottsdale-based developer Arcadia Capital Group had asked the county to rezone about 40 acres of property just north of Tovar Trail and between Interstate 17 to the east and a water treatment facility to the west.
But mainly for reasons of traffic and community character, the project has faced strong opposition from current residents of Kachina Village. And the meeting on Wednesday was no different as several residents spoke to the board, all in opposition to the changed project.
The project was approved by the county's Planning and Zoning Commission in October, but in November, the board delayed hearing the issue as to allow staff to conduct additional traffic studies for the project.
In fact, enough nearby property owners opposed the project that residents required the board to approve the project by supermajority. Those residents were vindicated when the vote failed to win support of even a majority, let alone a supermajority.
Only County Chair Matt Ryan and Vice Chair Lena Fowler voted in support of the project while Supervisors Jeronimo Vasquez, Patrice Horstman and Judy Begay all voted to deny the project.
Had it been approved, the development would have been the first project to follow the county’s new clustered conservation subdivision type. That subdivision type allows developers more density in order to preserve more open space than would be normal in a more traditional subdivision.
The rezone would have allowed the developer to build 173 single family homes and duplexes ranging from 1,350 to 3,000 square feet on lots ranging from 3,200 to 9,474 square feet.
Developers said the increased variety of unit sizes would give them the ability to offer a wider mix of price points throughout the development, bringing larger homes and lots that are more consistent with much of Kachina Village while also providing some workforce housing.
But for many residents, and some members of the board, that plan was very different than Kachina Village as it is currently built, which is primarily made up of parcels that are at minimum 6,000 square feet in size.
With this proposal denied, plans already exist to develop 130 single family homes with 6,000-square-foot minimum lots in the area.
Horstman said she found herself agreeing with the residents that the developer’s planned community was not in line with Kachina Village's character or with the county’s master plan for development of the area.
“I think the plan that is being presented is indeed an excellent plan for a different community,” Horstman said. “[Kachina Village] is a community that is rural in nature; it is a community with lots of land and space around it; it is a forested community. One of the distinguishing features of Kachina Village is that it is in the midst of a forest.”
Horstman added she also had real concerns about the added traffic the extra units would bring.
Vasquez said he was torn on the project simply because of how much public opposition there had been.
“I have a hard time because of the amount of community opposition to this development,” Vasquez said. “Even though I know it's a better design, even though I want to see these improvements done sooner rather than later, even though we need the affordable housing.”
On the other side, Ryan said he believed the development was in line with both the Kachina Village master plan and with the county’s own goals of providing a wider variety of housing types and price ranges.
Ryan said there are times when as a supervisor, broader community values need to take precedence even in the face of community opposition, and he believed this project helped address a dire need of lower cost housing.
“My tendency is usually to go with the community, but I can't chase popularity,” Ryan said. “We want affordable, but we don’t want growth. I advocate for wise growth in appropriate areas using plans that have been created by the communities.”
Other considerations
Developers said the smaller lots also allowed them to preserve more of the land as open space, both for the use of residents and potentially wildlife as there are two springs and some wetland within the property.
Within the current plans for the area, 17% of the property would be set aside as open space. The new plans would have increased that amount significantly, allotting 31% of the property as open space. Those open space areas would have been given to the County Parks and Recreation department to be managed.
The developer had also agreed to pay for several infrastructure improvements if the board approved the development, including a pedestrian and bicycle path along a section of I-17 and Tovar Trail.
Other infrastructure improvements would have been paid for by the developer to mitigate traffic concerns, including a new stoplight and crosswalk at the intersection of Kachina Boulevard and Kachina Trail and new turn lanes on Tovar Trail.
However, residents insisted that those additions would do little to mitigate the traffic added by the project, and some said the improvements could even worsen congestion and make roads less safe to drive, especially in snow.
