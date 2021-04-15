Coconino Board of Supervisors denies rezoning for proposed Windmill Ranch Resort

“I think this is a really good design, but the concerns from the communities are legitimate. There are concerns about the ATVs in the forest and out in the community; we’ve been getting those complaints for some time throughout the county,” Fowler said.

The developer had committed to providing education materials to residents about leave-no-trace practices and proper forest service trails to drive off-road vehicles, but Fowler pointed out that once a resident left the development, there was no way to enforce those teachings.

Before the vote, the developer had also agreed to add a condition to the development agreement that they consult the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office on the issue of off-road vehicles. Similar discussions had already began to occur with National Forest officials.

Ryan said one reason he was uncomfortable with the project is that it was placed in a well-known meadow area. Projects in such areas are often placed on the edge of the clearing to preserve a portion of the meadow, he said.

About half of the project was to be set aside as open space, but Ryan pointed out that almost all of that open space would still be modified as opposed to simply untouched by the developers.