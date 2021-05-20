City urged to support renaming of Agassiz Peak

Rising above the tree lines, the mountains that serve as a backdrop to the City of Flagstaff are sacred to 13 tribal nations -- which is why some are calling for the San Francisco Peaks’ namesake to better represent its deeply rooted ties to the surrounding people.

Last year, a group of Flagstaff High School students publicly called for the renaming of the Peaks, and again presented their case on Tuesday.

This time, the students are asking the Flagstaff Commission on Diversity Awareness to support the movement, which is looking to rename Agassiz Peak, in particular, to a moniker that is less controversial.

The peak is currently named after 19th-century Swiss-American scientist Louis Agassiz, who was once held in high regard for his research in the fields of biology and geology. But Agassiz was also a known proponent of polygenism, a theory used to legitimize belief in white superiority.

Mashayla Tso, former Flagstaff High School student, said the name is troubling to the tribes. Many tribal communities instill in future generations that the mountains are not only to be respected, but also protected. The name does not reflect these values, she said.