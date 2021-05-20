City urged to support renaming of Agassiz Peak

Rising above the tree lines, the mountains that serve as a backdrop to the City of Flagstaff are sacred to 13 tribal nations -- which is why some are calling for the San Francisco Peaks’ namesake to better represent its deeply rooted ties to the surrounding people.
Last year, a group of Flagstaff High School students publicly called for the renaming of the Peaks, and again presented their case on Tuesday.
This time, the students are asking the Flagstaff Commission on Diversity Awareness to support the movement, which is looking to rename Agassiz Peak, in particular, to a moniker that is less controversial.
The peak is currently named after 19th-century Swiss-American scientist Louis Agassiz, who was once held in high regard for his research in the fields of biology and geology. But Agassiz was also a known proponent of polygenism, a theory used to legitimize belief in white superiority.
Mashayla Tso, former Flagstaff High School student, said the name is troubling to the tribes. Many tribal communities instill in future generations that the mountains are not only to be respected, but also protected. The name does not reflect these values, she said.
“Naming the peak after someone who has morals that are destructive to social equality does not line up with what we use to describe the mountain,” Tso said. “The meanings that Indigenous tribes have for Agassiz or San Francisco Peaks all have a special meaning or important sacred meaning behind it.”
The tribes associate the Peaks, which remain integral to the daily practices of Indigenous people, with spiritual deities, ancestors, ceremonies and sacred beliefs, Tso said.
In Navajo culture, the native name for Agassiz Peak is Dook’o’oosliid, which translates to “the mountain that reflects." During the presentation Tso shared a quote from a Navajo elder on the mountain's cultural significance to the Diné.
“Dook’o’oosliid has been a part of our sacred circle of life since the beginning of life for the Diné people. We as Diné utilize sacred plants, water, and minerals from this sacred mountain,” the quote read.
“Our medicine men go to the mountains to gather ceremony bundles and give offerings to the Diyin Dine’e and give their offerings for protecting us. The mountain has the power to cure our ailments. That’s why the mountains are sacred to us. We must not abuse the mountains.”
Beyond the mountains, the city has already taken action to distance itself from Agassiz’s namesake.
In November, Flagstaff City Council approved a measure to rename Agassiz Street to W C Riles Drive, honoring a Black Southside resident, Wilson Riles, who was instrumental in desegregating Flagstaff schools.
Tso said the replacement of the street name is a sign that others in the community are becoming aware of the controversial beliefs associated with Agassiz’s name.
But unlike renaming the street, changing the name of the Peaks requires an act of Congress. The students are asking for support from the City of Flagstaff to approach the federal government about the change.
The commission agreed to support the student effort, approving a motion to continue discussing the matter as an agenda item for future meetings. Drafting a document in support of Agassiz Peak's renaming was one potential strategy brought up by the commission at Tuesday’s meeting.
Jean Toner joined fellow commission members in thanking the students for the presentation, commending their “wisdom” and “commitment” to the issue.
Darrell Marks, Native American adviser at FHS, said having the city’s support is vital, not only to the students who wish to have their voices heard, but also because it shapes the outcome of their efforts.
“One of the things that I hope you understand and you're hearing from the youth is that this mountain is integral,” Marks said. “I hope that you're hearing not only how important this mountain is, but how important your advocacy, your partnership, your presence in these conversations is important to them.”