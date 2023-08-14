The City of Flagstaff will lift current fire restrictions and return to Stage 0 fire restrictions on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Fire restrictions in the city -- and on multiple national forests -- went into effect in late June across much of northern Arizona as the region saw a late start to the monsoon season.

The city dropping fire restrictions could indicate that similar actions by Coconino County and national forest lands are forthcoming.

The drop in restrictions come as increased monsoon activity has been experienced in and around Flagstaff, and is expected to continue throughout the week. The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 70-80% chance of precipitation each day through Sunday, with temperatures in the low 80s.

Under Stage 0 fire restrictions, only the smoking and the use of electronic cigarettes are prohibited in all public places within the City of Flagstaff, including city parks, open spaces, and the Flagstaff Urban Trail System.

Fires and charcoal barbecues are permitted, but city officials warn the public that fires should never be left unattended, as sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread.

Outdoor fires of any kind are prohibited within the city except by the authority of a written permit from the Flagstaff Fire Department. An exception is made for outdoor fires within inhabited premises or designated campsites in a barbecue, outdoor fireplace, incinerator, grill or any other outdoor fire appliance away from combustible materials.