City of Flagstaff threatened with $23 million in claims for violating state property rights

The Goldwater Institute, an Arizona-based conservative think tank, says it has filed more than $23 million in claims against the City of Flagstaff for violations against property owners, according to a statement released Tuesday.
In the statement, the institute demands that the city rethink recent land use regulations centered around the city’s “High Occupancy Housing Plan” that was adopted in 2018.
While the institute claims property owners’ rights were violated by the plan, it specifically references an amendment to the city’s zoning code approved in March under the plan’s guidance.
“Flagstaff adopted a High Occupancy Housing Plan supposedly designed to address an increase in student housing. In actuality, the plan imposes sweeping regulations that deprive a wide variety of property owners, including families and small businesses, of their right to decide what to do with their land,” the statement reads.
According to the city, the housing plan was developed to address the community’s concerns that large developments were impacting the “character of historical neighborhoods.”
The institute says regulations imposed by the recent zoning amendment, such as limiting density or restricting the maximum number of bedrooms, takes away an owner's rights to make improvements to their property and thus diminishes its value.
In other cases, the institute says that special permitting required by the city for new developments is a “costly burden” on property owners.
The Goldwater Institute is seeking relief on the property owners behalf, claiming the rules violate Arizona’s “Private Property Rights Protection Act,” also known as Prop 207.
Arizona voters approved Prop 207 in November 2006, which says that state property owners are entitled “to just compensation if the value of a person's property is reduced by the enactment of a land use law.”
The state ballot initiative came as a response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Kelo v. New London case, a controversial ruling that cemented the government's power of eminent domain in situations where private property can be turned over for economic development.
“Arizona voters rejected the Court’s vast expansion of government power by adopting a ballot measure that creates some of the strongest protections for home and business owners in the country,” according to the statement.
“... Flagstaff’s ordinance is exactly the kind of government overreach that Arizona voters sought to guard against,” it continued.
Though claims from the Goldwater Institute currently represent the owners of about 50 properties, “It could just be the tip of the iceberg,” the statement said.
The institute is arguing the recent zoning regulations have reduced the property value of “thousands” of Flagstaff residents, and that the city “could expect an extraordinarily large number of additional claims and thus be on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars.”
That, of course, is if the city refuses to waive the restrictions called into question by demand letters sent from the property owners, according to the statement.
The City of Flagstaff said in a statement that “the City Attorney’s Office has received the demand letters and is reviewing them.”