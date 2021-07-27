City of Flagstaff threatened with $23 million in claims for violating state property rights

In other cases, the institute says that special permitting required by the city for new developments is a “costly burden” on property owners.

The Goldwater Institute is seeking relief on the property owners behalf, claiming the rules violate Arizona’s “Private Property Rights Protection Act,” also known as Prop 207.

Arizona voters approved Prop 207 in November 2006, which says that state property owners are entitled “to just compensation if the value of a person's property is reduced by the enactment of a land use law.”

The state ballot initiative came as a response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Kelo v. New London case, a controversial ruling that cemented the government's power of eminent domain in situations where private property can be turned over for economic development.

“Arizona voters rejected the Court’s vast expansion of government power by adopting a ballot measure that creates some of the strongest protections for home and business owners in the country,” according to the statement.

“... Flagstaff’s ordinance is exactly the kind of government overreach that Arizona voters sought to guard against,” it continued.