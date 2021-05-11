City of Flagstaff moves to Phase 3 of reopening facilities Monday

The City of Flagstaff will enter Phase 3 of its COVID-19 Reentry Plan on Monday, with the move based on several factors including the number of new cases, hospitalizations, and COVID-related deaths continuing on a downward trajectory for four or more weeks.

The increase in the number of vaccinated residents was also a factor, as was continued mask-wearing by many members of the public.

Under Phase 3, the city will begin a limited reopening of city facilities and amenities. Face coverings are required in city facilities.

Flagstaff City Hall will reopen with limited hours of 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. The customer service counter will be open to walk-in customers, while an appointment is required to meet with other staff.

The Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library will begin a limited reopening for patron computer use on Monday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. The East Flagstaff Community Library will also reopen for computer use on Monday, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

