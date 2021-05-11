City of Flagstaff moves to Phase 3 of reopening facilities Monday

The City of Flagstaff will enter Phase 3 of its COVID-19 Reentry Plan on Monday, with the move based on several factors including the number of new cases, hospitalizations, and COVID-related deaths continuing on a downward trajectory for four or more weeks.
The increase in the number of vaccinated residents was also a factor, as was continued mask-wearing by many members of the public.
Under Phase 3, the city will begin a limited reopening of city facilities and amenities. Face coverings are required in city facilities.
Flagstaff City Hall will reopen with limited hours of 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. The customer service counter will be open to walk-in customers, while an appointment is required to meet with other staff.
The Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library will begin a limited reopening for patron computer use on Monday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. The East Flagstaff Community Library will also reopen for computer use on Monday, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Reservations are required for each 45-minute computer appointment and can be made online at the library's website, www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org, or by calling the Main Library at (928) 213-2331 or the East Flagstaff Community Library at (928) 213-2348. Curbside and phone-in reference services will continue. Masks will be required, and patrons will be assigned to a computer to allow for social distancing. Computers will be cleaned after each use.
The Hal Jensen Recreation Center will reopen Monday and will operate Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The weight room, gym and game room will be open with limited capacity. Call the center for more information at (928) 213-2760.
Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center will also reopen May 17 to operate Mondays through Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The weight room, some classes and activities with limited capacity will be available. There will be no in-person congregate meal program; however, the drive-thru meals are still available. Call the center for more information at (928) 213-2765.
The Aquaplex will reopen Tuesday June 1, for returning and past members (no day passes) Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Only the fitness floor and gym will be open, with limited capacity. Private swim lessons may be available depending on staff availability. Call (928) 213-2300 for more information.
The full reentry plan can be found at flagstaff.az.gov/4364/Re-Entry-Plan-Recovery-Roundtable.