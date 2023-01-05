City of Flagstaff has set legislative priorities for 2023. Here’s a breakdown.

Each year the City of Flagstaff meets with lobbyists to discuss legislative priorities — that is, the positions said lobbyists will take as they represent the city’s interests to state and federal legislators during the upcoming congressional session.

Flagstaff City Council, under the leadership of new Mayor Becky Daggett, discussed the priorities on Tuesday with federal lobbyist Bob Holmes and state lobbyist Todd Madeksza. Here are the important points.

The legislature has changed

Following the 2022 midterm elections, the shape of the legislature has changed. Federally speaking, the House of Representatives shifted to Republican control, while at the state level, Arizona has a new governor in Democrat Katie Hobbs. The changes will impact the viability of certain types of legislation, warned Holmes.

“I want to be clear: it’s going to be a little different working with a Republican House,” Holmes said. “But there are issues where I think we can find common ground and work and do some things that will be really helpful to the city.”

Forest health and flood mitigation

One issue that both Holmes and Madeksza believed is bipartisan enough to be unaffected by shifts in party lines is the maintenance of forest health, the proactive management of forest fires and increasing post-fire flood resiliency. In Madeksza’s view, pushing for legislation that aggressively supports healthy forest management is a matter of life and death for Flagstaff.

“Frankly, we wouldn’t survive a catastrophic wildfire,” Madeksza said.

Following the 2022 Pipeline Fire and its resultant floods, there was expert consensus that Flagstaff had dodged a bullet and that a similar fire in a slightly different location or under slightly different circumstances could spell widespread devastation for the city.

“We need to accelerate the mitigation process, we need to accelerate the management process,” Madeksza said. “Understand that our lives are dependent on it.”

To that end, Flagstaff could have a new ally in Rep. Eli Crane, who Holmes said wants to “lean in heavily on forest health.”

“[Crane] is likely going to be on the House Natural Resource Committee,” he said. “He can be very effective in helping us push [forest health policies].”

One part of the strategy for Flagstaff will be to continuing to apply for federal funds that support programs such as the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Program, the Four Forest Restoration Initiative, and Northern Arizona University’s Ecological Restoration Institute.

Thanks to previous efforts from Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, and former Rep. Tom O’Halleran, Holmes said, recent bills such as the $1.7 trillion Omnibus Bill and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) have included substantial funds that could be made available for Flagstaff’s needs — including improvements like updates to stormwater infrastructure.

“We’ve been able to utilize lots of federal dollars to help keep Flagstaff away from fire,” Holmes said. “We hope to see that continue.”

Federal money and Flagstaff infrastructure

Alongside the forest health and flood mitigation, Flagstaff should look to take advantage of federal funds for other infrastructural improvements, Holmes said.

Within the IIJA “there’s tons of money available for roads and bridges,” he said, noting that such funding was responsible for recent grants awarded to the Flagstaff Downtown Mile project. With the proper approach these funds could be utilized to develop other Flagstaff projects, such as an expansion of Amtrak service an infrastructure, rural broadband improvements, multi-modal transportation and more.

Environmental policy could struggle

Considering Republican control of the House, Holmes suggested Flagstaff should be prepared for multiple environmental policies to flounder. This could include proposed polices that protect the environment around Grand Canyon National Park, which serves as an important driver to Flagstaff’s tourism economy, from uranium mining.

“Were going to meet some loggerheads in the Republican House that will not see eye to eye,” Holmes said. “The reality is that this is going to be a lot harder issue to push because of Republicans who have been reticent to expand Grand Canyon boundaries or really any national park boundaries.”

Holmes did stress that in either case, Flagstaff should continue to push for legislation that supports stricter uranium transport standards — especially if bans on mining in the area do not succeed.

“Obviously an [uranium] accident on one of our highways near Flagstaff would be catastrophic,” he said.

Holmes added that partisan resistance is also likely when it comes to climate-focused legislation that aligns with Flagstaff’s carbon neutrality goals.

“Republicans generally aren’t supportive of the president’s climate change agenda and will not be on the same page,” Holmes said. “But there are some openings where we can work with some of our partners in congress.”

Short-term rental regulation

The proliferation of short-term rentals have had huge consequences for the Flagstaff housing market and exacerbated what has become an affordable housing crisis.

“Previous Gov. [Doug] Ducey decided that short-term rentals should be allowed without restriction across the state,” Madeksza said. “We’ve found some unintended consequences to that, so we’ve sought to address those as time has moved forward.”

Unfortunately, Madeksza explained, even with a new governor in the state capitol, statewide associations such as the League of Cities and Towns have largely conceded that they will not seek changes in Ducey’s short-term rental legislation for at least five years.

Nonetheless, Madeksza emphasized that he would continue to support Flagstaff interests by working with stakeholders to garner support for legislation that would “allow for local regulations over short-term rentals and ensure equity in the hotel industry.”

“Frankly, with this legislature, it’s going to be an uphill battle,” he added.

In the meantime, Holmes said, he would push for affordable housing development in Flagstaff.

“It’s critical that we find some way to get affordable housing money,” he said. “We’ll continue to work with Housing and Urban Development and Community Development Block Grants.”

Workforce development and immigration reform

According to Holmes, while the makeup of the new legislature may not bode well for some interests, it will likely make headway in the areas of workforce development and immigration reform.

Vocational education is seeing “new emphasis” this year, Holmes said, and as immigration reform enters the legislature, he said he is prepared to “advocate for DACA and other federal policies that keep families together while supporting their higher education goals.”